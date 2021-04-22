New Orleans Water Restoration/Fire Damage Cleanup And Repair Services Launched

Baton Rouge, United States, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Davis Restoration of Baton Rouge, a company that provides services to repair and clean up damage to commercial, residential and institutional properties, has launched an expansion to its line of water and fire damage repair services in New Orleans, Louisiana.

With the update, the company seeks to provide full-service property damage cleanup and repair for damage caused by water and fire in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and the Northshore area.

Disaster can strike in many ways. In such situations, professional restoration services are essential to clean up and repair the affected property. Paul Davis has certified technicians skilled at repairing and protecting damaged properties. They respond within minutes of the call and rely on industry-leading tools.

Water damage can come from a variety of events, including flash flooding, leaking roofs, sewage backup, and more. All of these events can cause a lot of damage to the property. Professional damage restoration technicians can dry out the property, extract and remove the water, clean and sanitize the affected area and personal possessions, and assist with insurance claims.

The company can also repair fire damage regardless of the source. Their team will assess the severity of the destruction, barricade off dangerous areas, pump water and dry the location, and clean smoke and soot residue. Once the affected area has been cleaned, their team of experts can remodel and reconstruct the damaged property.

The technicians at Paul Davis have been providing disaster relief services for decades and with the newly launched update, the company continues to be the leading provider of quality and prompt property repair and cleanup solutions.

Paul Davis Restoration of Baton Rouge is part of a national franchise organization that specializes in property cleanup and repair services for a wide range of disasters. They have been in the business since 1966. Their licensed technicians are available 24/7 to provide commercial and residential restoration.

A satisfied client said: “Excellent work and customer service, and reasonably priced. I had some flood damage from a rainstorm. They were very thorough in explaining the process and kept in touch to be sure the progress and the work were satisfactory. The workers were very careful to protect surfaces and cleaned up very well afterward.”

