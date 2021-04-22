Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports First Quarter Earnings of $75.5 Million

Improved Economic Forecast Drives $35 Million Provision Credit

OLNEY, Md., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, today reported net income of $75.5 million ($1.58 per diluted common share) for the first quarter of 2021. The current quarter’s result compares to net income of $10.0 million ($0.28 per diluted common share) for the first quarter of 2020 and net income of $56.7 million ($1.19 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter of 2020. 

Core earnings for the current quarter, which exclude the impact of the provision for credit losses and provision on unfunded loan commitments, merger and acquisition expense, loss on FHLB redemptions, amortization of intangibles and investment securities gains, each on an after-tax basis, were $56.9 million ($1.20 per diluted common share), compared to $29.6 million ($0.85 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and $55.7 million ($1.18 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The current quarter's provision for credit losses was a credit of $34.7 million as compared to a credit of $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The current quarter's large credit for the provision for credit losses compared to the prior quarter is principally the result of a decline in the forecasted unemployment rate and, to a lesser degree, improvements in other forecasted macroeconomic indicators. 

“We delivered a solid first quarter. We are pleased with the stability in the margin, the contributions of our fee-based lines of business, the improved economic forecast and the resiliency of our loan portfolio’s credit quality. Our credit outlook is strong, and we are ready to help our clients reopen, recover and emerge stronger than ever,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and CEO.

“We also look forward to entering the next phase of our return-to-work plan. We will apply the lessons we have learned about remote work and how we can use technology to do our jobs more effectively, but it is our goal to welcome our employees back to our offices in the months ahead. As a company that prioritizes people and relationships, we believe that in-person collaboration is what is best for our culture and how we do business.”

First Quarter Highlights:

  • Total assets at March 31, 2021, grew 44% to $12.9 billion compared to March 31, 2020, primarily due to the Revere Bank (“Revere”) acquisition in the second quarter of 2020. During this period, the participation in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP" or "PPP Program") resulted in the addition of $1.3 billion in outstanding commercial business loans. As a result of these strategic initiatives, loans and deposits grew by 55% and 62%, respectively. 
     
  • The net interest margin was 3.56% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 3.29% for the same quarter of 2020, and 3.38% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the current quarter’s net interest margin would have been 3.46%, compared to 3.27% for first quarter of 2020, and 3.31% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
     
  • The provision for credit losses was a credit of $34.7 million for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter’s credit to the provision of $4.5 million. The significant credit to the provision was primarily the result of the improvement in the forecasted unemployment rate.
     
  • Non-interest income for the current quarter increased by 59% or $10.7 million compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of a 235% increase in income from mortgage banking activities and 25% growth in wealth management income as a result of the acquisition of Rembert Pendleton Jackson (“RPJ”) in the first quarter of the prior year.
     
  • Non-interest expense increased $20.4 million or 43% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to the prior year quarter. This increase was driven primarily by two factors: the impact of the acquisitions of Revere and RPJ, which increased compensation and operational costs, in addition to intangible asset amortization, and $9.1 million in prepayment penalties incurred on the early redemption of FHLB advances in the first quarter of the current year.
     
  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was 2.39% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 28.47%. This compares to ROA of 1.78% and ROTCE of 21.89% for the prior quarter. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2021 was 42.65% compared to 45.09% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
     
  • During the quarter, the dividend was increased to $0.32 from $0.30 per common share.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets grew to $12.9 billion at March 31, 2021, as compared to $8.9 billion at March 31, 2020. Year-over-year asset growth was primarily the result of the acquisition of Revere in April 2020, in addition to the Company’s participation in the PPP program. During this period, total loans grew by 55% to $10.4 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $6.7 billion at March 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, total loans grew 36% to $9.1 billion at March 31, 2021 as compared to the prior year quarter. The 2020 acquisition of Revere drove the majority of the increase in commercial loans, which, excluding PPP loans, grew 49% or $2.5 billion. The residential mortgage loan portfolio decreased 8% year-over-year as the majority of loan originations during the past year were sold in the secondary market. Consumer loan growth during the year was 9%, also a result of the acquisition. Deposit growth was 62% during the past twelve months, as noninterest-bearing deposits experienced growth of 94% and interest-bearing deposits grew 48%. This growth was driven primarily by the Revere acquisition and, to a lesser extent, the PPP program.

During the current quarter the Company originated $446.0 million in first and second draw loans under the reinitiated PPP program. During the quarter, the Company recognized $7.9 million of fees into interest income from the total fees received under the program. In addition to processing applications for new loans under the reinitiated PPP program, the Company began accepting digital PPP forgiveness applications. As of April 9, 2021, $218.2 million of the Company's PPP loans have been granted forgiveness by the SBA. 

During the first quarter of 2021, total loans, excluding PPP, declined $194.7 million as compared to December 31, 2020. This decline was a reflection of the high level of early pay-offs coupled with lower seasonally affected loan production. It is believed that this trend is temporary, and that due to the current credit resiliency of the portfolio and significant availability of liquidity, that the Company is well positioned for future loan growth.

At the end of the current quarter, 176 loans with an aggregate balance of $233.0 million remain in deferral status, of which non-accrual loans comprised $56.7 million. Currently, the vast majority of loans that had been granted modifications/deferrals due to pandemic related financial stress have returned to their original payment plans.

Tangible common equity increased to $1.1 billion or 8.90% of tangible assets at March 31, 2021, compared to $726.8 million or 8.51% at March 31, 2020, as a result of the equity issuance in the Revere acquisition. The year-over-year change in tangible common equity also reflects the increase in intangible assets and goodwill associated with the Revere acquisition. Excluding the impact of the PPP program from tangible assets at March 31, 2021, the tangible common equity ratio would be 9.94%. At March 31, 2021, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.49%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.09%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.09%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.14%.

The level of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.94% at March 31, 2021, compared to 0.80% at March 31, 2020, and 1.11% at December 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, non-performing loans totaled $98.7 million, compared to $54.0 million at March 31, 2020, and $115.5 million at December 31, 2020. During the current quarter, the Company realized the full settlement of $16.0 million in non-accrual loans and recognized $1.3 million in interest income. Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans. The year-over-year growth in non-performing loans was driven by two major components: loans placed on non-accrual status and acquired Revere non-accrual loans. Loans placed on non-accrual during the current quarter amounted to $0.4 million compared to $2.4 million for the prior year quarter and $54.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Loans in non-accrual status at quarter end included a small number of large borrowing relationships within the hospitality sector with an aggregate balance of $43.8 million. These large relationships are collateral dependent and required no individual reserves due to sufficient values of the underlying collateral.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2021, as compared to net charge-offs of $0.5 million for both the first quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2020.

At March 31, 2021, the allowance for credit losses was $130.4 million or 1.25% of outstanding loans and 132% of non-performing loans, compared to $165.4 million or 1.59% of outstanding loans and 143% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to outstanding loans was 1.43% and 1.77%, at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 increased 63% compared to the first quarter of 2020, driven primarily by the acquisition of Revere. The PPP program contributed $10.9 million to net interest income for the quarter, of which $7.9 million represented PPP fees. The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 3.56% as compared to 3.29% for the same quarter of the prior year. Excluding the net $2.9 million impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the net interest margin for the current quarter would have been 3.46% compared to the adjusted net interest margin of 3.27% for the first quarter of 2020.

The provision for credit losses was a credit of $34.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to a charge of $24.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, and a credit of $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The significant credit in the current quarter’s provision for credit losses, compared to the prior quarter's credit to the provision, reflects the impact of the improvement in the most recent forecasted unemployment rate. Other economic metrics and factors also contributed to benefit the current quarter's credit to the provision, which were partially offset by qualitative factors applied in the determination of the allowance.

Non-interest income increased $10.7 million or 59% during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the prior year. Income from mortgage banking activities increased by $7.1 million during the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter. Mortgage banking income declined to $10.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to $14.5 million for the previous quarter as a result of decreasing margins on mortgages sold during the quarter. Additionally, wealth management income increased $1.8 million as a result of the first quarter 2020 acquisition of RPJ. During the quarter, other non-interest income increased $2.1 million compared to the same quarter of last year due to income from loan pay-off activity. The growth of these three categories of non-interest income more than compensated for the decline in service fee income from the prior year quarter.

Non-interest expense increased 43% or $20.4 million compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter's results contained prepayment penalties of $9.1 million from the early redemption of $279.0 million of FHLB advances with an average rate of 2.63%. Excluding the impact of the prepayment penalties and merger and acquisition expense, non-interest expense grew 27% year-over-year primarily as a result of the compensation and operational costs relating to the 2020 Revere and RPJ acquisitions, in addition to an increase in FDIC insurance and the amortization of intangible assets.

The effective tax rate for the current quarter was significantly higher compared to the prior year quarter. The first quarter of 2020 included the impact of a tax provision contained in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act that expanded the time permitted to utilize previous net operating losses. The Company applied this change in conjunction with 2018 acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc. to realize a tax benefit of $1.8 million in the prior year quarter.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 42.65% for the current quarter as compared to 54.76% for the first quarter of 2020, and 45.09% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in the efficiency ratio (reflecting an increase in efficiency) from the first quarter of last year to the current year quarter was the result of the $50.9 million growth in non-GAAP revenue outpacing the $11.6 million growth in non-GAAP non-interest expense.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

  • Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.
  • The non-GAAP efficiency ratio is non-GAAP in that it excludes amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, merger and acquisition expense and investment securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.
  • Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of the provision/(credit) for credit losses, provision/(credit) for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, merger and acquisition expense, amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, and investment securities gains, in each case net of tax. 

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties: risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the length of time that the pandemic continues, the imposition or re-imposition of stay-at-home orders and restrictions on business activities or travel; the effect of the pandemic on the general economy and on the businesses of our borrowers and their ability to make payments on their obligations; the remedial actions and stimulus measures adopted by federal, state and local governments; the inability of employees to work due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates; general economic conditions and trends, either nationally or locally; conditions in the securities markets; changes in interest rates; changes in deposit flows, and in the demand for deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services; changes in real estate values; changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; the Company’s ability to retain key members of management; changes in legislation, regulations, and policies; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; and a variety of other matters which, by their nature, are subject to significant uncertainties. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov.


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended
March 31,		 %
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 Change  
Results of operations:       
Net interest income $104,600  $64,334 63%
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (34,708) 24,469 n/m 
Non-interest income 28,866  18,168 59 
Non-interest expense 68,173  47,746 43 
Income before income tax expense 100,001  10,287 872 
Net income 75,464  9,987 656 
        
Net income attributable to common shareholders $74,824  $9,919 654 
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income (1) $65,338  $36,210 80 
        
Return on average assets 2.39
% 0.46%  
Return on average common equity 20.72
% 3.55%  
Return on average tangible common equity 28.47
% 5.34%  
Net interest margin 3.56
% 3.29%  
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2) 51.08
% 57.87%  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2) 42.65
% 54.76%  
        
Per share data:       
Basic net income per common share $1.59  $0.29 448%
Diluted net income per common share $1.58  $0.28 464 
Weighted average diluted common shares 47,415,060  34,743,623 36 
Dividends declared per share $0.32  $0.30 7 
Book value per common share $32.04  $32.68 (2)
Tangible book value per common share (1) $23.54  $21.27 11 
Outstanding common shares 47,187,389  34,164,672 38 
        
Financial condition at period-end:       
Investment securities $1,472,727  $1,250,560 18%
Loans 10,446,866  6,722,992 55 
Interest-earning assets 12,132,405  8,222,589 48 
Assets 12,873,366  8,929,602 44 
Deposits 10,677,752  6,593,874 62 
Interest-bearing liabilities 7,423,262  5,732,349 29 
Stockholders' equity 1,511,694  1,116,334 35 
        
Capital ratios:       
Tier 1 leverage (3) 9.14
% 8.78%  
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 12.09
% 10.23%  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 12.09
% 10.23%  
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 15.49
% 14.09%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 8.90
% 8.51%  
Average equity to average assets 11.54
% 12.99%  
        
Credit quality ratios:       
Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.25
% 1.28%  
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.94
% 0.80%  
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.78
% 0.62%  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 132.08
% 159.02%  
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (5) 0.01
% 0.03%  


 n/m - not meaningful
 (1) Represents a non-GAAP measure.
 (2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, and merger and acquisition expense from non-interest expense; securities gains from non-interest income and adds the tax- equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
 (3) Estimated ratio at March 31, 2021.
 (4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
 (5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.
    

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income:    
Net income $75,464  $9,987 
Plus/ (less)  non-GAAP adjustments:    
Merger and acquisition expense 45  1,454 
Income tax expense 24,537  300 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (34,708) 24,469 
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income $65,338  $36,210 
     
Efficiency ratio (GAAP):    
Non-interest expense $68,173  $47,746 
     
Net interest income plus non-interest income $133,466  $82,502 
     
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 51.08
% 57.87%
     
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP):    
Non-interest expense $68,173  $47,746 
Less non-GAAP adjustments:    
Amortization of intangible assets 1,697  600 
Loss on FHLB redemption 9,117   
Merger and acquisition expense 45  1,454 
Non-interest expense - as adjusted $57,314  $45,692 
     
Net interest income plus non-interest income $133,466  $82,502 
Plus non-GAAP adjustment:    
Tax-equivalent income 980  1,108 
Less non-GAAP adjustment:    
Investment securities gains 58  169 
Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $134,388  $83,441 
     
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 42.65
% 54.76%
     
Tangible common equity ratio:    
Total stockholders' equity $1,511,694  $1,116,334 
Goodwill (370,223) (369,708)
Other intangible assets, net (30,824) (19,781)
Tangible common equity $1,110,647  $726,845 
     
Total assets $12,873,366  $8,929,602 
Goodwill (370,223) (369,708)
Other intangible assets, net (30,824) (19,781)
Tangible assets $12,472,319  $8,540,113 
     
Tangible common equity ratio 8.90
% 8.51%
     
Outstanding common shares 47,187,389  34,164,672 
Tangible book value per common share $23.54  $21.27 


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)
OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS

  Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020
Core earnings (non-GAAP):    
Net income $75,464  $9,987 
Plus/ (less)  non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax):    
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (25,857) 18,242 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments (705)  
Merger and acquisition expense 34  1,084 
Amortization of intangible assets 1,264  447 
Loss on FHLB redemption 6,792   
Investment securities gains (43) (126)
Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $56,949  $29,634 
     
Core earnings per common share (non-GAAP):    
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP) 47,415,060  34,743,623 
     
Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP) $1.58  $0.28 
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $1.20  $0.85 
     
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP):    
Average assets (GAAP) $12,801,539  $8,699,342 
     
Return on average assets (GAAP) 2.39
% 0.46%
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.80
% 1.37%
     
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP):    
Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $1,477,150  $1,130,051 
Average goodwill (370,223) (366,044)
Average other intangible assets, net (31,896) (11,810)
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,075,031  $752,197 
     
Return on average tangible common equity (GAAP) 28.47
% 5.34%
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 21.48
% 15.85%


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 March 31,
2020
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $100,739  $93,651  $79,185 
Federal funds sold 285  291  131 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 127,597  203,061  181,792 
Cash and cash equivalents 228,621  297,003  261,108 
Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value) 84,930  78,294  67,114 
Investments available-for-sale (at fair value) 1,427,880  1,348,021  1,187,607 
Other equity securities 44,847  65,760  62,953 
Total loans 10,446,866  10,400,509  6,722,992 
Less: allowance for credit losses (130,361) (165,367) (85,800)
Net loans 10,316,505  10,235,142  6,637,192 
Premises and equipment, net 55,361  57,720  57,617 
Other real estate owned 1,354  1,455  1,416 
Accrued interest receivable 44,559  46,431  23,870 
Goodwill 370,223  370,223  369,708 
Other intangible assets, net 30,824  32,521  19,781 
Other assets 268,262  265,859  241,236 
Total assets $12,873,366  $12,798,429  $8,929,602 
       
Liabilities      
Noninterest-bearing deposits $3,770,852  $3,325,547  $1,939,937 
Interest-bearing deposits 6,906,900  6,707,522  4,653,937 
Total deposits 10,677,752  10,033,069  6,593,874 
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 189,318  543,157  125,305 
Advances from FHLB 100,000  379,075  754,061 
Subordinated debt 227,044  227,088  199,046 
Total borrowings 516,362  1,149,320  1,078,412 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 167,558  146,085  140,982 
Total liabilities 11,361,672  11,328,474  7,813,268 
       
Stockholders' equity      
Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 47,187,389, 47,056,777 and 34,164,672 at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively 47,187  47,057  34,165 
Additional paid in capital 849,606  846,922  562,891 
Retained earnings 617,553  557,271  512,934 
Accumulated other comprehensive income/ (loss) (2,652) 18,705  6,344 
Total stockholders' equity 1,511,694  1,469,955  1,116,334 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $12,873,366  $12,798,429  $8,929,602 


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020
Interest income:    
Interest and fees on loans $107,428  $75,882 
Interest on loans held for sale 537  291 
Interest on deposits with banks 46  180 
Interest and dividends on investment securities:    
Taxable 3,899  6,132 
Tax-advantaged 2,351  1,372 
Interest on federal funds sold   1 
Total interest income 114,261  83,858 
Interest Expense:    
Interest on deposits 4,830  13,518 
Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 53  580 
Interest on advances from FHLB 2,276  3,145 
Interest on subordinated debt 2,502  2,281 
Total interest expense 9,661  19,524 
Net interest income 104,600  64,334 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (34,708) 24,469 
Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses 139,308  39,865 
Non-interest income:    
Investment securities gains 58  169 
Service charges on deposit accounts 1,852  2,253 
Mortgage banking activities 10,169  3,033 
Wealth management income 8,730  6,966 
Insurance agency commissions 2,153  2,129 
Income from bank owned life insurance 680  645 
Bank card fees 1,518  1,320 
Other income 3,706  1,653 
Total non-interest income 28,866  18,168 
Non-interest expense:    
Salaries and employee benefits 36,652  28,053 
Occupancy expense of premises 5,487  4,581 
Equipment expenses 3,222  2,751 
Marketing 1,212  1,189 
Outside data services 2,283  1,582 
FDIC insurance 1,492  482 
Amortization of intangible assets 1,697  600 
Merger and acquisition expense 45  1,454 
Professional fees and services 1,731  1,826 
Other expenses 14,352  5,228 
Total non-interest expense 68,173  47,746 
Income before income tax expense 100,001  10,287 
Income tax expense 24,537  300 
Net income $75,464  $9,987 
     
Net income per share amounts:    
Basic net income per common share $1.59  $0.29 
Diluted net income per common share $1.58  $0.28 
Dividends declared per share $0.32  $0.30 


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

  2021 2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q1 Q4
 Q3
 Q2
 Q1
Profitability for the quarter:                  
Tax-equivalent interest income $115,241  $112,843  $113,627  $116,252  $84,966 
Interest expense 9,661   11,964   15,500   13,413   19,524 
Tax-equivalent net interest income 105,580   100,879   98,127   102,839   65,442 
Tax-equivalent adjustment 980   1,052   643   1,325   1,108 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (34,708)  (4,489)  7,003   58,686   24,469 
Non-interest income 28,866   32,234   29,390   22,924   18,168 
Non-interest expense 68,173   61,661   60,937   85,438   47,746 
Income/ (loss) before income tax expense/ (benefit) 100,001   74,889   58,934   (19,686)  10,287 
Income tax expense/ (benefit) 24,537   18,227   14,292   (5,348)  300 
Net income/ (loss) $75,464  $56,662  $44,642  $(14,338) $9,987 
Financial performance:                  
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income $65,338  $70,403  $67,200  $61,454  $36,210 
Return on average assets 2.39
%  1.78%  1.38%  (0.45)%  0.46%
Return on average common equity 20.72
%  15.72%  12.67%  (4.15)%  3.55%
Return on average tangible common equity 28.47
%  21.89%  17.84%  (5.80)%  5.34%
Net interest margin 3.56
%  3.38%  3.24%  3.47%  3.29%
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1) 51.08
%  46.69%  48.03%  68.66%  57.87%
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1) 42.65
%  45.09%  45.27%  43.85%  54.76%
Per share data:                  
Net income/ (loss) attributable to common shareholders $74,824  $56,194  $44,268  $(14,458) $9,919 
Basic net income/ (loss) per common share $1.59  $1.19  $0.94  $(0.31) $0.29 
Diluted net income/ (loss) per common share $1.58  $1.19  $0.94  $(0.31) $0.28 
Weighted average diluted common shares 47,415,060   47,284,808   47,175,071   46,988,351   34,743,623 
Dividends declared per share $0.32  $0.30  $0.30  $0.30  $0.30 
Non-interest income:                  
Securities gains $58  $35  $51  $212  $169 
Service charges on deposit accounts 1,852   1,917   1,673   1,223   2,253 
Mortgage banking activities 10,169   14,491   14,108   8,426   3,033 
Wealth management income 8,730   8,215   7,785   7,604   6,966 
Insurance agency commissions 2,153   1,356   2,122   1,188   2,129 
Income from bank owned life insurance 680   705   708   809   645 
Bank card fees 1,518   1,570   1,525   1,257   1,320 
Other income 3,706   3,945   1,418   2,205   1,653 
Total non-interest income $28,866  $32,234  $29,390  $22,924  $18,168 
Non-interest expense:                  
Salaries and employee benefits $36,652  $36,080  $36,041  $34,297  $28,053 
Occupancy expense of premises 5,487   5,236   5,575   5,991   4,581 
Equipment expenses 3,222   3,121   3,133   3,219   2,751 
Marketing 1,212   1,058   1,305   729   1,189 
Outside data services 2,283   2,394   2,614   2,169   1,582 
FDIC insurance 1,492   1,527   1,340   1,378   482 
Amortization of intangible assets 1,697   1,655   1,968   1,998   600 
Merger and acquisition expense 45   3   1,263   22,454   1,454 
Professional fees and services 1,731   2,473   1,800   1,840   1,826 
Other expenses 14,352   8,114   5,898   11,363   5,228 
Total non-interest expense $68,173  $61,661  $60,937  $85,438  $47,746 

(1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, and merger and acquisition expense from non-interest expense; investment securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax- equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

  2021 2020 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1
Balance sheets at quarter end:        
Commercial investor real estate loans $3,652,418  $3,634,720  $3,588,702  $3,581,778  $2,241,240 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,644,848  1,642,216  1,652,208  1,601,803  1,305,682 
Commercial AD&C loans 1,051,013  1,050,973  994,800  997,423  643,114 
Commercial business loans 2,411,109  2,267,548  2,227,246  2,222,810  813,525 
Residential mortgage loans 1,022,546  1,105,179  1,173,857  1,211,745  1,116,512 
Residential construction loans 171,028  182,619  175,123  169,050  149,573 
Consumer loans 493,904  517,254  521,999  558,434  453,346 
Total loans 10,446,866  10,400,509  10,333,935  10,343,043  6,722,992 
Allowance for credit losses (130,361) (165,367) (170,314) (163,481) (85,800)
Loans held for sale 84,930  78,294  88,728  68,765  67,114 
Investment securities 1,472,727  1,413,781  1,425,733  1,424,652  1,250,560 
Interest-earning assets 12,132,405  12,095,936  11,965,915  12,447,146  8,222,589 
Total assets 12,873,366  12,798,429  12,678,131  13,290,447  8,929,602 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,770,852  3,325,547  3,458,804  3,434,038  1,939,937 
Total deposits 10,677,752  10,033,069  9,964,969  10,076,834  6,593,874 
Customer repurchase agreements 129,318  153,157  142,287  143,579  125,305 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,423,262  7,856,842  7,643,381  8,313,546  5,732,349 
Total stockholders' equity 1,511,694  1,469,955  1,424,749  1,390,093  1,116,334 
Quarterly average balance sheets:        
Commercial investor real estate loans $3,634,174  $3,599,648  $3,582,751  $3,448,882  $2,202,461 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,638,885  1,643,817  1,628,474  1,681,674  1,285,257 
Commercial AD&C loans 1,049,597  1,017,304  977,607  969,251  659,494 
Commercial business loans 2,291,097  2,189,828  2,207,388  1,899,264  819,133 
Residential mortgage loans 1,066,714  1,136,989  1,189,452  1,208,566  1,139,786 
Residential construction loans 179,925  180,494  173,280  162,978  145,266 
Consumer loans 496,578  515,202  543,242  575,734  465,314 
Total loans 10,356,970  10,283,282  10,302,194  9,946,349  6,716,711 
Loans held for sale 82,263  68,255  54,784  53,312  35,030 
Investment securities 1,407,455  1,418,683  1,404,238  1,398,586  1,179,084 
Interest-earning assets 12,029,424  11,882,542  12,049,463  11,921,132  7,994,618 
Total assets 12,801,539  12,645,329  12,835,893  12,903,156  8,699,342 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,394,110  3,424,729  3,281,607  3,007,222  1,797,227 
Total deposits 10,343,190  9,999,144  9,862,639  9,614,176  6,433,694 
Customer repurchase agreements 148,195  146,685  142,694  144,050  135,652 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,742,987  7,609,829  7,969,487  8,326,909  5,612,056 
Total stockholders' equity 1,477,150  1,433,900  1,401,746  1,390,544  1,130,051 
Financial measures:          
Average equity to average assets 11.54
% 11.34% 10.92% 10.78% 12.99%
Investment securities to earning assets 12.14
% 11.69% 11.91% 11.45% 15.21%
Loans to earning assets 86.11
% 85.98% 86.36% 83.10% 81.76%
Loans to assets 81.15
% 81.26% 81.51% 77.82% 75.29%
Loans to deposits 97.84
% 103.66% 103.70% 102.64% 101.96%
Capital measures:          
Tier 1 leverage (1) 9.14
% 8.92% 8.65% 8.35% 8.78%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 12.09
% 10.58% 10.45% 10.23% 10.23%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 12.09
% 10.58% 10.45% 10.23% 10.23%
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 15.49
% 13.93% 14.02% 13.79% 14.09%
Book value per common share $32.04  $31.24  $30.30  $29.58  $32.68 
Outstanding common shares 47,187,389  47,056,777  47,025,779  47,001,022  34,164,672 

(1) Estimated ratio at March 31, 2021.


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED

  2021 2020
(Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
Non-performing  assets:          
Loans 90 days past due:          
Commercial real estate:          
Commercial investor real estate $  $133  $  $775  $ 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate       515   
Commercial AD&C          
Commercial business 31  161  93     
Residential real estate:          
Residential mortgage 398  480  320  138  8 
Residential construction          
Consumer     1     
Total loans 90 days past due 429  774  414  1,428  8 
Non-accrual loans:          
Commercial real estate:          
Commercial investor real estate 42,776  45,227  26,784  26,482  17,770 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate 8,316  11,561  6,511  6,729  4,074 
Commercial AD&C 14,975  15,044  1,678  2,957  829 
Commercial business 13,147  22,933  17,659  20,246  10,834 
Residential real estate:          
Residential mortgage 9,593  10,212  11,296  11,724  12,271 
Residential construction          
Consumer 7,193  7,384  7,493  7,800  5,596 
Total non-accrual loans 96,000  112,361  71,421  75,938  51,374 
Total restructured loans - accruing 2,271  2,317  2,854  2,553  2,575 
Total non-performing loans 98,700  115,452  74,689  79,919  53,957 
Other assets and other real estate owned (OREO) 1,354  1,455  1,389  1,389  1,416 
Total non-performing assets $100,054  $116,907  $76,078  $81,308  $55,373 


  For the Quarter Ended,
(Dollars in thousands) March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020		 June 30,
2020		 March 31,
2020
Analysis of non-accrual loan activity:          
Balance at beginning of period $112,361  $71,421  $75,938  $51,374  $38,632 
Purchased credit deteriorated loans designated as non-accrual         13,084 
Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO   (70)      
Non-accrual balances charged-off (699) (513) (144) (162) (575)
Net payments or draws (16,028) (13,212) (4,248) (1,881) (1,860)
Loans placed on non-accrual 421  54,735  893  27,289  2,369 
Non-accrual loans brought current (55)   (1,018) (682) (276)
Balance at end of period $96,000  $112,361  $71,421  $75,938  $51,374 
           
Analysis of allowance for credit losses:          
Balance at beginning of period $165,367  $170,314  $163,481  $85,800  $56,132 
Transition impact of adopting ASC 326         2,983 
Initial allowance on purchased credit deteriorated loans         2,762 
Initial allowance on acquired PCD loans       18,628   
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (34,708) (4,489) 7,003  58,686  24,469 
Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:          
Commercial real estate:          
Commercial investor real estate (27) 379  21  (4)  
Commercial owner-occupied real estate          
Commercial AD&C          
Commercial business 634  56  88  (463) 108 
Residential real estate:          
Residential mortgage (270) 37  (6) 15  333 
Residential construction   (1) (2) (1) (2)
Consumer (39) (13) 69  86  107 
Net charge-offs/ (recoveries) 298  458  170  (367) 546 
Balance at the end of period $130,361  $165,367  $170,314  $163,481  $85,800 
           
Asset quality ratios:          
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.94
% 1.11% 0.72% 0.77% 0.80%
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.78
% 0.91% 0.60% 0.61% 0.62%
Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.25
% 1.59% 1.65% 1.58% 1.28%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 132.08
% 143.23% 228.03% 204.56% 159.02%
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans 0.01
% 0.02% 0.01% (0.01)% 0.03%


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2021 2020
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average
Balances		     Interest (1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balances		 Interest (1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets            
Commercial investor real estate loans $3,634,174   $38,354  4.28% $2,202,461   $25,265  4.61%
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,638,885   18,680  4.62  1,285,257   15,206  4.76 
Commercial AD&C loans 1,049,597   10,396  4.02  659,494   8,329  5.08 
Commercial business loans 2,291,097   24,794  4.39  819,133   10,177  5.00 
Total commercial loans 8,613,753   92,224  4.34  4,966,345   58,977  4.78 
Residential mortgage loans 1,066,714   9,544  3.58  1,139,786   10,741  3.77 
Residential construction loans 179,925   1,606  3.62  145,266   1,561  4.32 
Consumer loans 496,578   4,545  3.71  465,314   5,156  4.46 
Total residential and consumer loans 1,743,217   15,695  3.62  1,750,366   17,458  4.01 
Total loans (2) 10,356,970   107,919  4.22  6,716,711   76,435  4.57 
Loans held for sale 82,263   537  2.61  35,030   291  3.32 
Taxable securities 915,625   3,899  1.70  972,609   6,322  2.60 
Tax-advantaged securities 491,830   2,840  2.31  206,475   1,737  3.37 
Total investment securities (3) 1,407,455   6,739  1.92  1,179,084   8,059  2.73 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 182,095   46  0.10  63,533   180  1.14 
Federal funds sold 641     0.09  260   1  1.23 
Total interest-earning assets 12,029,424   115,241  3.88  7,994,618   84,966  4.27 
             
Less: allowance for credit losses (163,229)      (61,962)     
Cash and due from banks 106,259       69,618      
Premises and equipment, net 56,369       58,346      
Other assets 772,716       638,722      
Total assets $12,801,539       $8,699,342      
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Interest-bearing demand deposits $1,365,652   $236  0.07% $840,415   $697  0.33%
Regular savings deposits 444,296   56  0.05  331,119   73  0.09 
Money market savings deposits 3,410,589   1,463  0.17  1,848,290   4,650  1.01 
Time deposits 1,728,543   3,075  0.72  1,616,643   8,098  2.01 
Total interest-bearing deposits 6,949,080   4,830  0.28  4,636,467   13,518  1.17 
Other borrowings 189,851   53  0.11  236,806   580  0.99 
Advances from FHLB 376,984   2,276  2.45  531,989   3,145  2.38 
Subordinated debt 227,072   2,502  4.41  206,794   2,281  4.41 
Total borrowings 793,907   4,831  2.47  975,589   6,006  2.48 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,742,987   9,661  0.50  5,612,056   19,524  1.40 
             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,394,110       1,797,227      
Other liabilities 187,292       160,008      
Stockholders' equity 1,477,150       1,130,051      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $12,801,539       $8,699,342      
             
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread   $105,580  3.38%   $65,442  2.87%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment   980      1,108   
Net interest income   $104,600      $64,334   
             
Interest income/earning assets     3.88%     4.27%
Interest expense/earning assets     0.32      0.98 
Net interest margin     3.56%     3.29%


 (1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.50% and 25.45% for 2021 and 2020, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.0 million and $1.1 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively.
 (2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
 (3) Available for sale investments are presented at amortized cost.

