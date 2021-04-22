Worldwide Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Industry to 2025 - Featuring Johnson Matthey, Sumitomo Osaka Cement & Aleees Among Others

Dublin, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026. This report covers the following regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report Includes global key players of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor Includes:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Applications Segment:
- Power Lithium-ion Battery
- Stop-start Lithium-ion Battery
- Energy Storage
- Others
Companies Covered:
- Johnson Matthey
- Sumitomo Osaka Cement
- Aleees
- Formosa
- Shenzhen Dynanonic
- BTR
Base Year: 2021
Historical Data: from 2016 to 2020
Forecast Data: from 2021 to 2026
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End-users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) by Region
8.2 Import of Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Market in North America (2016-2026)
9.1 Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Market Size
9.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Market in South America (2016-2026)
10.1 Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Market Size
10.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)
11.1 Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Market Size
11.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Asean
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Market in Europe (2016-2026)
12.1 Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Market Size
12.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Market in MEA (2016-2026)
13.1 Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Market Size
13.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 GCC
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Market (2016-2021)
14.1 Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Market Size
14.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Market Forecast (2021-2026)
15.1 Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Market Size Forecast
15.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Johnson Matthey
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Johnson Matthey
16.1.4 Johnson Matthey Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.2 Sumitomo Osaka Cement
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Sumitomo Osaka Cement
16.2.4 Sumitomo Osaka Cement Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.3 Aleees
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Aleees
16.3.4 Aleees Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.4 Formosa
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Formosa
16.4.4 Formosa Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.5 Shenzhen Dynanonic
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Shenzhen Dynanonic
16.5.4 Shenzhen Dynanonic Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.6 Btr
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Btr
16.6.4 Btr Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vmor7a