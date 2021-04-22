Global Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostic Markets, Strategies and Trends Report 2021-2025: Will Diagnostics Solve the Problem - Multiple Diagnostic Technologies Create New Global Race

Dublin, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostic Markets, Strategies and Trends by Pathogen and Technology, with Executive Guides and Customization - 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Diagnostics are leading the charge in reducing the threat posed by antimicrobial resistance. Will these technologies solve the problem before new antibiotics come along? New diagnostic technologies, beyond gene sequencing, are under development to capture this growing market.
The publisher has looked at the technology picture, giving you a plain language understanding of the different ways pathogens, and infections can be diagnosed. The report has identified the 6 Key Large Pathogen Opportunities in this space and developed market forecasts. We profile over 30 companies, large and small, working in this area.
Key Topics Covered:
Key Topics Covered:
Antimicrobial Resistance - Strategic Situation Analysis & Impact of COVID-19
- Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff
- Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 The Growing Threat and Opportunity of Antimicrobial Resistance
1.2 Defining the Opportunity
1.2.1 Revenue Market Size
1.3 Methods and Sources
1.3.1 Authors
1.3.2 Sources
1.4 U.S. Antibiotic Markets - Perspective
1.4.1 U.S. Outpatient Use of Antibiotics
1.4.2 U.S. Pharmaceutical Spending
2. Overview of a Dynamic Market
2.1 Market Players - Roles & Impacts
2.1.1 Drug manufacturers - Larger/pharmaceutical
2.1.2 Drug manufacturers - Generic
2.1.3 Contract Research and Manufacturing
2.1.4 In Vitro Diagnostics Industry
2.1.5 Drug Marketing Companies
2.1.6 Biotechnology Companies
2.1.7 Regulatory Bodies
2.2 Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance
2.2.1 What is Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)
2.2.2 Bacteria and Other Microbes
2.2.3 The History of Antibiotics
2.2.4 The Role of Animal Husbandry
2.2.5 The Implications of Horizontal Transfer
2.2.6 The Threat of AMR
2.3 The Changing Road to New Antibiotics & Technologies
2.4 The Key Role of Diagnostics in AMR
3. The Market Opportunity of AMR
3.1 The Key Large Market Opportunities in AMR
3.1.1 Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP)
3.1.2 Campylobacter (DRC)
3.1.3 Clostridium Difficile (CD)
3.1.4 Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)
3.1.5 Neisseria gonorrhoeae (DRNG)
3.1.6 Salmonella (DRNTS)
3.2 Diagnostic Technology Development Opportunities
3.2.1 What's Wrong with Microbiology
3.2.2 The Features Battleground of Infectious Disease Diagnostics
3.2.3 Multiplex vs. POC/Rapid
3.2.4 The Miracle of Genetics
3.2.5 From Multiple Pathogens to All Pathogens - The Next Next Generation
3.2.6 Gene Sequence Diagnostics WITHOUT the Sequencing.
3.2.7 Markers of Resistance
3.2.8 What Happens to the Microbiology Lab?
4. Antibiotic Resistance Diagnostics Recent Developments
4.1 Antibiotic Resistance Recent Developments
4.1.1 Importance of These Developments
4.1.2 How to Use This Section
- Campylobacter strains exchange genes
- Disinfection spreads antimicrobial resistance
- Molzym, Fraunhofer Developing Rapid Sepsis Diagnostic Platform
- Illumina, IDbyDNA Flesh Out Sequencing-Based Respiratory Tests
- Accelerate Diagnostics Announces Expansion of Antimicrobial Sensitivity Testing 101
- Rapid diagnostics, antimicrobial stewardship linked to quicker time to optimal antibiotics
- Visby Medical Wins AMR Diagnostic Competition
- DNAe Technology Successfully Detects SARS-CoV-2 Sequences
- Infections with foodborne bacteria becoming harder to treat
- Dust is sharing antibiotic resistance genes
- Report predicts drug resistance likely to kill 400,000
- New method to test for infection resistance.
- Qiagen launches AMR database
- Antibiotic resistance test for gonorrhea gets FDA breakthrough
- Qiagen, Ares Genetics Ink Licensing Pact for AMR Bioinformatics
- OpGen to File First 510(k) for AMR Gene Panel
- Curetis' Subsidiary Ares Genetics Teams Up with Sandoz in Fight Against AMR
- GeneCapture to determine antibiotic sensitivity in an automated rapid portable device
- Quick identification of multidrug-resistant pathogens
- OpGen to Offer Qiagen Nucleic Acid Purification Tech With Acuitas Pathogen Panel
- Metagenomics Enables Researchers to Uncover Drug Resistance Genes
- Rapid detection of multi-drug-resistant bacteria
- High Throughput Manufacturing Lines to Answer Growing Needs for Diagnosis Cartridges
- New solution for diagnosing antibiotic-resistant bacteria
- MALDI-TOF - Results in Minutes not Days
- CRISPR Tool Used to Uncover Infections
- Automated Blood Tests Startup MeMed Raises Funds, Wins Grant
- BD, Check-Points Receive CE Mark for Resistant Organism Screening Test
- OpGen Inks Deal to Use Thermo Fisher PCR Tech in Acuitas Gene Panel Tests
- Hospital Plumbing Harbors Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria
- Curetis Gets Singapore Approval for Pneumonia Test
- PlexBio, Denka to Codevelop Sepsis, Multidrug Resistance MDx
- Curetis, MGI Collaborate to Combine Sample Prep, NGS Technologies
5. Key AMR Diagnostics Companies
- 1928 Diagnostics
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Accelerate Diagnostics
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Binx Health
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Cepheid (now Danaher)
- Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH
- Day Zero Diagnostics.
- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific
- Fusion Genomics
- GeneFluidics
- Great Basin Corporation
- Hutman Diagnostics
- Inflammatix
- Linear Diagnostics
- Millipore Sigma
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Perkin Elmer
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- SeLux Diagnostics
- Sense Biodetection
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sysmex
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
6. The Global Market for Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics
6.1 Global Market Overview by Country
6.2 Global Market by Technology - Overview
6.3 Global Market by Technology - Overview
7. Global Antibiotic Resistance Diagnostic Markets - By Pathogen
7.1 Drug Resistant Streptococcus Pneumoniae - DRSP
7.2 Drug Resistant Campylobacter - DRC
7.3 Clostridium Difficile - CD
7.4 Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus - MRSA
7.5 Drug Resistant Neisseria Gonorrhoeae - DRNG
7.6 Drug Resistant Salmonella - DRNTS
8. Global Antibiotic Resistance Diagnostic Markets - by Technology
8.1 Microbiology Culture
8.2 Immunoassay
8.3 PCR
8.4 NGS
8.5 Mass Spectrometry - MS
8.6 Rapid and Point of Care - Rapid/POC
9. Vision of the Future of AMR Diagnostics
