Global New Cars Industry Almanac 2021: New Cars Market had Total Revenues of $1,480.3 Billion in 2019 - Forecast to 2024

Dublin, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Cars Global Industry Almanac 2015-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global New Cars industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2015-19, and forecast to 2024). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The new cars market consists of the initial retail sale/registration of new passenger cars. Passenger cars include saloons, hatchbacks, SUVs, 4x4s and other related vehicles. The market value is calculated at retail selling price (RSP) and the market volume is given in terms of units sold. Market share data for the New Cars industry applies to motor manufacturing groups as opposed to their individual brands, i.e. for the Volkswagen Group this includes all of its brands such as Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat etc. therefore where possible, market share data represents sales figures for every brand in that manufacturing group within each country. Any currency conversions used in this report have been calculated at constant 2019 annual average exchange rates.

Forecast figures presented in this report have been calculated using a variety of sources for each country in this set that indicate the most up to date predicted impact that the COVID19 pandemic could have on this industry. For countries where no data was available, regional averages together with CPI growth rates have been used to forecast outcomes for 2020. Huge drops in Volume and therefore Value will mean most countries will see huge drops in 2020 after showroom closures, lower footfall as a result of national lockdowns, on top of the knock-on effects to the supply chain in terms of manufacturing and shipping etc. After Q1 and early Q2 lockdowns, the industry reopened to varied success around the world. Some governments supplied financial aid and incentives to the sector which we cannot forecast for, but we should expect to see more of as the industry does form a good proportion of GDP for each country.

The global new cars market had total revenues of $1,480.3bn in 2019, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.2% between 2015 and 2019.

Market consumption volumes declined with a CARC of -0.7% between 2015 and 2019, to reach a total of 61,505.9 thousand units in 2019.

The European market has experienced significant demand amid improving macroeconomic conditions and low interest rates. The declining performance of the US market offset this, however, as demand has been saturated.

