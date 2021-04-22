C.R. England Announces Historic Driver Pay Increase

Salt Lake City, UT, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C.R. England, one of the nation’s leaders in transportation solutions, has announced its largest driver pay raise in company history and third historic pay increase for drivers since 2018. The pay increase will benefit C.R. England’s line haul drivers in the Over the Road Division (OTR) and drivers in training and takes effect April 22, 2021.

“I am thrilled to announce our biggest OTR pay increase in company history,” said Chad England, C.R. England CEO. “This increase benefits every OTR driver that is paid mileage pay, which makes up the vast majority of our OTR fleet. It applies to drivers at every seniority level and to our current length of trip pay bands. Raising driver pay is another indicator C.R. England is committed to providing our employees with a long-term career path they can count on financially. We truly value the people that make our company great and will continue to find more opportunities to give back to the driving professionals who make C.R. England what it is today.”

C.R. England’s OTR group already offers some of the best miles in the industry, and paired with these new pay rates, it adds up to substantial paychecks. This represents the largest percentage overall pay increase in company history and combined with other increases since 2018, means average C.R. England driver pay checks have increased 50 percent during that time. Additionally, C.R. England projects new drivers could expect to make more than 35 percent more in compensation compared to what their counterparts made last year.

This increase aligns pay to be consistent with the highly competitive pay rates in C.R. England’s Dedicated and Intermodal Divisions, where drivers already receive substantial compensation.

Through the company-sponsored One Initiative, C.R. England drivers are also able to give back to the community. With each load delivered, a meal is donated to one of 22 food banks to provide a meal to a hungry child. Since 2018, funding for more than 6.4 million meals have been donated to food banks nationwide.

About C.R. England

Founded in 1920, C.R. England, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT and is one of North America’s premier transportation companies. C.R. England is an industry leader in Dedicated, Over-The-Road, cross-border Mexico, and Intermodal services. C.R. England has also been regularly recognized for management excellence, including the 2020 Glassdoor Top Places to Work, the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ Award as well as a 2021 US Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information visit www.crengland.com.

C.R. England subsidiary England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and temp controlled LTL, parcel, and complete supply chain management. The company has often been honored in the industry, including recent recognition as one of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power magazine and being ranked in the Training Top 100 by Training magazine. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, the company also has offices nationwide. For more information visit www.englandlogistics.com.

About One Initiative

To learn more about C.R. England’s goal of providing one million meals to children each year, visit www.oneagainstchildhoodhunger.com.

