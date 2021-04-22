Inmar Intelligence Survey Reveals Shifting Consumer Perceptions Related to Technology Used in Grocery Retail

Winston-Salem, NC, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, today released data from a recent survey conducted to capture the latest consumer expectations and preferences related to technology used during grocery shopping. The findings show that since the beginning of the pandemic, consumers have become more willing to take advantage of new high-tech offerings if it will expedite the entire shopping process or provide other layers of convenience in their purchasing journey.

Some of the most eye-opening responses from consumers were the preferences to switch from traditional style grocery formats to new styles. Consumers showed overwhelming support for the advancement of technology that allows them to check out directly from their cart with 75 percent in favor of it. In addition, the desire for other quick in and out shopping experiences ranked highly as 76 percent of those that have tried the Amazon Go store format prefer it over traditional grocery store formats.

Key findings include:

57 percent of shoppers would be open to trying out a drone delivery service or robotic delivery service.

Of consumers who have used contactless payment at checkout, 81 percent say they prefer it over cash.

75 percent of shoppers are willing to use technology that allows them to check out from their cart.

Of those who have tried an Amazon Go or similarly formatted grocery store, 76 percent prefer it over traditional grocery store formats.

76 percent of shoppers responded that they would be extremely likely to order from their favorite grocery stores at a convenient pickup location of their choosing if they were offered their choice of pickup time and if it had lower fees than doorstep delivery.

“What we saw in our survey results is a continuation of relevant trends consumers adapted during the pandemic,” said Spencer Baird, EVP and President of MarTech at Inmar Intelligence. “The pandemic opened the door to new grocery store formats and delivery options, which consumers have latched onto. These survey results demonstrate that brands must continue this cycle of evolution to deliver a greater experience to their customer base.”

Whether it be convenience, safety, or another factor, consumers have shown they have an increased willingness or even desire to change their shopping habits from traditional methods. Most grocers heavily invested in their e-commerce solutions over the course of the pandemic and saw a return on their investment. However, this survey shows that this drive toward digitalization is just beginning, and those who remain stagnant will reap the negative consequences.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence, please visit https://www.inmar.com.





