Anti-snoring Treatment Market revenue to cross USD 8.2 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

According to latest report “Anti-snoring Treatment Market by Devices (Mandible Advancement Devices, Tongue Stabilizing Devices, Nasal Devices, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Chin Straps), Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, E-commerce), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of anti-snoring treatment will cross $8.2 billion by 2027. Development of advanced anti-snoring devices to cater to increasing population with snoring will foster the market growth.

Market expansion is owing to rising prevalence of sleep disorders, including snoring. Adoption of unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle leads to increase in number of obese individuals, that is considered as one of major causes responsible for development of snoring habit. According to the American Sleep Association, approximately 50-70 million adults have a sleep disorder and about 48% U.S. adults report snoring. Thus, due to the increasing patient pool of snoring, the market will continue to grow at momentous pace in the coming years.

Growing awareness about sleep disorders and treatment has resulted in increasing usage of anti-snoring appliances over the coming years. Companies operating in the industry are continuously advancing treatment solutions. For instance, the U.S. FDA has recently approved eXciteOSA, the first daytime intraoral neuromuscular stimulation device used in treatment of snoring. Some of the commonly used devices include mandible advancement devices, nasal devices and continuous positive airway pressure devices. Moreover, anatomic abnormalities of throat and nose, leading to noisy breathing during sleep will augment the demand for anti-snoring devices.

Nasal devices segment in the anti-snoring treatment market accounted for USD 665.8 million in 2020. Nasal anti-snoring devices benefit in relieving snoring. Nasal strips or dilators help to keep nostrils open during sleep. Developments in these devices lead to effective treatment for snoring and will thus drive the segment growth. Miniaturized, portable and flexible nasal devices catering to daily requirements will further impel the product demand.

Anti-snoring treatment market for hospitals segment exceeded USD 900 million in 2020. Rising number of patient visits for seeking treatment for snoring at hospitals will boost the product sales through these facilities. Growing awareness and promotion activities by industry players in hospitals and physicians with product availability are projected to influence the segment value in future. Required education and information regarding use of devices by physicians will further spur the patient preference for hospitals and will impact the segment revenue during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific anti-snoring treatment market is poised to witness 9.2% growth rate through 2027 led by increasing prevalence of obesity and acceptance of sedentary lifestyle in emerging economies. Additionally, inclination towards advanced treatment therapies and treatment of sleeping disorders will offer immense growth opportunities to anti-snoring devices market. Various established as well as start-up companies are entering with novel technologies for sleep monitoring and treatment of abnormalities. Increasing accessibility of such technologies and growing disposable income will fuel the APAC industry growth.

Major companies operating in the anti-snoring treatment market include ResMed, Tomed Dr. Toussaint GmBH, Apnea Sciences Corporation, Pure Sleep Company, SomnoMed, Meditas, Philips Healthcare, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare among others. Industry leaders are implementing various strategies such as product innovations, partnerships and collaborations to gain competitive advantage for the business expansion.

