ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22 APRIL 2021 AT 11.00 A.M.

ROBIT PLC INTERIM REPORT 1 JANUARY–31 MARCH 2021: NET SALES AND PROFITABILITY IMPROVED

Q1 refers to the period from 1 January to 31 March 2021.

Figures from the corresponding time period in 2020 are given in parentheses.

All the figures presented are in euros.

Percentages are calculated from thousands of euros.

1 January–31 March 2021 in brief

Net sales EUR 23.0 million (21.5), change 7.1%

EBITDA EUR 1.6 million (0.4)

EBITA EUR 0.3 million (-0.9)

EBIT percentage 0.5% of net sales (-5.3)

Review period net income EUR 0.4 million (-2.0)

Operating cash flow EUR -1.7 million (-1.2)

Equity ratio at the end of the review period 45.2% (46.9)

Key financials Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Change % 2020 Net sales, EUR 1 000 23 023 21 490 7,1 % 91 631 EBITDA*, EUR 1 000 1 578 354 345,7 % 5 116 EBITDA, per cent of sales 6,9 % 1,6 % 5,6 % EBITA, EUR 1 000 337 -941 135,8 % -48 EBITA, per cent of sales 1,5 % -4,4 % -0,1 % EBIT, EUR 1 000 121 -1 145 110,5 % -868 EBIT, per cent of sales 0,5 % -5,3 % -0,9 % Result of the period, EUR 1 000 415 -2 010 120,7 % -2 894 Result of the period, per cent of sales 1,8 % -9,4 % -3,2 % Earnings per share (EPS), EUR 1 000 0,02 -0,10 -0,14 Return on equity (ROE), per cent 0,0 % -4,1 % -5,9 % Return on capital employed (ROCE), per cent 0,0 % -4,0 % -6,0 %

*No items affecting comparability in Q1/2021 or Q1/2020.

ROBIT’S OUTLOOK FOR 2021

Robit expects the market situation to develop positively and believes COVID-19 restrictions to have a limited impact on the demand of Robit’s products in 2021. Demand is supported by the positive development in the price of raw materials and customers’ good work situation in the construction market areas that are relevant to Robit.

The mining industry’s demand is expected to remain very stable in 2021, which is typical of the consumables business related to the production process of the segment. The positive development of metal prices and bright outlook are reflected in the research drilling activities that are developing well. Prospection drilling is a cyclical part of the industry, reflecting the mining industry’s willingness to invest in future capacity increases.

The construction industry is always locally cyclical, and the market situation can change rapidly. In Robit’s key markets, customer prospects are good, and projects related to infrastructure construction that are ongoing or to be launched in 2021 support the prospects for the beginning of the year.

GUIDANCE FOR 2021

Robit expects the market situation to develop positively and believes COVID-19 restrictions to have a limited impact on the demand of Robit’s products in 2021. Robit estimates that net sales for 2021 will grow and comparable EBITDA profitability in euros will improve compared with 2020.

CEO TOMMI LEHTONEN:

The beginning of the year continued the good development that we saw throughout last year. We reached the highest net sales month in Robit’s history in March. In the mining sector in particular, business development was good, but on the other hand, we did not have large project deliveries during the quarter. Profitability developed well and the result did not include significant non-operational items. All in all, the beginning of the year was a new step towards a stronger Robit.

Net sales were EUR 23.0 million and at constant exchange rates EUR 23.4 million. There was an increase of 7.1% compared to the corresponding period and an increase of 8.7% at constant exchange rates. EBITDA represents a significant improvement of EUR 1.2 million compared to the corresponding period. Profitability was at a satisfactory level. Orders received decreased by 7.1% on the corresponding period being MEUR 23.2 (24.9). On the background was a timing issue related to a single significant order in the first quarter of 2020.

Growth projects proceeded as planned. Both the Top Hammer and Down the Hole business grew in the first quarter. The development of the East region continued to be excellent, mainly as a result of the good development of the mining segment. Development in the EMEA region was strongest in the Nordic countries, where the construction sector had a good market situation. The situation in the Americas region was divided. We have already seen good developments in North America, but the South American market has not yet fully recovered from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The beginning of the year was challenging in this area, but already in March, we saw developments in the right direction. In the Australian market, we saw a slight growth and made progress in the region, especially in acquiring new customers.

Distribution development projects progressed well. In the quarter, we signed a contract with a new Portuguese distributor. Top Hammer business growth was supported by focusing on improvement of availability both by investments and growing inventories.

Worldwide, we launched a new Rbit Top Hammer button bit series. The launch was a success, and the feedback is very positive. The Rbit series simplifies Robit’s drill bit offering. It brings product cost savings and helps to manage availability and stock.

The profitability improvement projects progressed systematically throughout the quarter, focusing on material costs and pricing. The results of this work will be implemented mainly during this year. Fixed costs remained well under control. Travel and representation expenses remained well below the normal levels. Market prices for raw materials have risen rapidly and we have responded to these developments with a number of measures to ensure progress towards our profitability targets.

We continued the development of availability planning processes supported by digitalisation. Among others analytical tools for sales forecast process and stock level planning were created to support the availability planning processes. We updated and deployed distribution development and management processes during the quarter.

We implemented a new Robit Talent programme, where we hire a few young top experts to the company each year. We are also adding personnel to production operations in Finland and South Korea. The management training programme Robit Growth Booster was completed in March. A total of 29 people from 8 countries participated in the management training programme. We will continue the systematic development of competence as a strategic priority.

NET SALES

Net sales by product area

EUR thousand Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Change % 2020 Top Hammer 12 451 11 475 8,5 % 46 348 Down the Hole 10 571 10 016 5,5 % 45 283 Total 23 023 21 490 7,1 % 91 631

The Group’s net sales for the review period totalled EUR 23.0 million (21.5). There was an increase of 7.1% from the corresponding period. In constant currencies, the change was 8.7%.

The Top Hammer business grew by 8.5%, the net sales for the review period being EUR 12.5 million (11.5). The growth of the Top Hammer business was partly limited in the early part of the year by the challenges of the Asian logistics market, which slowed down the company’s deliveries from the South Korean factory, and by increased production capacity to meet the increased demand. The company’s delivery capacity strengthened towards the end of the quarter, although the shortage of capacity in the freight market continues to slow down deliveries.

The Down the Hole business grew by 5.5%, the net sales for the review period being EUR 10.6 million (10.0). Business growth was strong in the EMEA region, especially in the Nordic countries, and North America.

Net sales by market area

EUR thousand Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Change % 2020 EMEA 10 766 9 731 10,6 % 40 028 Americas 3 708 3 909 -5,1 % 14 008 Asia 2 373 3 213 -26,1 % 11 397 Australasia 3 202 3 001 6,7 % 13 654 East 2 972 1 637 81,6 % 12 544 Total 23 023 21 490 7,1 % 91 631

The company’s strong growth in the East region continued in the first quarter of the year. The net sales in the area grew by 81.6% to EUR 3.0 million (1.6). Good growth also continued in the EMEA region, where net sales grew by 10.6%. Development in the EMEA region was strongest in the Nordic countries, where the construction sector has a good market situation. Sales in Australasia increased by 6.7% during the corresponding period due to new customers. In the Americas region, net sales decreased by 5.1%. Net sales developed positively in North America, but the South American market has not yet fully recovered from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Asia region, the beginning of the year was challenging and the net sales decreased by 26.1%. Asian activity developed in the right direction towards the end of the quarter.

PROFITABILITY

Key figures

Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Change % 2020 EBITDA*, EUR 1 000 1 578 354 345,7 % 5 116 EBITDA, per cent of sales 6,9 % 1,6 % 5,6 % EBITA, EUR 1 000 121 -1 145 110,5 % -868 EBITA, per cent of sales 0,5 % -5,3 % -0,9 % Result of the period, EUR 1 000 415 -2 010 120,7 % -2 894 Result of the period, per cent of sales 1,8 % -9,4 % -3,2 %

The company’s profitability improved distinctly in the review period. The review period EBITDA was EUR 1.6 million (0.4) EBITDA’s share of net sales was at a satisfactory level of 6.9% (1.6). The company’s EBIT was EUR 0.1 million (-1.1). EBIT was 0.5% (-5.3) of the review period net sales.

Improved operating profit was supported by increased net sales, management of fixed costs and lower other operating expenses. The company will continue systematic work to improve profitability through material cost saving projects and more accurate pricing. The impact of these projects will be realised mainly during this year.

Financial income and expenses totalled EUR 0.2 million (-0.9), of which EUR -0.3 million (-0.3) was interest expenses and EUR 0.5 million (-0.6) exchange rate changes. The result of the review period improved, being EUR 0.4 million (-2.0).

CASH FLOW AND INVESTMENTS

Consolidated cash flow statement

EUR thousand Q1 2021 Q1 2020 2020 Cash flow from operating activities Cash flows before changes in working capital 1 675 1 477 7 160 Cash flows from operating activities before financial items and taxes -1 161 -897 5 555 Net cash inflow (outflow) from operating activities -1 714 -1 181 4 263 Net cash inflow (outflow) from investing activities -795 -321 -1 173 Net cash inflow (outflow) from financing activities 374 -1 257 -3 626 Net increase (+)/decrease (-) in cash and cash equivalents -2 135 -2 759 -536 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial year 14 339 15 248 15 248 Exchange gains/losses on cash and cash equivalents 148 -363 -370 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year 12 352 12 123 14 339

The Group’s cash flow before changes in working capital improved during the review period to EUR 1.7 million (1.5). The net cash flow for operating activities was EUR -1.7 million (-1.2). Changes in working capital had an impact of EUR -2.6 million (-2.3). The positive change in working capital was caused by the EUR 1.2 million increase in account payables. Growth of sales and other receivables had a negative impact of EUR 1.7 million on cash flow and inventories by EUR 2.4 million. Strong invoicing at the end of the quarter increased the amount of sales receivables. The increase in inventories was due to the company’s preparation for stronger demand and the measures related to improving the company’s delivery capacity and product availability.

The net cash flow for investment activities was EUR -0.8 million (-0.3). Gross investments in production during the review period totalled EUR -0.8 million (-0.1). The investments accounted for 3.5% of net sales (0.2). The investments were mainly directed at the company’s factories in South Korea and Lempäälä, Finland. The investments are aimed at responding to the growth of the Top Hammer business.

The net cash flow for financing was EUR 0.4 million (-1.3). Net changes in loans totalled EUR 0.9 million (-0.8). The net change in loans was due to the financing of investments. The repayment of lease liabilities reported in net cash flow from financing activities under IFRS 16 totalled EUR -0.5 million (-0.5).

Depreciations and write-downs totaled EUR 1.5 million (1.5), EUR 0.2 million of which were related to depreciations of acquired companies’ custom and brand value.

FINANCIAL POSITION

31.3.2021 31.3.2020 31.12.2020 Cash and cash equivalents, EUR thousand 12 352 12 123 14 339 Interest-bearing liabilities, EUR thousand 36 331 37 686 35 567 of which current interest-bearing liabilities 10 986 14 925 11 154 Interest-bearing net debt, EUR thousand 23 979 25 563 21 228 Unused credit limit, EUR thousand 364 14 261 Gearing ratio, % 49,3 % 53,6 % 45,2 % Equity ratio, % 45,2 % 46,9 % 45,5 %

The Group had interest-bearing debt amounting to EUR 36.3 million (37.7), of which EUR 6.4 million (6.0) was interest-bearing debt under IFRS 16. The Group’s liquid assets totalled EUR 12.4 million (12.1). Interest-bearing net debt was EUR 24.0 million (25.6), and interest-bearing net bank debt without IFRS 16 debt impact was EUR 17.6 million (19.6).

The Group’s equity at the end of the review period was EUR 48.6 million (47.7). The Group’s equity ratio was 45.2% (46.9) and its net gearing was 49.3% (53.6).

PERSONNEL AND MANAGEMENT

The number of personnel increased by 12 from the end of the corresponding period, and at the end of the review period it was 264 (252). At the end of the review period, 75% of the company’s personnel were located outside Finland.

The company Management Team at the end of the review period was comprised of Tommi Lehtonen (CEO), Jaana Rinne (HR Director) and Arto Halonen (CFO).

FINANCIAL TARGETS

Robit’s long-term target is to achieve organic net sales growth of 15% annually and comparable EBITDA profitability of 13%.

Long-term target 2019 2020 Q1 2021 Net sales growth 15 % p.a. 4,6 % 6,0 % 7,1 % Comparable EBITDA, per cent of sales 13 % 3,1 % 5,6 % 6,9 %

RESOLUTIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2021

Robit Plc’s Annual General Meeting on 25 March 2021 adopted the financial statements for 1 January–31 December 2020 and resolved that no dividend would be paid based on the adopted balance sheet for the financial year 2020.

The General Meeting resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the Managing Directors from liability for the financial year ending 31 December 2020.

The General Meeting decided to approve the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies. The decision was advisory.

The General Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors consists of six (6) members. Kim Gran, Mammu Kaario, Mikko Kuitunen, Anne Leskelä, Kalle Reponen and Harri Sjöholm were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

The annual remuneration for the Chairman of the Board of Directors is EUR 45,000, of which 40% is paid in shares and the remaining 60% is an advance tax withheld and paid to the Finnish Tax Administration by the company. There is also a meeting fee of EUR 500 per meeting. The fee is compensation per meeting attended. Other costs such as travel and lodging expenses will also be compensated.

The annual remuneration for the Board members is EUR 30,000, of which 40% is paid as shares and the remaining 60% is an advance tax withheld and paid to the Finnish Tax Administration by the company. There is also a meeting fee of EUR 500 per meeting. The fee is compensation per meeting attended. Other costs such as travel and lodging expenses will also be compensated.

Members of the Working Committee, Personnel Committee and Audit Committee are paid a financial compensation of EUR 500 per meeting attended. Other costs such as travel and lodging expenses will also be compensated.

The annual remuneration of the Chairman of the Board and Board members for the entire term of office will be paid in December 2021. The part of the remuneration paid in shares may be paid by issuing new shares in the company or by acquiring shares by the authorisation given to the Board of Directors by the General Meeting. The receiver of the remuneration pays the transfer tax.

Ernst & Young Oy, an audit firm, was re-elected as the company’s auditor for a term that will continue until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Ernst & Young Oy has notified the company that Authorised Public Accountant Toni Halonen will serve as the company’s principal responsible auditor.

The General Meeting resolved to pay the auditor’s remuneration in accordance with an invoice approved by the company.

The General Meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on the acquisition of a maximum of 2,108,390 shares of the company and/or accepting the same number of the company’s shares as a pledge, in one or several tranches by using funds in the unrestricted shareholders’ equity. The maximum total of shares that will be acquired and/or accepted as a pledge corresponds to 10% all shares in the company as of the date of the notice to the General Meeting. However, the company cannot, together with its subsidiary companies, own or accept as a pledge altogether more than 10% of its own shares at any point in time. The company’s shares may be purchased under this authorisation solely by using unrestricted shareholders’ equity.

The shares will be acquired otherwise than in proportion to the share ownership of the shareholders via public trading arranged by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price on the date on which the acquisition is made or otherwise at a price formed on the market. The authorisation will be used e.g. for the purposes of implementing the company’s share-based incentive schemes or for other purposes as decided by the Board of Directors.

It was resolved that the authorisation revokes the authorisation granted by the General Meeting on 22 April 2020 to decide on the acquisition of treasury shares.

The authorisation is valid until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until 30 June 2022.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on a share issue and on the issuance of special rights entitling to shares as referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act, in one or more tranches, either against or without consideration.

The number of shares to be issued, including shares to be issued on the basis of special rights, may not exceed 2,108,390, which amounts to 10% of all shares in the company as of the date of the notice to the Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors may decide to either issue new shares or to transfer any treasury shares held by the company.

The authorisation entitles the Board of Directors to decide on all terms that apply to the share issue and to the issuance of special rights entitling to shares, including the right to derogate from the shareholders’ pre-emptive right. The authorisation will be used e.g. for the purposes of strengthening the company’s balance sheet and improving its financial status, implementing the company’s share-based incentive systems or for other purposes as decided by the Board of Directors.

The authorisation is valid until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until 30 June 2022. The authorisation will revoke all previously granted, unused authorisations to decide on a share issue and the issuance of options or other special rights entitling to shares.

SHARES AND SHARE TURNOVER

On 31 March 2021, the company had 21,179,900 shares and 4,181 shareholders. Trading volume in January-March was 2,538,843 shares (1,879,776).

The company holds 120,964 treasury shares (0.57% of total shares). On 31 March 2021, the market value of the company’s shares was EUR 107.6 million. The closing price of the share was EUR 5.08. The highest price in the review period was EUR 5.60 and the lowest price EUR 3.75.

RISKS AND BUSINESS UNCERTAINTIES

Robit closely monitors the impact of COVID-19 on demand in the sector. In general, customer activities have returned to normal levels. The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing again, and the restrictions placed on the business operations of customers, and thereby on Robit’s demand, remain possible. At this stage, the impact seems limited. COVID-19 continues to restrict travel and thus the implementation of some testing and sales growth projects. The company has returned from managing the effects of the acute crisis to the comprehensive development of the company towards the company’s strategic goals.

Robit will continue actions to protect the health of its personnel and to ensure the continuity of the company’s operations. At the time of reporting, all of the company’s factories operated at planned capacity. No disruptions in the supply chain have been identified that cannot be managed, for example, with current inventory levels and supplier cooperation.

In the longer term, the effects of COVID-19 on Robit’s operations will depend on the extent of any restrictive measures and how long the restrictive measures continue. As Robit operates in the drilling consumables business, the effects are milder than in the investment goods business. In addition, many of Robit’s customers operate in sectors that are highly significant for the economy of the country in question, and therefore such business may be assumed to suffer less from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other uncertainty factors include exchange rate development, the functioning and commissioning of new information systems, integration of corporate acquisitions, risks related to security of supply and logistics, and IPR risks. Transfer of raw material cost increase to customer prices as full may cause a financial risk. Changes in export countries’ tax and customs legislation may adversely impact the company’s export trade or its profitability. Risks related to information security and cyber threats may also have a detrimental effect on Robit’s business. Potential changes in the business environment may adversely impact the payment behaviour of the Group’s customers and increase the risk of litigation, legal claims and disputes related to Robit’s products and other operations.

CHANGES IN GROUP STRUCTURE

There were no changes in the Group structure during the review period.

OTHER EVENTS DURING THE REVIEW PERIOD

On 14 January 2021, Robit announced having received, on 14 January 2021 from Fondita Fund Management Company Ltd, a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act. According to the information received by the company, the total number of Robit shares owned by Fondita Nordic Micro Cap Investment Fund decreased below five (5) per cent of the total shares of Robit Plc on 13 January 2021.

On 18 January 2021, the company announced the proposals of Robit Plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Committee regarding the board members and board fees for the Annual General Meeting of 2021. The Nomination Committee’s proposals were included in the notice of the General Meeting. Timo Sallinen (Senior Vice-President, Investments, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company) acted as the Chairman of the Shareholder Nomination Committee, with Harri Sjöholm (Chairman of the Board of Five Alliance Oy), Tuomas Virtala (CEO of OP Asset Management Ltd) and Jukka Vähäpesola (CEO of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company) as the other members.

Robit published its financial statements release from 1 January to 31 December 2020 on 18 February 2021.

On 18 February 2021, the company sent notice of the Annual General Meeting on 25 March 2021 to Robit Plc’s shareholders.

On 26 February 2021, Robit announced that the company’s Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2020 had been published on the company’s website. The company also published the annual report as an xHTML file for the first time, complying with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements.

The Annual General Meeting of the company was held on 25 March 2021. Robit announced the decisions of the Annual General Meeting in a separate stock exchange release on 25 March 2021.

On 25 March 2021, Robit published the decisions of the constituent meeting of the company’s Board of Directors. In its constituent meeting, the Board of Directors elected by Robit Plc’s Annual General Meeting on 25 March 2021 elected from among its members a Chairman of the Board, Harri Sjöholm and a Vice Chairman of the Board, Mammu Kaario, as well as members to serve on Robit Plc’s Remuneration Committee, Working Committee and Audit Committee.

EVENTS AFTER THE REVIEW PERIOD

No events after the review period.

Lempäälä, 22 April 2021

ROBIT PLC

Board of Directors

Robit is a strongly international growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction, geotechnical engineering and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has sales and service points in 9 countries as well as an active sales network in more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com .

CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME EUR thousand 1.1.-31.3.2021 1.1.-31.3.2020 1.1.-31.12.2020 Net sales 23 023 21 490 91 631 Other operating income 480 1 004 2 524 Materials and services* -14 872 -12 984 -58 773 Employee benefit expense -3 953 -3 901 -15 747 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment -1 457 -1 499 -5 984 Other operating expenses* -3 101 -5 256 -14 520 EBIT (Operating profit/loss) 121 -1 146 -868 Finance income and costs Interest income and finance income 585 94 286 Interest cost and finance cost* -388 -999 -2 936 Finance income and costs net 197 -905 -2 650 Profit/loss before tax 318 -2 051 -3 518 Taxes Income tax -31 -8 -380 Change in deferred taxes 67 48 1 004 Income taxes 98 41 624 Result for the period 415 -2 010 -2 894 Attributable to: Parent company shareholders 361 -2 010 -2 894 Non-controlling interest*** 55 0 0 415 -2 010 -2 894 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Translation differences 976 -1 045 -1 088 Other comprehensive income, net of tax 976 -1 045 -1 088 Total comprehensive income 1 337 -3 054 -3 981 Attributable to: Parent company shareholders 1 392 -3 054 -3 981 Non-controlling interest*** -55 0 0 Consolidated comprehensive income 1 337 -3 054 -3 981 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share 0,02 -0,10 -0,14

*In the summarised income statement, changes in inventories are presented in Materials and services, and manufacture for own use in Other operating expenses.

**Founded in 2015 by Robit SA, Black Employees Empowerment Trust owns 26% of the shares of Robit SA.

*** The Group has internal loans that are treated as net investments in foreign entities in accordance with IAS 21 The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET EUR thousand 31.3.2021 31.3.2020 31.12.2020 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill 5 412 5 206 5 134 Other intangible assets 3 564 4 715 3 809 Property, plant and equipment 25 021 26 378 24 641 Loan receivables 320 274 386 Other receivables 3 3 3 Deferred tax assets 1 698 987 1 528 Total non-current assets 36 017 37 562 35 500 Current assets Inventories 38 115 31 578 34 857 Account and other receivables 21 059 20 569 18 621 Loan receivables 129 134 125 Income tax receivable 84 61 81 Cash and cash equivalents 12 352 12 123 14 339 Total current assets 71 740 64 465 68 023 Total assets 107 757 102 027 103 523 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 705 705 705 Share premium 202 202 202 Reserve for invested unrestricted equity 82 570 82 268 82 570 Translation differences -1 822 -2 755 -2 798 Retained earnings -33 701 -30 686 -30 796 Profit/loss for the year 361 -2 010 -2 894 Equity attributable to parent company shareholders, total 48 315 47 725 46 989 Non-controlling interest* 306 Equity total 48 621 47 725 46 989 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Borrowings 20 229 18 278 19 247 Lease liabilities 5 116 4 483 5 166 Deferred tax liabilities 847 1 130 798 Employee benefit obligations 658 514 628 Total non-current liabilities 26 850 24 404 25 838 Current liabilities Borrowings 9 699 13 394 9 941 Lease liabilities 1 288 1 531 1 213 Advances received 210 318 130 Income tax liabilities 87 29 283 Account payables and other liabilities 20 913 14 575 19 029 Other provisions 91 52 100 Total current liabilities 32 287 29 899 30 696 Total liabilities 59 136 54 303 56 534 Total equity and liabilities 107 757 102 027 103 523

* Founded in 2015 by Robit SA, Black Employees Empowerment Trust owns 26% of the shares of Robit SA.

CASH FLOW STATEMENT



EUR thousand 1–3/2021 1–3/2020 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 318 -2 051 -3 518 Adjustments: Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 1 457 1 499 5 984 Finance income and costs -198 905 2 650 Share-based payments to employees -11 58 182 Loss (+)/Gain (-) on sale of property, plant and equipment -1 -2 158 Other non-cash transactions* 109 1 067 1 704 Cash flows before changes in working capital 1 675 1 477 7 160 Change in working capital Increase (-) in account and other receivables -1 663 -2 215 1 Increase (-)/decrease (+) in inventories -2 392 -929 -5 000 Increase (+) in account and other payables 1 219 770 3 395 Cash flows from operating activities before financial items and taxes -1 161 -897 5 555 Interest and other finance expenses paid -320 -76 -1 083 Interest and other finance income received 0 10 28 Income taxes paid -233 -217 -238 Net cash inflow (outflow) from operating activities -1 714 -1 181 4 263 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment -792 -89 -1 204 Purchases of intangible assets -18 -2 -77 Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 5 3 103 Proceeds from loan receivables 9 -233 6 Net cash inflow (outflow) from investing activities -795 -321 -1 173 Cash flows from financing activities Equity issue 0 0 79 Changes in non-current loans 940 -819 -1 751 Change in bank overdrafts -103 67 -179 Payment of leasing liabilities* -463 -505 -1 774 Net cash inflow (outflow) from financing activities 374 -1 257 -3 626 Net increase (+)/decrease (-) in cash and cash equivalents -2 135 -2 759 -536 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial year 14 339 15 428 15 248 Exchange gains/losses on cash and cash equivalents 148 -363 -370 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year 12 352 12 123 14 339

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY EUR thousand Share capital Share premium Reserve for invested un-restricted equity Cumulative translation difference Retained earnings Equity attributable to parent company share-holders, total Non-controlling interest Equity total Equity on 1 January 2020 705 202 82 268 -1 710 -30 744 50 721 Profit for the period -2 010 -2 010 Other comprehensive income Translation differences -1 045 -1 045 Profit for the period -1 045 -2 010 -3 054 Share-based payments to employees 58 58 Total transactions with shareholders, recognised directly in equity 0 0 0 0 58 58 Equity on 31/03/2020 705 202 82 268 -2 755 -32 696 47 725 EUR thousand Share capital Share premium Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Cumulative translation difference Retained earnings Equity attributable to parent company shareholders, total Non-controlling interest Equity total Equity on 1 January 2021 705 202 82 570 -2 798 -33 690 46 989 Profit for the period 361 361 55 415 Other comprehensive income Translation differences 976 976 Profit for the period 976 361 361 55 1 391 Share-based payments to employees -11 -11 Changes in non-controlling interest 251 251 Total transactions with shareholders, recognised directly in equity -11 251 240 Equity on 31/03/2021 705 202 82 570 -1 822 -33 340 361 306 48 621

NOTES

Contents

Scope and principles of the interim report Key figures and calculation Breakdown of net sales Financing arrangements Changes to property, plant and equipment Impairment testing Given guarantees Business acquisitions Derivatives

1. SCOPE AND PRINCIPLES OF THE INTERIM REPORT

We have prepared this interim report in accordance with the IAS 34 standard for interim financial reporting and using the same principles as for the annual financial statement. The interim report has not been audited.

All figures in the summarised financial statement have been rounded to the nearest figure; therefore, the sum of reported figures may not exactly match those presented.

2.1 KEY FIGURES

Key figures Q1 2021 Q1 2020 2020 Net sales, EUR thousand 23 023 21 490 91 631 EBIT, EUR thousand 121 -1 145 -868 EBIT, per cent of sales 0,5 % -5,3 % -0,9 % Earnings per share (EPS), EUR 0,02 -0,10 -0,14 Return on equity (ROE) % 0,0 % -4,1 % -5,9 % Return on capital employed (ROCE) % 0,0 % -4,0 % -6,0 % Equity ratio % 45,2 % 46,9 % 45,5 % Gearing ratio % 49,3 % 53,6 % 45,2 % Gross investments, EUR thousand 809 91 1 281 Gross investments, EUR thousand 3,5 % 0,4 % 1,4 % Number of shares (outstanding) 21 058 936 21 083 900 21 058 936 Treasury shares (owned by the Group) 120 964 148 793 120 964 Percentage of total shares 0,57 % 0,71 % 0,57 %

2.2 CONSOLIDATING ALTERNATIVE KEY FIGURES

Robit presents alternative key figures to supplement the key figures given in the Group’s income statements, balance sheets and cash flow statements that have been drawn up according to IFRS standards. Robit considers that the alternative figures give significant extra insight into the result of Robit’s operations, its financial position and cash flows. These figures are often used by analysts, investors and other parties.

Alternative key figures should not be studied apart from the key figures according to IFRS or instead of them. Not all companies calculate their alternative key figures in the same way, so Robit’s alternative figures may not be directly comparable to those presented by other companies, even if they carry the same headings.

EUR thousand 1.1.-31.3.2021 1.1.-31.3.2020 1.1.-31.12.2020 EBIT 121 -1 145 -868 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 1 457 1 499 5 984 EBITDA 1 578 354 5 116 EBIT 121 -1 145 -868 Amortisation of acquisitions 216 204 820 EBITA 337 -941 -48

2.3 CALCULATION OF KEY FIGURES

EBITDA: = Operating profit (EBIT) + depreciation, amortisation and impairment EBITA = Operating profit + amortisation and impairment of customer relationships and brand Net working capital = Inventory + Accounts receivables and other receivables – Accounts payables and other liabilities







Earnings per share (EPS), EUR =



Profit (loss) for the financial year Amount of shares adjusted with the share issue (average during the financial year) Return on equity (ROE), per cent = Profit (loss) for the financial year x 100 Equity (average during the financial year) Return on capital employed (ROCE),% = Profit before appropriations and taxes + Interest expenses and other financing expenses x100 Equity (average during the financial year) + Interest-bearing financial liabilities (long-term and short-term loans from financial institutions, average during the financial year) Net interest-bearing financial liabilities = Long-term and short-term loans from financial institutions – Cash and cash equivalents – Short-term financial securities Equity ratio, % = Equity x 100 Balance sheet total – advances received Gearing, per cent = Net interest-bearing financial liabilities x 100 Equity



4. BREAKDOWN OF NET SALES

Entries are recorded according to IFRS 15 in the same way for each business unit and market area.

NET SALES Net sales by product area EUR thousand 1.1.-31.3.2021 1.1.-31.3.2020 Change % 1.1.-31.12.2020 Top Hammer 12 451 11 475 8,5 % 46 348 Down the Hole 10 571 10 016 5,5 % 45 283 Total 23 023 21 490 7,1 % 91 631 Net sales by market area EUR thousand 1.1.-31.3.2021 1.1.-31.3.2020 Change % 1.1.-31.12.2020 EMEA 10 766 9 731 10,6 % 40 028 Americas 3 708 3 909 -5,1 % 14 008 Asia 2 373 3 213 -26,1 % 11 397 Australasia 3 202 3 001 6,7 % 13 654 East 2 972 1 637 81,6 % 12 544 Total 23 023 21 490 7,1 % 91 631

5. FINANCING ARRANGEMENTS

In the financial year 2021, the covenant is the net debt/EBITDA ratio according to the financing agreement regarding the situation on 30 June 2021 and 31 December 2021, which must not exceed 2.5as well as the equity ratio, which must be at least 32.5%.

The company’s available cash was EUR 12.4 million on 31 March 2021 and thus it is able to take care of its debt servicing and liquidity.

INTEREST BEARING LOANS EUR thousand 31.3.2021 31.3.2020 31.12.2020 Non-current borrowings Loans from credit institutions 20 080 17 452 19 060 Other loans 12 584 41 Lease liabilities 5 253 4 725 5 312 Total non-current borrowings 25 345 22 761 24 413 Current borrowings Loans from credit institutions 5 835 9 074 5 850 Other loans 0 76 86 Bank overdrafts 3 636 3 986 3 739 Lease liabilities 1 515 1 789 1 479 Total current borrowings 10 986 14 925 11 154 Total borrowings 36 331 37 686 35 567

6. CHANGES TO PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT EUR thousand 31.3.2021 31.3.2020 31.12.2020 Cost at the beginning of period 47 323 45 952 45 952 Other changes* -1 376 Additions 926 1332 4 230 Disposals -16 -1 -496 Exchange differences 890 -1 802 -1 007 Cost at the end of period 49 124 45 502 47 323 Accumulated depreciation and impairment at the beginning of period -22 682 -18 844 -19 193 Other changes* 349 Depreciation -1 073 -1 114 -4 385 Disposals 62 0 235 Exchange differences -410 834 311 Accumulated depreciation and impairment at the end of period -24 103 -19 124 -22 682 Net book amount at the beginning of period 24 642 26 759 26 759 Net book amount at the end of period 25 021 26 378 24 642

*Other changes include corrections to IFRS 16 calculations for 2019.

7. GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT TESTING

The amount of goodwill is reviewed at least annually in accordance with the IFRS provisions. The values of the goodwill testing variables are also revised if there have been material changes in business, competition, the market or other assumptions of goodwill testing. The company has two cash-generating units (Top Hammer and Down the Hole). In the 31 March 2021 situation, the company has reviewed the assumptions used in goodwill testing, such as forecasts for the current and future years and changes in interest rates. In addition, the company has assessed the changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the company’s operating environment and their impact on the company’s long-term profitability and cash flows. The effects depend on how long the restrictions remain in force and how they affect the profitability in countries and industries important to Robit. Based on the review there were no indications of internal or external factors identified affecting possible impairment and therefore it was concluded that no additional impairment testing was needed. The factors affecting goodwill items will be reviewed during the second quarter.

8. GIVEN GUARANTEES



EUR thousand 31.3.2021 31.3.2020 31.12.2020 Guarantees and mortgages given on own behalf 47 828 46 025 45 119 Other guarantee liabilities 1 121 261 94 Total 48 948 46 286 45 213

9. ACQUISITIONS

There were no changes in the Group structure during the review period.

10. DERIVATIVES

The company hedges the most significant net currency positions that can be predicted in time and volume. During the reporting period, hedging had no significant impact on the result and there were no open derivatives at the end of the reporting period.

Attachment