Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc (the “Company”)

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

22 April 2021

Portfolio Update

The Directors of the Company note the announcement released by Real Good Food plc (“RGD”) at 11:54am on 22 April 2021 relating to the proposed disposal of Brighter Foods Limited by RGD.

Completion of the proposed disposal is expected to result in a total payment to the Company of approximately £5.3m, being a partial redemption of the 10% Loan Notes held by the Company in RGD at their carrying value and the realisation of the redemption premium thereon. The impact of the redemption premium is estimated to result in an increase to the Company’s net asset value (“NAV”) of 1.07p per share.

The Directors further note that the Manager has a strong pipeline of qualified new prospects in final due diligence.

Enquiries:

Shore Capital (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Robert Finlay

020 7408 4050

Grant Whitehouse

Downing LLP

Company Secretary

020 7630 4333