New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market by Target Indication, Type of Therapy, Type of Molecule Type of Generation and Key Geographies : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064691/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to the seven drugs, based on such molecules, that are commercially available, around 160 candidates are under development. Examples of recently approved antisense therapeutics include (in reverse chronological order) Viltepso™ (duchenne muscular dystrophy, March 2020), Vyondys 53® (duchenne muscular dystrophy, December 2019) and Waylivra® (hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis, May 2019). Given their ability to target the root cause of diseases, at the protein expression level, these disease-modifying interventions have potential applications across a wide range of therapeutic areas (including but not limited to oncological disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, respiratory disorders, and even certain rare genetic disorders). Further, recent advances in ASO chemistry have enabled the development and synthesis of specialized oligonucleotides, having improved safety profiles and better cell targeting capabilities. In fact, these advanced variants of ASO-based therapeutic candidates are deemed to possess the potential to cater to the unmet need for effective treatment options for diseases that were previously considered difficult to treat.



Presently, several drug developers, along with ASO technology providers, are actively engaged in the development of various antisense therapy candidates. Innovation in this field of research is mostly focused on improving cell targeting ability, target affinity, nuclease resistance, and optimizing toxicity profiles of ASO candidates. Several big pharma players have also demonstrated interest in ASO therapeutics and are investing both time and capital in this domain. The market has witnessed substantial partnership activity over the last few years. The activity in this segment of the industry has also attracted the attention of both private and public sector investors / investment funds, which have extended financial support to the initiatives of capable developer companies. Driven by encouraging clinical trial results, the ASO therapies market is poised to witness healthy growth as multiple late stage drug candidates are approved and marketed over the coming decade.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Antisense Oligonucleotide Market, 2020-2030” report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of these therapies over the next ten years. The study underlines an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics, providing information on type of antisense molecule (RNA molecule and DNA molecule), ASO generation (first-generation, second-generation, third-generation and next-generation), phase of development (commercial, clinical, preclinical, and discovery stage) of lead candidates, target genes, target disease indications, target therapeutic areas, route of administration (subcutaneous, intravenous, intrathecal, intravitreal and others) and type of therapy (monotherapy, combination therapy and both). In addition, it provides details on drug developer(s), including year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.

Tabulated profiles of prominent antisense oligonucleotide therapeutic developers. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics, based on the various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial phase, trial recruitment status, enrolled patient population, study design, leading industry sponsors / collaborators (in terms of number of trials conducted), trial focus, target therapeutic area and target genes, highlighting popular indications, popular interventions and regional distribution of trials.

A detailed analysis of grants that have been awarded to research institutes for antisense oligonucleotide therapeutic projects, in the period between 2017 and 2020 (till September), on the basis of important parameters, such as year of grant award, amount awarded, administering institute center, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, activity code, study section involved, type of recipient organizations and focus area. In addition, it highlights geographical distribution of recipient organizations, popular therapeutic areas, popular funding institute centers, prominent program officers, and popular recipient organizations.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past (2016-2020), covering acquisitions and mergers, licensing agreements, product development agreements, research agreements, joint venture agreements and other relevant types of deals.

A case study on the oligonucleotide contract manufacturers and purification service providers, providing information on the year of establishment, company size, scale of operation, location of headquarters and type of purification method used.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity for antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics, over the next ten years. Based on multiple parameters, such as target patient population, likely adoption rate and the annual treatment cost, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market for the period 2020-2030. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] type of antisense molecule (RNA and DNA molecule) [B] different target indications (duchenne muscular dystrophy, spinal muscular atrophy, hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis, familial chylomicronemia syndrome, familial partial lipodystrophy, pouchitis, leber’s congenital amaurosis, huntington’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) [C] ASO generations (first-generation, second-generation and third-generation) [D] route of administration (intrathecal, intravenous, intravitreal, subcutaneous, and topical) [E] type of therapy (combination therapy and monotherapy) and [F] key geographical regions (US, UK, EU4, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and inputs from primary research. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030, the report also provides our independent view on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players in this market?

What are the key therapeutic areas for which antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics are being / have been developed?

What are the prevalent trends within competitive landscape of antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics?

Which geographies are the most active in conducting clinical trials on antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It presents a high-level view on the current scenario within the antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market and its evolution in the short-mid-term and long term.



Chapter 3 presents a general introduction to oligonucleotides, laying emphasis on the antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics, including information on their mechanism of action and types. Additionally, the chapter features a brief discussion on the likely future trends in this field.



Chapter 4 provides information on more than 150 programs for antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics that are either approved or being developed across type of antisense molecule (RNA molecule and DNA molecule), ASO generation (first-generation, second-generation, third-generation and next-generation), phase of development (commercial, clinical, preclinical, and discovery stage) of lead candidates, target genes, target disease indications, target therapeutic areas, route of administration (subcutaneous, intravenous, intrathecal, intravitreal and others) and type of therapy (monotherapy, combination therapy and both). Additionally, the chapter includes information on drug developer(s), highlighting year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.



Chapter 5 provides tabulated profiles of the companies that are engaged in the development of at least two or more antisense oligonucleotide based therapies (in phase II and above). Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 6 provides a detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics, highlighting prevalent trends across various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, phase of development, current trial status, enrolled patient population, study design, leading industry sponsors / collaborators (in terms of number of trials conducted), trial focus, target therapeutic area, target genes, popular indications, popular products and regional distribution of trials.



Chapter 7 provides an analysis of more than 380 grants that were awarded to research institutes engaged in antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics, in the period between 2017 and 2019 (till September) based on the important parameters, such year of grant award, amount awarded, administering institute center, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, activity code, focus area, study section involved, and type of recipient organizations. In addition, it highlights popular target therapeutic areas, popular funding institute centers, prominent program officers, and popular recipient organizations.



Chapter 8 features a discussion of the various collaborations and partnerships that have been inked amongst stakeholders in this domain, since 2016. It includes a brief description of various types of partnership models (namely acquisitions and mergers, licensing agreements, product development agreements, research agreements, joint venture agreements and other agreements) that have been adopted by stakeholders in this domain. In addition, it includes a detailed analysis of partnerships, based on year of partnership, type of partnership, and regional activity.



Chapter 9 features a detailed market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics till the year 2030. The chapter presents a detailed market segmentation on the basis of type of antisense molecule (RNA and DNA molecule), different target indications (duchenne muscular dystrophy, spinal muscular atrophy, hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis, familial chylomicronemia syndrome, familial partial lipodystrophy, pouchitis, leber’s congenital amaurosis, huntington’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), ASO generations (first-generation, second-generation and third-generation), route of administration (intrathecal, intravenous, intravitreal, subcutaneous, and topical), type of therapy (combination therapy and monotherapy) and key geographical regions (US, UK, EU4, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world) In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



Chapter 10 provides insights on current market landscape of oligonucleotide manufacturers focused on research and diagnostic, and therapeutic applications including information on the year of establishment, company size, scale of operation (small, medium, and large), location of headquarters and type of purification methods used.



Chapter 11 is a summary of the overall report, wherein we have mentioned all the key facts and figures described in the previous chapters. The chapter also highlights the evolutionary trends that were identified during the course of the study and are expected to influence the future of the antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market.



Chapter 12 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 13 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064691/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________