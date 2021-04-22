Outlook on the IT Training Global Market to 2026 - by Application, End-user and Region

Dublin, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IT Training Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global IT training market reached a value of US$ 70.86 Billion in 2020. Information technology (IT) training comprises imparting knowledge and skills related to the development, application, implementation, design and management of computer-based systems. With the increasing adoption of the latest technologies by organizations worldwide, IT training has become essential for companies to carry out their operations in an efficient manner. Proper IT training prepares a company to manage its data and resources effectively and boosts the efficiency and productivity of its employees.



With the growing adoption of smartphones and smart wearables technology, many firms and users are increasingly opting for mobile-based IT training. This helps the learners to access the information anytime and anywhere on their mobile devices. Moreover, the constantly evolving technology and growing business needs require regular training programs for employees to help them understand the latest developments in the market. This has also created a positive impact on the market. Earlier, corporate training used to add significant expenses for organizations.

However, companies can now save on costs and expenses by providing IT training through e-learning methods to their staff. Additionally, governments and public bodies are also formulating policies and making investments to facilitate the expansion of educational technology and e-learning methods. This has resulted in an increasing demand for IT expertise to impart knowledge and skills in students as well as teachers. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global IT training market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Market Breakup by Application:

IT Infrastructure Training

Enterprise Application and Software Training

Cyber Security Training

Database and Big Data Training

Others

Market Breakup by End User:

Corporate

Schools and Colleges

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Avent Academy, CGS, Corpex, Dell, ExecuTrain, ExitCertified, Fast Lane, Firebrand, Global Knowledge, GP Strategies, HP, IBM, ILX Group, LearnQuest, New Horizon, Oracle, QA, and SAP.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global IT training market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global IT training market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the key regional markets in the global IT training industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global IT training industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global IT training industry?

What is the structure of the global IT training industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global IT training industry?

What are the profit margins in the global IT training industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global IT Training Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Application

6.1 IT Infrastructure Training

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Enterprise Application and Software Training

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Cyber Security Training

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Database and Big Data Training

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Corporate

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Schools and Colleges

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.1.2 Market Forecast

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.2.1 Market Trends

8.1.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Market Trends

8.2.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2.3 India

8.2.3.1 Market Trends

8.2.3.2 Market Forecast

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.4.1 Market Trends

8.2.4.2 Market Forecast

8.2.5 Australia

8.2.5.1 Market Trends

8.2.5.2 Market Forecast

8.2.6 Indonesia

8.2.6.1 Market Trends

8.2.6.2 Market Forecast

8.2.7 Others

8.2.7.1 Market Trends

8.2.7.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Market Trends

8.3.1.2 Market Forecast

8.3.2 France

8.3.2.1 Market Trends

8.3.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3.3 United Kingdom

8.3.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.3.2 Market Forecast

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.4.1 Market Trends

8.3.4.2 Market Forecast

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.5.1 Market Trends

8.3.5.2 Market Forecast

8.3.6 Russia

8.3.6.1 Market Trends

8.3.6.2 Market Forecast

8.3.7 Others

8.3.7.1 Market Trends

8.3.7.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Turkey

8.4.1.1 Market Trends

8.4.1.2 Market Forecast

8.4.2 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2.1 Market Trends

8.4.2.2 Market Forecast

8.4.3 Iran

8.4.3.1 Market Trends

8.4.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4.4 United Arab Emirates

8.4.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.4.2 Market Forecast

8.4.5 Others

8.4.5.1 Market Trends

8.4.5.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.1.1 Market Trends

8.5.1.2 Market Forecast

8.5.2 Mexico

8.5.2.1 Market Trends

8.5.2.2 Market Forecast

8.5.3 Argentina

8.5.3.1 Market Trends

8.5.3.2 Market Forecast

8.5.4 Columbia

8.5.4.1 Market Trends

8.5.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5.5 Chile

8.5.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.5.2 Market Forecast

8.5.6 Peru

8.5.6.1 Market Trends

8.5.6.2 Market Forecast

8.5.7 Others

8.5.7.1 Market Trends

8.5.7.2 Market Forecast



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Avent Academy

13.3.2 CGS

13.3.3 Corpex

13.3.4 Dell

13.3.5 ExecuTrain

13.3.6 ExitCertified

13.3.7 Fast Lane

13.3.8 Firebrand

13.3.9 Global Knowledge

13.3.10 GP Strategies

13.3.11 HP

13.3.12 IBM

13.3.13 ILX Group

13.3.14 LearnQuest

13.3.15 New Horizon

13.3.16 Oracle

13.3.17 QA

13.3.18 SAP



