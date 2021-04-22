Global Bio-Polypropylene Market Report 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2015-2020 & 2021-2026

Dublin, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-Polypropylene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bio-polypropylene market reached a value of US$ 39 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the global bio-polypropylene market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Bio-polypropylene is a polymer made from natural materials which include corn, sugar cane, vegetable oil, and other bio-masses. The properties of bio-polypropylene and synthetic polypropylene are similar. Bio-polypropylene, also known as PP, is a thermostatic polymer which has found its application in injection molding, textiles, film, packaging industry, bottles, Rubik's Cube stickers, polymer banknotes, etc. The conventional polypropylene is made from petroleum and results in emission of large amount of greenhouse gases.

However, bio-polypropylene is developed from sugar cane and other natural materials and are an eco-friendlier option compared to the conventional ones. Bio-polypropylenes have a higher melting point which also makes them eligible to be used in various plastic products such as medical apparatuses and dishwasher safe containers. They are preferred for their strength, durability, and resistance to heat and stiffness.



A major factor driving the demand of bio-polypropylene is the fact that Injection molded parts made from this polymer are light in weight. This has resulted in the automotive sector being a major driver of this polymer. A rising trend of adopting biopolymers to reduce the overall weight of the automobiles coupled with efforts to minimize carbon emission is driving the demand of bio-polypropylene in this sector.

For instance, General Motors is using bio-polypropylene in the Cadillac DeVille for seatbacks and in the Chevrolet Impala for trim and shelving. Similarly, Ford is using bio-polypropylene for interior storage bins in the Ford Flex and for the loadfloor in the Focus BEV. Apart from the automobile industry, bio-polypropylene also finds its applications in textiles, films, food packaging, etc. This is also expected to catalyze its demand in the forecast period.



Market Summary:



Based on the application, the market has been segmented into injection molding, textiles, films and others. Injection molding currently represents the biggest application.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, Europe is the biggest market, accounting for the majority of the global market.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Braskem S.A., Biobent Polymers, Dow Chemicals, Global Bioenergies, Trellis Earth Products, Inc., Japan Polypropylene Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., ExxonMobil and Ineos.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global bio-polypropylene market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global bio-polypropylene industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global bio-polypropylene market?

What is the breakup of the global bio-polypropylene market on the basis of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global bio-polypropylene market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global bio-polypropylene market?

What is the structure of the global bio-polypropylene market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global bio-polypropylene market?

How is bio-polypropylene manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Bio-Polypropylene Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Application

6.1 Injection Molding

6.2 Textiles

6.3 Films

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Region



8 Global Bio-Polypropylene Industry: SWOT Analysis

8.1 Overview



9 Global Bio-Polypropylene Industry: Value Chain Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Research and Development

9.3 Raw Material Procurement

9.4 Manufacturing

9.5 Marketing

9.6 Distribution

9.7 End-Use



10 Global Bio-Polypropylene Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.4 Degree of Competition

10.5 Threat of New Entrants

10.6 Threat of Substitutes



11 Global Bio-Polypropylene Industry: Price Analysis

11.1 Price Indicators

11.2 Price Structure

11.3 Margin Analysis



12 Bio-Polypropylene Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Raw Material Requirements

12.3 Manufacturing Process

12.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

Braskem S.A.

Biobent Polymers

Dow Chemicals

Global Bioenergies

Trellis Earth Products Inc

Japan Polypropylene Corporation

Reliance Industries Limited

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

ExxonMobil

Ineos

