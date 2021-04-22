Global Sapphire Glass Market Report 2021: Applications Across Aerospace Industries from Gulfstream to the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter

Dublin, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sapphire Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sapphire glass market reached a value of US$ 808 Million in 2020.

Sapphire glass is a synthetically manufactured crystal that exhibits similar hardness as diamond, which makes it highly durable. Typically produced in cylindrical sticks, called boules, the production of sapphire glass is an expensive, energy-intensive and slow process.

It features high resistance to thermal shock with a melting point of 2030 degrees Celsius, coupled with a compressive strength of 2000 mega Pascals, which makes it stronger than stainless steel. The durable properties of sapphire glass make it ideal for use in the manufacturing of consumer electronic devices that utilize digital output displays, such as tablets, smartphones and laptops. Other than this, sapphire glass is also used in the production of products such as watches, bullet-proof glass, windows of armored vehicles, and visors or screens in military body armor suits.



In recent years, there has been a significant rise in the usage of sapphire glass in various sectors, including defense, military, safety equipment and medical devices. In the defense and aerospace industries, sapphire glass is widely utilized in commercial aircraft, such as Gulfstream, and military platforms, such as the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

Besides this, manufacturers across the globe are increasingly using this material in the production of transparent armor systems, countermeasure systems, electro-optical windows, and vision systems. The escalating demand for sapphire glass can also be attributed to the increasing production of medical surgical systems, where it is used in optical medical analysis devices.

Moreover, sapphire glass is widely required in volatile industrial environments, such as in the petrochemical industry, that experience harsh conditions, and high temperatures and pressure. This requirement has prompted industry players to manufacture more versatile products, such as sapphire glass windows that can be installed in flame detectors and analyzers for hazardous materials and combustible gas leaks. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global sapphire glass market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.



Breakup by Product Type:

High Grade Transparency Sapphire Glass

General Transparency Sapphire Glass

General transparency sapphire glass is the most popular product in the market.



Breakup by Application:

Smartphones

Watches

Optical and Mechanical Instruments

Safety Establishments

Medical Devices

Others

At present, smartphones represent the largest application segment.



Regional Insights:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

On the geographical front, North America represents the biggest market, accounting for the majority of the market share.



