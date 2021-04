Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC:GWHP) Partners with Nunzia Pharmaceutical Inc., Opening New Avenues of Revenue and Products for Global

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire ‒ Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP), a multinational supplier of over 70+ FDA Approved Diagnostic Tests attains breakthrough on rising neurological disease.

“We believe this announcement couldn’t come at a better time for us as we are partnering with Nunzia Pharmaceutical and their products for Neurological disorders,” said Mr. Strongo. “Nunzia Pharmaceutical with a nutraceutical for anxiety and stress based on their patented formulas and there pharmaceutical drug there are planning on bringing through the FDA, which specifically works on the Hippocampus part of the brain, dealing with stress, memory, and fine motor skills are a perfect fit for Global’s diagnostic tests.”

The marketing and sales partnership Nunzia Pharmaceutical with 8k filing dated 04/19/2021, gives Global the ability to sell the AstraZeneca Vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and other products of Nunzia including their patented nutraceutical for stress and anxiety and soon FDA approved drug for ASD (Autistic Spectrum of Disorders), including Autism, ADD, ADHD, Fragile X, and PTSD. The Nunzia Nutraceutical aids in Nutritional deficiencies and therefore helps people

Nutritional deficiencies. Not drinking enough liquids (dehydration); not getting enough thiamin (vitamin B-1), which is common in people with chronic alcoholism; and not getting enough vitamins B-6 and B-12 in your diet can cause dementia-like symptoms. Copper and vitamin E deficiencies also can cause dementia symptoms.

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/dementia/symptoms-causes/syc-20352013

Mr. Charles Strongo, the Chairman and CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp., said, "The Company's goal is to offer the fastest and most reliable in-vitro diagnostic tests on the market, while keeping ahead in R&D, by offering FDA Approved Troponin I Whole Blood, Influenza A & B, and Strep A. The Company also has international testing, which is not sold in the USA, with an FDA Certificate of Exportability (2260-11-2019) for tests like ZIKA, Rapid Ebola, Rapid Dengue Fever Antibody, and Antigen, Rapid Tuberculosis (TB), Rapid Malaria, and many other rapid tests."

GWHP develops, manufactures, and markets in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for OTC, or consumer-use as well as professional rapid diagnostic point-of-care (POC) test kits for hospitals, physicians’ offices, and medical clinics in the US and abroad. The Company has the capacity to deliver hundreds of thousands of tests, and can ramp up to 1 million tests per day. Currently, the Company has 56 products FDA approved and many are Approved for OTC use, and 9 POC products approved by the FDA.

Media Contact:

Name: Charles Strongo,

CEO, Global WholeHealth Partners Corp.

Email: Sales@gwhpcorp.com

Phone for Sales: 949-324-6691

www.gwhpcorp.com

This press release contains "forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) negative clinical trial results or lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) insufficient or inadequate reimbursement by governmental and other third party payers for our products, (ix) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (x) legislative or regulatory reform of the healthcare system in both the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions, (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (xii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xiii) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.