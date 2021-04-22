Release by Scatec signs flexible lease agreement with Torex Gold for 8.5 MW solar plant

22 April 2021: Scatec has entered into a lease agreement with mining company Torex Gold for a 8.5 MW solar plant to provide renewable power to the Morelos Media Luna and El Limon Guajes projects in the Guerrero Gold belt 180 km southwest of Mexico City.

“We are very pleased to have entered into this agreement with Torex Gold. The agreement is a landmark deal for “Release by Scatec”, our flexible solution for pre-assembled and containerised solar PV delivering a low cost, clean, and reliable power solution", says Hans Olav Kvalvaag, SVP Release at Scatec.

The initial contract term is ten years with the possibility of extension and options for buy-out starting after the expiry of year 3. The solar plant can at any time be expanded, including adding battery storage to further increase the use of renewable energy. It can also be moved to a new location if needed. The new solar plant is estimated to be completed in fourth quarter 2021 subject to permitting approvals.

“The agreement is an important milestone for us in delivering reliable and renewable power to the mining industry. We have had a good cooperation with Torex in designing the solution to adapt to challenging topography. The Release model is designed to provide flexibility both with regards to contract term and capacity, and thus has great potential in mining”, Kvalvaag continues.

The new plant is expected to reduce Torex’ Scope 2 greenhouse emissions by up to 8.6% using 2019 as the baseline year and is Torex’ first major foray into renewable energy at its operations.

“As is often the case with innovative and sustainable solutions, in addition to the environmental benefits the solar plant will provide, there will also be economic upside and benefits to the local communities. Factoring in the installed cost of the plant together with the ongoing lease fee, we expect to save approximately USD 1 million per year in energy costs over a 20-year lease period, with full payback of the solar plant realised within approximately 7 years”, says Jody Kuzenko, President & CEO of Torex.

About SCATEC ASA

Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy worldwide. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. In the first half of 2021, Scatec will have a total of 3.3 GW in operation on four continents and more than 500 employees. The company is targeting 15 GW capacity in operation or under construction by the end of 2025. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more about Release by Scatec, visit www.releasesolar.com .

About Torex GOLD RESOURCES INC.

Torex is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Gold Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometers southwest of Mexico City. The Company’s principal assets are the El Limón Guajes mining complex (“ELG” or the “ELG Mine Complex”) comprising the El Limón, Guajes and El Limón Sur open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine including zones referred to as Sub-Sill and El Limón Deep (“ELD”), and the processing plant and related infrastructure, which commenced commercial production as of April 1, 2016, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project, and for which the Company issued an updated preliminary economic assessment in September 2018. The property remains 75% unexplored.