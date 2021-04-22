New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emerging Mental Health Devices and Platforms Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064677/?utm_source=GNW



Market Segmentation



• Product Type (Platforms and Devices)

• Application (Stress, Anxiety, Depression, Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia, and Others)

• Therapy (Cognitive Behavior Therapy, Electrotherapy, and Others)

• End Users (Patients, Providers, Employers, and Others)



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., and Canada

• Europe – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Growing Demand for Teleconsultations in the Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

• Increasing Funding Activity in Digital Mental Health Landscape

• Rising Adoption of Digital Mental Health Solutions in Emerging Economies

• Entry of Pharmaceutical Companies in Digital Mental Health Paradigm



Market Restraints



• Lack of Clinically Validated Scientific Data

• User Data Privacy Concerns



Market Opportunities



• Development of Portable Mental Health Devices

• Development of Novel Therapies for Mental Health Treatment

• Product Portfolio Expansion

o Technology Integrated Solutions for Severe Mental Health Illnesses

o Provider-Centric Mental Health Platforms

• Business Collaborations

o Partnership Between Non-Healthcare Companies and Mental Health Platform Developers

o Partnerships with Local Mental Health Facilities for Expansion in Non-English-Speaking Regions



Key Companies Profiled



AbleTo, Inc., Calm, Electromedical Products International, Inc., Flow Neuroscience AB, Ginger, HAPPIFY HEALTH, Headspace Inc., Lyra Health, Inc., Monsenso A/S, Neuronetics, Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Psious, Quartet Health, Talkspace, Teladoc Health, Inc., Woebot Health, and Ybrain, INC.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• How do attributes such as the prevalence of mental illnesses, physician density, and payment scenario impact the global emerging mental health devices and platforms market?

• What impact did the COVID-19 pandemic have on the adoption of mental health mobile applications?

• What were the key developments in the global emerging mental health devices and platforms market during the COVID-19 pandemic?

• What impact do the emerging mental health devices and platforms have on the industry ecosystem?

• What are the key technologies that received significant funding in 2020?

• Which key synergistic activity was majorly utilized by the companies in the global emerging mental health devices and platforms market?

• What are the pipeline products that are anticipated to be commercialized during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key business models employed by the companies operating in the market?

• What are the key driving and inhibiting factors in the global emerging mental health devices and platforms market? What will be their impact on the market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which mental health application is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which mental health therapy held the largest share in the global emerging mental health devices and platforms market in 2020?

• Which region holds the highest growth potential in the global emerging mental health devices and platforms market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Who are the end users of the novel mental health solutions? Which end-user category holds the significant growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?



Key USPs of the Report



Following are some of the key contents of the report:

• Funding Scenario

This section encompasses a description of the current funding landscape in the global emerging mental health devices and platforms market for key players.



• Key Technology Trends

This section identifies key technology trends that would influence the market and their short-term, mid-term, and long-term growth potential.



• Pipeline Analysis

This section comprises information on the pipeline products that would impact the growth trajectory of the global emerging mental health devices and platforms market



• Impact of COVID-19



This section of the report encompasses the following:

o Impact on government initiatives and regulations

o Future impact (Short-, mid-, and long-term)

o Key developments during the COVID-19 pandemic

o Scenario comparison analysis



Also, the report provides:

• A detailed analysis and growth forecast (2021-2030) for different market segments

• Recent developments and trends in the global market landscape

• Factors promoting and inhibiting the market growth



Scope of the Global Emerging Mental Health Devices and Platforms Market



The purpose of the study is to enable the reader to gain a holistic view of the global emerging mental health devices and platforms market, by each of the segments mentioned above.



The report constitutes an in-depth analysis of the global emerging mental health devices and platforms market, including a thorough analysis of the applications.The study also provides market and business-related information on various products, applications, therapies, and end users.



The report considers emerging mental health devices and mobile health platforms.



Key Companies in the Global Emerging Mental Health Devices and Platforms Market



