RAJANT RANKED ONE OF THE PHILADEPHIA REGION’S “TOP WORKPLACES OF 2021”

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the Kinetic Mesh® wireless network provider, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has been named one of The Philadelphia Inquirer’s “Top Workplaces of 2021”. The honor was announced on April 11th. The selection process is based on anonymous employee answers to 24 survey questions centering on company policies, procedures, and culture.

Greater Philadelphia entities earning the distinction in this 12th annual program are categorized by staff size. According to Energage, the company administering the survey, “Earning the designation as a ‘Top Workplace’ signifies an organization’s commitment to developing and sustaining a culture that supports, promotes, and values its employees. Winners provide their employees with solid benefits, a positive atmosphere, meaningful work, a culture of strong leadership. These organizations, in turn, drive growth and innovation.”

Rajant is among the public, private, nonprofit, and government sector employers receiving the Inquirer’s award. Winner rankings in each of the large, medium, and small business categories will be revealed in the Sunday, August 22nd edition of The Inquirer. Also included will be original stories about these organizations created by the Inquirer new team.

“Rajant will soon celebrate our 20th year doing business, which we founded and headquartered in Greater Philadelphia. As with our entire staff worldwide, I could not be prouder of our employees and the collective successes we achieve together. Our business results are a testament to the quality of our people. They are smart, driven, and dedicated,” shares Rajant CEO and Co-founder Robert Schena. “Pennsylvania is home, and it is a great place to do business. We look forward to celebrating this distinction when we next gather as a team and will continue to invest in Malvern (PA) as we grow operations across the United States in areas like Kentucky and Arizona.”

####

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 60 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Attachments