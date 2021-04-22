Worldwide Smart Waste Management Industry to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Waste Management Market by Waste Type, Method and Source: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart waste management market was valued at $1,683.0 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $4,103.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.1% from 2020 to 2027. Smart waste management is the concept that uses sensors in waste to track live status of city waste collection services when bins are ready to be emptied, or filled. It also monitors historical data collected by sensors and databases, which can be used to identify and optimize driver routes, fill patterns, reduce operational costs, and schedules. Remote monitoring and IoT based waste bins are more feasible to collect waste effectively. It also reduces routing and fuel prices.



Smart waste management includes all types of waste including solid, special, or e-waste. Industrial waste refers to waste generated in industries during production and manufacturing processes. Healthcare waste refers to waste generated in pharmaceutical, medical, chemical, and paint manufacturing industries. Further, major activities performed on waste are its smart collection, smart energy recovery & smart disposal, and smart processing. Smart collection services refer to collection & transportation, storage & handling, and sorting of waste by using IoT based sensors and EcoATM. Whereas, remote monitoring and data analytics concepts are used to handle disposal services refer to segregation of waste into landfills, recycling, composting, and anaerobic digestion.



The smart waste management industry is majorly driven by growth in urbanization and rapid industrialization. This has eventually led to increase in volume of waste from municipal as well as industrial sector. In addition, a rise in environmental awareness has led to increase in planned collection and disposal of waste. Moreover, increase in smart city initiatives in developed countries is anticipated to drive growth of the global smart waste management market.



However, lack of efficient connectivity and high initial cost required are projected to hamper growth of the global smart waste management market. On the contrary, owing to technological advancements and rise in the adoption of developing countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the smart waste management market during the forecast period.



The global smart waste management market is segmented on the basis of waste type, method, source, and region. By waste type, it is divided into solid waste, special waste, and e-waste. On the basis of method, the market is divided into smart collection, smart processing, and smart energy recovery & smart disposal. On the basis of source, it is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Region wise, the market is divided into North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



Competition Analysis

The key players profiled in the global smart waste management market report include Covanta Holding Corporation, SUEZ Environmental Services, Republic Services Inc, Waste Management Inc, Sensoneo J.s.a., Bigbelly Inc, Urbiotica, Ecube Labs Co Ltd, and Enevo Oy.



Many competitors in the smart waste management market adopted agreement, partnership, and acquisition as their key developmental strategies to expand their service portfolio. For instance, in August 2020, Partnership, Republic Services Inc signed a partnership with Aria Energy based in the U.S., which is a renewable energy management company. The partnership aimed to purify biogas from landfills to RNG (renewable natural gas).



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global smart waste management market trends and dynamics.

In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by smart waste management market estimations for key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive smart waste management market opportunity analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.

The global smart waste management market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The Key market Players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market player positioning, 2019

3.4. Value chain analysis

3.5. Porter's five forces analysis

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.3. Opportunity

3.7. COVID-19 impact analysis



CHAPTER 4: SMART WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY WASTE TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by waste type

4.2. Solid Waste

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Special Waste

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. E-Waste

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: SMART WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY METHOD

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by method

5.2. Smart Collection

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Smart Processing

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Smart Disposal

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: SMART WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY SOURCE

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by source

6.2. Residential

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Commercial

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Industrial

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: SMART WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Covanta Holding Corporation.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key executive

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Operating Segment

8.1.5. Service Portfolio

8.1.6. Business performance

8.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. SUEZ Environmental Services.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key executives

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Operating segments

8.2.5. Service portfolio

8.2.6. R&D expenditure

8.2.7. Business performance

8.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. Veolia Environnement S. A.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Key executive

8.3.3. Company snapshot

8.3.4. Operating business segments

8.3.5. Service portfolio

8.3.6. R&D expenditure

8.3.7. Business performance

8.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. Republic Services Inc

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key executive

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Operating business segments

8.4.5. Service portfolio

8.4.6. Business performance

8.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. Waste Management Inc

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Key executive

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Operating business segments

8.5.5. Service portfolio

8.5.6. Business performance

8.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. Sensoneo j. s. a.

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Key executive

8.6.3. Company snapshot

8.6.4. Service portfolio

8.7. Bigbelly, Inc.

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Key executive

8.7.3. Company snapshot

8.7.4. Service portfolio

8.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. Urbiotica

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Key executive

8.8.3. Company snapshot

8.8.4. Operating business segments

8.8.5. Service portfolio

8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. Ecube Labs Co Ltd

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Key executive

8.9.3. Company snapshot

8.9.4. Service portfolio

8.10. Enevo Oy

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Key executive

8.10.3. Company snapshot

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.5. Key strategic moves and developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2wc0jp