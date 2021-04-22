New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Immunocytokines Market by Indication, Route of Administration, and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064689/?utm_source=GNW

It is a well-known fact that the conventional treatment options, such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery, demonstrate limited efficacy in late-stage cancers. Moreover, the non-specific and highly toxic nature of traditional chemotherapy and radiation therapy, have been demonstrated to have detrimental effects on patients’ quality of life. Amongst the emerging class of targeted anti-cancer therapies, immunotherapy has emerged as a versatile option, having demonstrated the capability to selectively target and eliminate tumor cells. As a result, such products have favorable side effects profiles. For instance, immune check point inhibitors (such as atezolizumab, nivolumab, and pembrolizumab) have been demonstrated to offer long term clinical benefits to patients suffering from metastatic tumors. Similarly, other immunotherapies, such as dendritic cell therapy, T cell receptor transduced T cells, and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-modified T cells have shown promising results in eradicating primary and metastasized cancer cells. However, these therapies have been associated with severe and often life-threatening side effects, such as cytokine storm. Moreover, for T cell therapies, mispairing of endogenous and transfected TCR ? and ? chains have been demonstrated to have detrimental biological effects.



Traditionally, cytokines have been investigated as a therapeutic modality across multiple clinical trials, particularly as anti-cancer agents. However, the systemic administration of such potent, biologically-active molecules has been shown to be associated with a wide range of dose-dependent side effects and unfavorable pharmacokinetic properties, which, in a way, hinders dose escalation to therapeutically beneficial levels. To overcome the treatment-limiting toxicities of cytokines, researchers are now focusing on immunocytokines. Immunocytokines are fusion proteins, featuring the target specificity of antibodies and the immunological response mediating capabilities of specific cytokines. These engineered pharmacologically-active molecules have, so far, demonstrated better efficacy and reduced toxicity compared to conventional cytokine-based therapies. As a result, immunocytokines are now being investigated for the treatment of a wide array of target indications, including cancers, autoimmune disorders, and certain chronic inflammatory diseases. It is also worth highlighting that this upcoming class of molecules has been demonstrated to work in synergy with certain other established therapeutics, including small molecule drugs (doxorubicin and cytarabine), intact antibodies (atezolizumab, durvalumab, ipilimumab, and nivolumab), radiation therapy, and other immunocytokines. Driven by encouraging clinical trial results, this niche, but emerging domain, is poised to witness healthy growth over the next decade, with pioneers in the field likely to benefit from the first-to-market advantage.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Immunocytokines Market, 2020-2030” report features an extensive study of the current and future potential of immunocytokines being developed for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and various types of cancer. In addition, it features an elaborate discussion on the likely opportunity for the players engaged in this domain, over the next decade. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed review of the current market landscape of immunocytokines, providing information on phase of development (phase III, phase II / III, phase II, phase I / II, phase I, and discovery / preclinical stage) of lead candidates, type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), type of cytokine used (IL, IFN, TGF-?, TNF, and others), type of antibody used (anti-CD20, anti-CEA, anti-CTLA-4, anti-DNA, anti-EDA, anti-EDB, anti-FAP, anti-GC2, anti-Her2, anti-KS, anti-PD-L1, anti-PD-1, anti-TA-MUC1, and anti-Tenascin-C), target disease indications (blood cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, gynecological cancer, head and neck cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, renal cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, undisclosed solid tumors, and others), and route of administration (intravenous, intratumoral, subcutaneous, and others). In addition, the report presents the details of the companies developing these immunocytokines, including information on year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.

Tabulated profiles of prominent immunocytokine developers. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of recent developments in the field of immunocytokines. It includes partnerships inked by various stakeholders in this domain, during the period between January 2016 and October 2020, covering clinical trial agreements, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, research agreements, research and development agreements, and others. In addition, the report features an analysis of the investments made, including debt funding, equity, venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, at various stages of development, in companies that are focused on developing immunocytokines.

An in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing, and planned clinical studies of various immunocytokines, based on various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, phase of development, current trial status, enrolled patient population, study design, leading industry players (in terms of number of trials conducted), study focus, target disease indication, and key geographical regions.

A list of key opinion leaders (KOLs) within this domain, and detailed 2×2 matrices to assess the relative experience of key individuals who were shortlisted based on their contribution (in terms of involvement in various clinical studies) to this field. It also includes a schematic world map representation (highlighting the geographical locations of eminent scientists / researchers) and an analysis evaluating the (relative) level of expertise of different KOLs, based on number of publications, number of citations, participation in clinical trials, number of affiliations, and strength of professional network (based on information available on LinkedIn).



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and potential future growth opportunities. Based on various parameters, such as disease prevalence, anticipated adoption of immunocytokines, and the likely selling price of such therapeutic products, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2020-2030. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] target disease indications (cervical cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, esophageal cancer, gallbladder cancer, head and neck cancer, melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and soft tissue sarcoma), [B] routes of administration (intravenous, intratumoral, and subcutaneous), and [C] key geographical regions (US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Israel, and Turkey). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base, and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Stephen Gillies, President and CEO, Provenance Biopharmaceuticals

Patrik Kehler, Senior Director Scientific and Business Development, Glycotope



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market over the coming ten years, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of immunocytokines?

Which cancer indications can be treated with immunocytokines?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

What are the investment trends in this industry?

Which are the most active clinical trial centers?

Who are the key opinion leaders that can help you drive your development efforts?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the market for immunocytokines and its likely evolution in the short-mid-term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides an introduction to immunocytokines, featuring brief descriptions of cytokines that are used for the treatment of oncological disorders. It also includes a discussion on the advent and evolution of engineered cytokines. The chapter lays emphasis on the advantages of engineered cytokines, including immunocytokines, and provides details on the strategies for the development of such therapies. It also features a brief discussion on the opportunities and the likely future trends in this field.



Chapter 4 provides information on over 75 immunocytokines that are currently under development for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and various cancer indications. It features a detailed analysis of pipeline molecules, based on phase of development (phase III, phase II / III, phase II, phase I / II, phase I, and discovery / preclinical stage) of lead candidates, type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), type of cytokine used (IL, IFN, TGF-?, TNF, and others), type of antibody used (anti-CD20, anti-CEA, anti-CTLA-4, anti-DNA, anti-EDA, anti-EDB, anti-FAP, anti-GC2, anti-Her2, anti-KS, anti-PD-L1, anti-PD-1, anti-TA-MUC1, and anti-Tenascin-C), target disease indications (blood cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, gynecological cancer, head and neck cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, renal cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, undisclosed solid tumors, and others), and route of administration (intravenous, intratumoral, subcutaneous, and others). In addition, the chapter includes details of the companies developing these immunocytokines, including information on year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.



Chapter 5 provides tabulated profiles of the companies that are engaged in the development of more than three immunocytokines. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 6 provides an insightful analysis of recent developments in this domain. It features list of partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders in this domain, during the period between January 2016 and October 2020, and a brief description of partnership models (such as clinical trial agreements, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, research agreements, research and development agreements, and others). In addition, the report features an analysis of the investments made at various stages of development in companies focused on developing immunocytokines.



Chapter 7 provides a detailed analysis of completed, ongoing, and planned clinical studies of various immunocytokines, highlighting prevalent trends across various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, phase of development, current trial status, enrolled patient population, study design, leading industry players (in terms of number of trials conducted), study focus, target therapeutic area, and key geographical regions.



Chapter 8 provides an analysis of KOLs in the field of immunocytokines. It features a comprehensive list of principal investigators of different clinical trials, along with information on the affiliated research institutes. The chapter features a schematic world map representation, highlighting the geographical locations of eminent scientists / researchers who are engaged in clinical research in this domain. It also presents a comparative analysis, highlighting those KOLs who have relatively more experience in this domain. The (relative) level of expertise of different KOLs defined by other analysts / industry experts were compared to the results obtained using a proprietary scoring criteria, which was based on parameters, such as number of publications, number of citations, participation in clinical trials, number of affiliations, and strength of professional network (based on information available on LinkedIn).



Chapter 9 features an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of immunocytokines market, till the year 2030. In order to provide details on the future opportunity, our projections have been segmented on the basis of [A] target disease indications (cervical cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, esophageal cancer, gallbladder cancer, head and neck cancer, melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and soft tissue sarcoma), [B] routes of administration (intravenous, intratumoral, and subcutaneous), and [C] key geographical regions (US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Israel, and Turkey). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



Chapter 10 is a collection of interview transcripts of discussions held with key stakeholders in this market. In this chapter, we have presented a brief overview of the companies and details of our conversations held with Stephen Gillies (President and CEO, Provenance Biopharmaceuticals) and Patrik Kehler (Senior Director Scientific and Business Development, Glycotope).



Chapter 11 summarizes the entire report. It presents the key takeaways and offers our independent opinion on the current market scenario. Further, it captures the evolutionary trends that are likely to determine the future of the immunocytokines market.



Chapter 12 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 13 is an appendix, which contains a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.

