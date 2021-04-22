Logistics Robots Market: Vecna Robotics to Cover Maximum Shares Owing to Presence of Strong Supply Chain

Pune, India, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global logistics robots market size is prophesied to reach USD 14.95 billion by the end of 2027. The growth of this region is attributed to the increasing demand for complex supply-chain operations. Logistics robots are autonomous devices that can transport resources present in a logistic network. They store and move goods that are widely used in storage facilities and warehouses. According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Logistics Robots Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Automated Guided Vehicles, Autonomous Mobile Robots, Robot Arms and Others), By Application (Palletizing & De-palletizing, Pick & Place, Transportation, and Others), By Industry (E-commerce, Healthcare, Retail, Food & Beverages, Automotive and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market value was USD 4.70 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 15.7% between 2020 and 2027.

Highlights of the Report

The report is based on qualitative and quantitative market analysis and discusses factors such as challenges, restraints, drivers, and opportunities. It also throws light on the main industry developments, current trends, and other interesting insights into the logistics robots market. The report discusses the market segmentation in detail and lists the names and figures of the leading segment with market figures. Moreover, the report lists the names of players operating in the market and the important strategies adopted by them to stay put in the market competition. The report is available for sale on the company website.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this, too, shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Drivers & Restraints-

Boom in E-commerce Industry to Contribute Significantly to the Market

The increasing implementation of advanced technology in the goods and service sector is a key factor boosting the logistics robots market growth. In addition to this, the booming e-commerce industry is also expected to aid in the expansion of the market in the coming years. The rising number of consumers purchasing online is propelling retailers to acquire the automation process for tedious and uncomfortable tasks. Robotic solutions can also help to map the delivery timelines, thereby adding impetus to the market in the coming years.

On the contrary, setting up and maintenance costs of these robots is high especially in its initial stages, which poses a major challenge to the market. Also, the fact that small and medium scale retailers cannot invest in this solution may cause hindrance to the overall market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Dominate Owing to Presence of Smart Factories

Region-wise, North America earned a revenue of USD 1.48 billion and emerged dominant on account of the increasing construction of distribution centers and warehouses across the region. In addition to this, heavy investments in the development of smart factories, warehouses with automated systems, industry 4.0, and others are likely to aid in the expansion of the regional market in the coming years.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is likely to witness a fast growth rate in the forecast period on account of the presence of notable players, rising e-commerce industry, and up-gradation of existing technologies.

Competitive Landscape-

Vecna Robotics Holding Prominent Shares Owing to Adoption of Multiple Marketing Strategies

Various companies are engaging in the adoption of various technologies for gaining a strong foothold in the Logistics Robots Market. They are also engaging in joint ventures, partnerships, contracts and agreements, and other collaborative efforts with startup companies to generate more revenue. Among the various players operating in this market, Vecna Robotics emerged dominant on account of the presence of their strong supply chain, coupled with their quick adoption of robotic warehouse systems and various other marketing strategies for rapid sales.

Major Industry Developments of the Logistics Robots Market include:

March 2018 – Midea Group Company and KUKA AG entered into a strategic collaboration for increasing their geographical presence and penetrating the China market for the manufacturing of new products.

September 2018 – Intrion Company was acquired by ABB for the advancement of its logistic robot solutions. The major aim of this acquisition is the delivery of a mass customer base to meet the growing demand of the e-commerce industry.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of Logistics Robots Market manufacturers. They are as follows:

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION. (Japan)

ABB (Switzerland)

FANUC (Japan)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan)

Dematic (United States)

KUKA AG (Germany)

Yaskawa America, Inc. (United States)

Dematic (United States)

OMRON Corporation (Japan)

Teradyne Inc. (United States)

TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan)

Other players

