Ordinary General Meeting held 22 April 2021 - election of Board of Directors

The ordinary general meeting of Sbanken ASA was held 22 April 2021.

At the general meeting, Niklas Midby was re-elected as Chair of the Board, Mai-Lill Ibsen was re-elected as board member and Herman Korsgaard was elected as a new board member.

Following the election of Board of Directors, the Board of Sbanken ASA consists of:

Niklas Midby (Chair)

Mai-Lill Ibsen;

August Baumann;

Cathrine Klouman;

Herman Korsgaard;

Sarah Lunde Mjåtvedt (employee representative);

Stein Zahl-Pettersen (employee representative);

Karianne Mjøs-Haugland (deputy employee representative); and

Svein Frøystad (deputy employee representative).

All other items on the agenda were approved in accordance with the Board’s proposal, including the proposal to grant dividend authorisation to the Board of Directors of up to NOK 4.40 per share.



The minutes from the Ordinary General Meeting are attached.





Contact details,

Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045

Henning Nordgulen, CFO, Sbanken ASA, +47 952 65 990

Ann Cathrine Lerstad, Head of Legal, Sbanken ASA +47 476 04 629





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment