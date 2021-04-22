Global HER2 Antibodies Market Report 2021-2027: Focus on Trastuzumab, Lapatinib, Ado-trastuzumab Emtansine, Pertuzumab, Everolimus

Dublin, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HER2 Antibodies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global HER2 Antibodies Market to Reach $22.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for HER2 Antibodies estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Trastuzumab, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$14.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lapatinib segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The HER2 Antibodies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Ado-trastuzumab emtansine Segment to Record 7.3% CAGR



In the global Ado-trastuzumab emtansine segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$775.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 47 Featured):

Abnova Corporation

Biocon Ltd.

Bio-Techne Coporation

Celltrion, Inc.

Genentech, Inc.

Invivogen

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for HER2 Antibodies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for HER2 Antibodies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

World 15-Year Perspective for HER2 Antibodies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Trastuzumab by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Lapatinib by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Ado-trastuzumab emtansine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Pertuzumab by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Everolimus by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

