Our TOP 4 Emerging Automakers' CASE Layout and Strategy Research Report, 2021 highlights in-depth analysis of CASE situation (connectivity, automation, sharing and electrification) of NIO, Xiaopeng Motors, Weltmeister and Leading Ideal.

By sales, vehicle model and brand recognition, NIO, Leading Ideal, Xiaopeng Motors and Weltmeister are the first-echelon emerging automakers in China. Favored by investors, the top four emerging automakers have raised more than RMB100 billion in all.



Internet firms and strategic investment companies are particularly optimistic about intelligent new energy vehicles, and some investors make simultaneous deployments of more than one emerging automakers.

Examples include Sequoia Capital investing NIO, Xiaopeng Motors and Weltmeister, and Tencent that has funded NIO, Weltmeister and Aiways. Local governments attract new energy automakers to settle as well. For instance, NIO secured RMB7 billion strategic investment from Hefei in April 2020; Xiaopeng Motors raised RMB4 billion from Guangzhou Development District in September 2020.



As of December 2020, NIO has closed 14 funding rounds and raised around RMB71.3 billion, the largest amount among all emerging automakers in China; Xiaopeng Motors has obtained approximately RMB51.8 billion in its 15 funding rounds; a total of 8 funding rounds have raised over RMB30 billion for Weltmeister; Leading Ideal has reported 8 funding rounds and raised funds of more than RMB32.9 billion.



Key Topics Covered:



1 NIO

1.1 Profile

1.1.1 Basic Information

1.1.2 Car-building Course and Planning

1.1.3 Financing

1.1.4 R&D Layout

1.1.5 Production Layout

1.1.6 Sales Channels

1.1.7 After-sales Service

1.1.8 Delivery Analysis

1.1.9 Revenue Analysis

1.2 Electrification

1.2.1 Car Models

1.2.2 Charging Service Solutions

1.2.3 Battery Swapping Service

1.2.4 BaaS Mode

1.2.5 Battery, Motor, Electric Control Technology

1.2.6 Development Dynamics and Planning

1.3 Intelligence

1.3.1 Development Route and Planning

1.3.2 NIO Pilot Feature

1.3.3 Navigate on Pilot (NOP)

1.3.4 NIO Autonomous Driving (NAD) Functions

1.3.5 NIO Pilot Installation

1.3.6 Configuration

1.3.7 Development Dynamics

1.4 Connection

1.4.1 Development Course and Installation Rate of NIO OS

1.4.2 Function Iteration of NIO OS

1.4.3 Function Iteration of NOMI

1.4.4 Function Details of NIO OS

1.4.5 Model with NIO OS: ES8

1.4.6 Model with NIO OS: ES6

1.4.7 Model with NIO OS: ET7

1.4.8 Partners



2 XiaoPeng Motors

2.1 Profile

2.1.1 Basic Information

2.1.2 Development Course

2.1.3 Car-building Course and Planning

2.1.4 Financing

2.1.5 R&D Layout

2.1.6 Production Layout

2.1.7 Sales Mode

2.1.8 After-sales System

2.1.9 Delivery Analysis

2.2 Electrification

2.2.1 Car Models

2.2.2 Charging Service Solutions

2.2.3 Dual Platform

2.2.4 Battery, Motor, Electric Control Technology

2.2.5 Development Dynamics and Planning

2.3 Intelligence

2.3.1 R&D Team and R&D Platform

2.3.2 Development Course of XPILOT System

2.3.3 Hardware and Function Iteration of XPILOT System

2.3.4 Software Iteration of XPILOT System

2.3.5 Hardware Configuration of XPILOT 3.0 System

2.3.6 Camera of XPILOT 3.0 System

2.3.7 G3 ADAS Configuration

2.3.8 G3 Sensor Installation Location and ADAS Functional Hardware

2.3.9 G3 ADAS Functions and Start Conditions

2.3.10 Sensor Hardware Configuration for Each Version of G3

2.3.11 Autonomous Driving Algorithm and P7 Configuration

2.3.12 Sensor Hardware Configuration for Each Version of P7

2.3.13 Autonomous Driving Function of Four-wheel Drive Pengyi Version of P7

2.3.14 Autonomous Driving Hardware System Installation

2.3.15 Supplier List, Development Dynamics and Planning

2.4 Connectivity

2.4.1 Xmart OS Development Course and Installation

2.4.2 Function Iteration of Xmart OS

2.4.3 Major Functions of Xmart OS 2.0

2.4.4 Abundant Applet Functions

2.4.5 Model with Xmart OS 2.0: XiaoPeng P7

2.4.6 Development Dynamics and Partners

2.5 Sharing

2.5.1 Sharing Layout

2.5.2 Development Dynamics



3 Weltmeister

3.1 Profile

3.1.1 Basic Information

3.1.2 Development Course and Car-building Course

3.1.3 First Sedan-Maven

3.1.4 Financing

3.1.5 R&D Layout

3.1.6 Production Layout

3.1.7 Sales Channels

3.1.8 After-sales Service

3.1.9 Sales Volume

3.1.10 IdeaL4 Technology Strategy

3.2 Electrification

3.2.1 Car Models

3.2.2 Charging Service Solutions

3.2.3 Configuration of Battery, Motor, and Electric Control

3.2.4 Battery Pack Thermal Management

3.2.5 Battery Recycling

3.2.6 Supplier List and Development Dynamics

3.3 Intelligence

3.3.1 Development Route and Planning

3.3.2 Cooperation with Baidu

3.3.3 Installation of Living Pilot System

3.3.4 Sensor Configuration of Living Pilot System

3.3.5 Development Dynamics and Supplier List

3.4 Connectivity

3.4.1 Development Course and Function Iteration of Living Engine System

3.4.2 Installation of Living Engine System

3.4.3 Functions of Living Engine 2.0 System

3.4.4 Model with Living Engine System: EX6 Plus 6-seat

3.4.5 Partners and Development Dynamics

3.5 Sharing



4 Leading Ideal (LiXiang in Chinese)

4.1 Profile

4.1.1 Basic Information

4.1.2 Development Course

4.1.3 Financing

4.1.4 R&D Layout

4.1.5 Production Layout

4.1.6 Sales Channels

4.1.7 After-sales Service

4.1.8 Delivery Analysis

4.1.9 Revenue Analysis

4.2 Electrification

4.2.1 Car Models

4.2.2 Extended-Range Electric System

4.2.3 Power Supplement Solution

4.2.4 Power System Configuration and Supplier List

4.3 Intelligence

4.3.1 ADAS System Development Route, Installation Rate and Planning

4.3.2 Hardware Configuration and Suppliers

4.3.3 ADAS Functions

4.3.4 Install NVIDIA Orin Chip

4.4 Connectivity

4.4.1 OTA Course and Installation Rate

4.4.2 Functions

4.4.3 Suppliers and Partners

4.5 Sharing



5 Comparison and Summary of TOP 4 Players

5.1 Basic Information Comparison

5.2 Delivery in 2020 (Bar Chart)

5.2 Delivery in 2020 (Table)

5.3 Parameters of Electric Vehicle Models

5.4 ADAS Functions

5.5 Hardware Configuration of ADAS System

5.6 Connectivity System Function

5.7 Connectivity Display System



