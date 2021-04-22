Global Mezcal Market Report 2021-2025 - Growth in the Number of Craft Distilleries is Positively Impacting Market Growth

Dublin, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mezcal Market (2020-2025) by Type, Product, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Mezcal Market is estimated to be USD 387.10 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1.06 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.36%.
Key factors such as increasing demand for premium and super-premium drinks and increasing consumer spending power are boosting the growth of the market.
Also, the growth in the number of craft distilleries is positively impacting the market growth. Also, the development of new Mezcal crafts considering the evolving consumer tastes and preferences is likely to create opportunities for the market.
However, factors such as are high price of Mezcal along with new regulations for Mezcal producers are likely to restrain the market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing demand for premium and super-premium spirits
- Growth in consumer spending
- Growth in craft distilleries across the world
Restraints
- Premium prices
- Regulatory process
Opportunities
- Development of new Mezcal crafts
- Evolving tastes and consumer preferences
- Untapped Markets
Challenges
- Inefficient disposal of solid and liquid waste during Mezcal production
Trends
Market Segmentation
- The Global Mezcal Market is segmented further based on Type, Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography.
- By Type, the market is classified as agave and blends. Amongst the two, the agave segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By Product, the market is classified as mezcal anejo, mezcal joven and mezcal reposado. Amongst all, the mezcal joven segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as HoReCa, specialty stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and online. Amongst all, the HoReCa segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.
Recent Developments
- Pernod Ricard has collaborated with super-premium mezcal brand Ojo de Tigre to provide batch-crafted artisanal mezcal. - 17th July 2020
- Diageo has acquired Pierde Almas, a mezcal brand while it is looking forward to developing the mezcal category in Mexico and around the world.- 3rd May 2018
Company Profiles
Some of the key companies covered in the report are El Silencio, Mezcal Vago, Pernod Ricard, Rey Campero, Mezcal Amores, Craft Distillers, Los Danzantes, Mezcalgulroo, and Wahaka etc.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
