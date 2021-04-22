Park Street Nordicom A/S – Notification regarding the course of the ordinary general meeting

Park Street Nordicom A/S held today, Thursday 22 April 2021, at 11 a.m. CET, the ordinary general meeting with the following outcome:







The board of directors' report and the announced annual report 2020 were approved by the general meeting. The proposal from the board of directors regarding the profit of DKK 145.3 million to be transferred to the next year was approved by the general meeting.

The general meeting approved the Remuneration Report for 2020 as presented for advisory vote.

The general meeting approved the proposed fees for the board of directors as well as for the audit committee (same as last year) in accordance with Remuneration Policy.





The general meeting approved to change the name of the company to Park Street A/S.





The general meeting approved to authorize the board of directors until 2026 to allow the company to acquire treasury shares on an ongoing basis up to an aggregated nominal maximum amount corresponding to 35% of the company's class A and B shares of DKK 1.00 in accordance with section 198 of the Danish Companies Act.





The general meeting approved the suggested changes to the articles of association regarding the change of the agenda of the ordinary general meeting and the power to sign for the company.

As members of the board of directors the general meeting reelected Andrew La Trobe, Pradeep Pattem, Ohene Aku Kwapong and Anita Nassar. Further, Peter Rading was appointed as new board member.

PriceWaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was reelected as the auditor of the company.





No further items or proposals were discussed.

After the general meeting the Board of Directors constituted Anita Nassar as Chairman. Ohene Aku Kwapong and Andrew Latrobe have been appointed as members of the Audit Committee.





