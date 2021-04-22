English Finnish

F-Secure Corporation, Press Release, 22 April 2021, at 14.00 EEST

F-Secure to publish January–March 2021 Interim Report on April 29, 2021

F-Secure Corporation will publish its Q1/2021 interim report for the period January–March 2021 on Thursday, 29 April 2021 at approximately 08.00 EEST.

F-Secure’s CEO, Juhani Hintikka, and CFO, Eriikka Söderström, will present the results in a webcast starting at 14.00 EEST. The webcast will be held in English and can be accessed at https://f-secure.videosync.fi/2021-04-29-fsecureinterimreportq1. Questions are requested in written format in the webcast portal.

The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the company’s website at https://www.f-secure.com/en/investors.

Contact information:

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director, F-Secure Corporation

+358 40 840 5450

investor-relations@f-secure.com

