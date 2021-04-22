Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Phone Insurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mobile phone insurance market reached a value of US$ 27.2 Billion in 2020. The mobile phone insurance is the coverage taken by the cellular phone users in order to protect their cell phones from various damages and losses. The coverage is provided to the insured in case of circumstances such as damage, fire, theft, accident, and other unexpected situations. Mobile phone insurance helps the consumer to evade expensive replacement costs in case of mobile phone loss or breakdown. The market consists of well-established players across the globe that invest significantly in order to deliver the most elaborate insurance solutions to the customers.



The increasing number of smartphones users and rising incidences of accidental damage, phone thefts, device malfunction, etc., are among the key factors driving the global mobile phone insurance market. Mobile phones are highly prone to physical and technical damages, and the rising cost of smartphones is driving the consumers towards opting for mobile phone insurance policies. Collaborations among mobile phone manufacturers and insurance regulators are also driving the market globally. Insurance vendors in the market are improving the policies with recovery features, data protection, and extensive technical support to the consumers while they claim their insurance.

Moreover, the emergence of multichannel interaction, direct-to-consumer insurance assistance, online transaction platforms, etc, are also driving the global mobile phone insurance market further. Other factors driving the market include rising demand of data and virus protection plans, improving access through improved distribution networks, rising demand of premium smart phones, etc. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global mobile phone insurance market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.



Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Phone Type:

New Phone

Refurbished

Market Breakup by Coverage:

Physical Damage

Electronic Damage

Virus Protection

Data Protection

Theft Protection

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Mobile Operators

Device OEMs

Retailers

Online

Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

Corporate

Personal

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AIG, Allianz Insurance, AmTrust International Underwriters, Apple, AT&T, AXA, Deutsche Telekom, Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, Pier Insurance Managed Services, Samsung Electronics, SoftBank Corporation, Sprint Corporation, Telefonica Insurance S.A, Verizon Communications, Vodafone Group, Xiaomi, Orange, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global mobile phone insurance market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global mobile phone insurance industry?

What has been the impact of COVID 19 on the global mobile phone insurance industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the phone type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the coverage?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global mobile phone insurance industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global mobile phone insurance industry?

What is the structure of the global mobile phone insurance industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global mobile phone insurance industry?

What are the profit margins in the global mobile phone insurance industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID 19

5.4 Market Breakup by Phone Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Coverage

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by End-User

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup Phone Type

6.1 New Phone

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Refurbished

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Coverage

7.1 Physical Damage

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Electronic Damage

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Virus Protection

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Data Protection

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Theft Protection

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Mobile Operators

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Device OEMs

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Retailers

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Online

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 Corporate

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Personal

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Europe

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 AIG

15.3.2 Allianz Insurance

15.3.3 AmTrust International Underwriters

15.3.4 Apple

15.3.5 AT&T

15.3.6 AXA

15.3.7 Deutsche Telekom

15.3.8 Liberty Mutual Insurance Group

15.3.9 Pier Insurance Managed Services

15.3.10 Samsung Electronics

15.3.11 SoftBank Corporation

15.3.12 Sprint Corporation

15.3.13 Telefonica Insurance S.A

15.3.14 Verizon Communications

15.3.15 Vodafone Group

15.3.16 Xiaomi

15.3.17 Orange



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/be79w0