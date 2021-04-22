Pegasus Appliance Repair Awarded Most Professional Servicer Designation

DALLAS, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pegasus Appliance Repair was named Most Professional Servicer (MPS) Runner-up during the United Appliance Servicers Association Virtual Award Ceremony on March 18, 2021.



The United Appliance Servicers Association’s MPS award is the most coveted professional award in the appliance repair industry. The competition is highly competitive drawing contestants from across North America.

All MPS entries are reviewed and assessed by a panel of 5 independent appliance industry judges. Each judge scores the contestants on the presentation of their company, including technician uniform, service vehicle, company logo, and web presence. Judge votes are tallied, and the top three scoring entries move on to the finals.

The 2021 MPS finalists were announced during the Most Professional Servicer Voting Kick-off ceremony on March 3, 2021, where finalists were given the opportunity to present their company to the UASA membership.

Winners were announced during the United Appliance Servicers Association's live Virtual Happy Hour on March 18, 2021.

“It’s our amazing team of technicians and support staff that made this Most Professional Servicer award possible. They have a love for our industry and our customers. It’s a true blessing to have such strong support and dedication to customer service like we have with our team. The combination of our team and customers are how we stay successful. A deep heartfelt thanks and kudos goes out to them,” says AJ James, owner/president of Pegasus Appliance Repair.

About Pegasus Appliance Repair

Pegasus Appliance Repair services all major brands of residential home appliances. Built on a foundation to serve and help our customers, our staff is constantly engaged in current manufacturer training. We are an authorized manufacturer servicer for most major brands and follow all OEM guidelines for repairs. We only use OEM authorized parts. Our team is regularly independently background checked and screened for driving infractions. Our team members wear photo ID badges with matching uniforms, and drive logo’d tucks.



