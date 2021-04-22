Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Four Hotels Achieved ENERGY STAR® Certification for Superior Energy Performance in 2020

TYSONS, Va., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) (“Park”) today announced that four of its hotels: Hilton Seattle Airport and Conference Center, Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, DoubleTree Ontario Airport and Le Meridien San Francisco have earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) 2020 ENERGY STAR certification for superior energy performance. Only 26 hotels nationwide earned the prestigious ENERGY STAR certification in 2020.

“Improving the energy efficiency of our nation’s buildings is critical to protecting our environment,” said Jean Lupinacci, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. “From the boiler room to the board room, organizations are leading the way by making their buildings more efficient and earning EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification.”

ENERGY STAR certified buildings and plants are verified to perform in the top 25 percent of buildings nationwide, based on weather-normalized source energy use that considers occupancy, hours of operation and other key metrics. ENERGY STAR is the only energy efficiency certification in the United States that is based on actual, verified energy performance.

“We are honored to earn the 2020 ENERGY STAR certification for superior energy performance at four of our properties during such an extraordinary year,” said Carl Mayfield, Executive Vice President of Design and Construction at Park. “As a proud ENERGY STAR partner, operating efficiently is just one of the ways we show our guests and investors that we are committed to doing our part to protect the environment and public health, both today and for future generations.”

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR is a voluntary U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) program that delivers environmental benefits and financial value through superior energy efficiency. Through ENERGY STAR, EPA partners with businesses and public-sector organizations to transform the way that commercial buildings use energy. On average, ENERGY STAR certified buildings and plants use 35 percent less energy, cause 35 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and are less expensive to operate than their peers—all without sacrifices in performance or comfort. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all fifty states have earned the ENERGY STAR. For more information about ENERGY STAR for Buildings and Plants, visit www.energystar.gov/buildings.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information.

