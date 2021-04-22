New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single-Use Bioreactors Market by Type of Reactor, Scale of Operation, Cell Culture System, Type of Molecule, Application Area, Purpose, End-User, and Geography : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064686/?utm_source=GNW

Traditionally, stainless steel bioreactors were the preferred choice for production of biologics; however, over the past couple of decades, biopharmaceutical manufacturing has gradually witnessed a shift towards the use of single-use technologies. Apart from low contamination risk and better product yield, single-use bioreactors are easy-to-install and have a much smaller footprint, compared to the traditional stainless steel systems. In addition to enabling substantial cost savings (by eliminating the need for additional steps, such as sterilization, cleaning, and maintenance), single-use bioreactors are also less demanding of energy and are known to help conserve resources, such as water and CO2. Moreover, the upfront cost of such bioprocessing solutions is also not very high. , ,



Till date, many biopharmaceutical companies and contract service providers have upgraded their manufacturing infrastructure and facilities to include more of single-use systems. In addition, there are a number of companies that are now involved in the development and production of single-use bioreactors. Several of these players are now focusing on incorporating a variety of additional features, including provisions for alerts / alarms, built-in system process control sensors, electronic process logs, remote monitoring features, touch screens, and advanced safety provisions, in their proprietary offerings. We are also led to believe that the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to result in an increased demand for advanced biomanufacturing solutions. In fact, single-use bioreactors are extensively being used for the production of various COVID-19 vaccines. This presents lucrative opportunities for companies engaged in this domain. , The overall single-use bioreactors market is anticipated to witness substantial growth, primarily driven by the increasing adoption of such manufacturing solutions among small companies and startups in the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Single-Use Bioreactors Market (2nd Edition), 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Reactor (Stirred Tank, Pneumatically Mixed, Rocker / Rotating, Wave-Induced, Paddle Sleeve, Fixed-Bed, Hollow Fiber, Diffusion, and Orbitally Shaken), Scale of Operation (Small Scale and Large Scale), Cell Culture System (Mammalian, Insect, Microbial, Viral, Plant and Bacterial), Type of Molecule (Vaccine, Monoclonal Antibody, Recombinant Protein, Stem Cell, Cell Therapy, and Gene Therapy), Application Area (Cancer Research, Drug Discovery and Toxicology, Stem Cell Research, Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine), Purpose (R&D and Manufacturing), End-User (Biopharmaceutical / Pharmaceutical Industries, Academic / Research Institutes), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA and Rest of the World)” report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the likely future potential of single-use bioreactors, over the next decade. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of single-use bioreactors based on a number of relevant parameters, such as status of development (commercially available and under development), type of single-use bioreactor (stirred tank, pneumatically mixed, rocker / rotating, wave-induced, paddle sleeve, fixed-bed, hollow fiber, diffusion, orbitally shaken, and others), scale of operation (laboratory scale, pilot scale, and large scale), area of application (cancer research, drug discovery / toxicology testing, stem cell research, tissue engineering / regenerative medicine, and others), typical working volume, weight of the bioreactor, stirrer speed, cell culture system (mammalian, insect, microbial, viral, plant, bacterial, and others), and type of molecule (vaccine, monoclonal antibody, recombinant protein, stem cell, cell therapy, gene therapy, and others). In addition, it presents details of the companies manufacturing single-use bioreactors, highlighting their year of establishment, size of employee base, and geographical presence.

A contemporary market trend analysis, which include [A] a tree map, comparing the type of single-use bioreactor and company size, [B] an insightful grid representation based on scale of operation, area of application and type of cell culture, [C] heat map representation analyzing type of single-use bioreactor and area of application, and [D] a world map representation highlighting the regional distribution of players based on the location of headquarters.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players (shortlisted based on number of products being offered) engaged in the development of single-use bioreactors. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, along with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team. It also includes details of their respective product portfolio, and recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the various partnerships related to single-use bioreactors, which have been established till September 2020, based on several parameters, such as year of agreement, type of partnership (full business acquisition, product / technology development agreement, product / technology integration agreement, product distribution / marketing agreement, product portfolio acquisition, service alliance, and supply agreement), focus area (expansion / upgrade of manufacturing facility, incorporation of automation solutions, product development / testing, product maintenance, product portfolio expansion, supply of cell media products / equipment), and most active players. It also provides the regional distribution of the players involved in the collaborations.

A detailed competitiveness analysis of single-use bioreactors, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as the supplier power (based on expertise of the manufacturer) and key product-related specifications, including status of development, working volume, stirrer speed, weight of the product, scale of operation, type of cell culture, type of molecule, and area(s) of application.

An insightful three-dimensional bubble chart representation, highlighting the competitiveness analysis of single-use bioreactor manufacturers, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on expertise of the manufacturer), product portfolio strength, portfolio diversity, and number of area(s) of application.

A detailed brand positioning analysis of the key industry players, highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary products by taking into consideration several relevant aspects, such as experience of the manufacturer (in terms of number of years), number of products offered, product diversity, number of area(s) of application, number of patents and number of partnerships inked.

An in-depth analysis of over 2,800 patents that have been filed / granted for single-use bioreactors, between 1995 and 2020 (till September), highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patents, publication year, issuing authorities involved, emerging focus area, patent age, CPC symbols, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents granted / filed), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.

A discussion on the key technological innovations, such as built-in system control sensors, advanced alarm systems, electronic-log records, touch screens, real-time tracking, remote monitoring, and advanced mixing technologies in the single-use bioreactors industry.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry’s evolution, including a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall single-use bioreactors industry.



One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of single-use bioreactors market. Based on multiple parameters, such as overall biopharmaceutical manufacturing market, share of single-use technologies, price of single-use bioreactors, and likely adoption trends, we have provided an informed estimate of the evolution of the market for the period 2020-2030. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented on the basis of [A] type of cell culture system (mammalian, insect, microbial, viral, plant, bacterial, and others), [B] type of molecule (vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, stem cells, cell therapies, gene therapies, and others), [C] area of application (cancer research, drug discovery / toxicology testing, stem cell research, and tissue engineering / regenerative medicine), [D] scale of operation (small scale, large scale), [E] purpose (R&D and manufacturing), [F] end-user (biopharmaceutical / pharmaceutical industries and academic / research institutes), and [G] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



The opinions and insights presented in this study were also influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry and non-industry players:

Per Stobbe (Chief Executive Officer, Marketing, Technical Support, CerCell)

Torsten Due Bryld (Chief Commercial Officer, CelVivo)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views

While the focus has been on forecasting the market over the coming 10 years, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading manufacturers engaged in the development of single-use bioreactors?

What are the different applications for which single-use bioreactors are currently being used?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

Which features of single-use bioreactors are most important to end-users?

What are the challenges currently faced by stakeholders in this industry?

What are the key factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact single-use bioreactors market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to single-use bioreactors market?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the single-use bioreactors market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to single-use bioreactors, covering details related to the current and future trends in the domain. Further, it includes a comparison between the conventional stainless-steel bioreactor and single use bioreactor. The chapter also highlights the different types of cell cultures, agitation mechanisms and areas of application for single-use bioreactors. In addition, it also elaborates on the prevalent regulatory standards, current needs and advantages of single-use bioreactors.



Chapter 4 includes information on 160 single-use bioreactors that are either commercialized or under development. It features detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of single-use bioreactors based on a number of relevant parameters, such as status of development (commercially available and under development), type of single-use bioreactor (stirred tank, pneumatically mixed, rocker / rotating, wave-induced, paddle sleeve, fixed-bed, hollow fiber, diffusion, orbitally shaken, and others), scale of operation (laboratory scale, pilot scale, and large scale), area of application (cancer research, drug discovery / toxicology testing, stem cell research, tissue engineering / regenerative medicine, and others), typical working volume, weight of the bioreactor, stirrer speed, cell culture system (mammalian, insect, microbial, viral, plant, bacterial, and others), and type of molecule (vaccine, monoclonal antibody, recombinant protein, stem cell, cell therapy, gene therapy, and others). In addition, it presents details of the companies manufacturing single-use bioreactors, highlighting their year of establishment, size of employee base, and geographical presence.



Chapter 5 includes a contemporary market trend analysis, which include [A] a tree map, comparing the type of single-use bioreactor and company size, [B] an insightful grid representation based on scale of operation, area of application and type of cell culture, [C] heat map representation analyzing type of single-use bioreactor and area of application, and [D] a world map representation highlighting the regional distribution of players based on the location of headquarters.



Chapter 6 features elaborate profiles of prominent players (shortlisted based on number of products being offered) engaged in the development of single-use bioreactors. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, along with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team. It also includes details of their respective product portfolio, and recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 features an analysis of the various partnerships related to single-use bioreactors, which have been established till September 2020, based on several parameters, such as year of agreement, type of partnership (full business acquisition, product / technology development agreement, product / technology integration agreement, product distribution / marketing agreement, product portfolio acquisition, service alliance, and supply agreement), focus area (expansion / upgrade of manufacturing facility, incorporation of automation solutions, product development / testing, product maintenance, product portfolio expansion, supply of cell media products / equipment), and most active players. It also provides the regional distribution of the players involved in the collaborations.



Chapter 8 features a detailed competitiveness analysis of single-use bioreactors, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as the supplier power (based on expertise of the manufacturer) and key product-related specifications, including status of development, working volume, stirrer speed, weight of the product, scale of operation, type of cell culture, type of molecule, and area(s) of application.



Chapter 9 features an insightful three-dimensional bubble chart representation, highlighting the competitiveness analysis of single-use bioreactor manufacturers, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on expertise of the manufacturer), product portfolio strength, portfolio diversity, and number of area(s) of application.



Chapter 10 features a detailed brand positioning analysis of the key industry players, highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary products by taking into consideration several relevant aspects, such as the experience of a manufacturers, number of products offered, product diversity, number of area(s) of application, number of patents and partnerships inked.



Chapter 11 provides an in-depth patent analysis presenting an overview of how the industry is evolving from the R&D perspective. For this analysis, we considered of over 2,800 patents that have been filed / granted for single-use bioreactors, between 1995 and 2020 (till September), highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patents, publication year, issuing authorities involved, emerging focus area, patent age, CPC symbols, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents granted / filed), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.



Chapter 12 features an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the single-use bioreactors market, for the time period 2020-2030. In order to provide details on the future outlook, our projections have been segmented on the basis of [A] type of cell culture system (mammalian, insect, microbial, viral, plant, bacterial, and others), [B] type of molecule (vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, stem cells, cell therapies, gene therapies, and others), [C] area of application (cancer research, drug discovery / toxicology testing, stem cell research, and tissue engineering / regenerative medicine), [D] scale of operation (small scale, large scale), [E] purpose (R&D and manufacturing), [F] end-user (biopharmaceutical / pharmaceutical industries and academic / research institutes), and [G] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



Chapter 13 presents a case study, including the key technological innovations, such as built-in system control sensors, advanced alarm systems, electronic-log records, touch screens, real-time tracking, remote monitoring, and advanced mixing technologies in the single-use bioreactors industry.



Chapter 14 provides a detailed discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry’s evolution, including a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall single-use bioreactors industry.



Chapter 15 is a summary of the entire report. In this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report, and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 16 is a collection of interview transcripts of discussions held with various key stakeholders in this market. The chapter provides a brief overview of the companies and details of interviews held with Per Stobbe (Chief Executive Officer, Marketing, Technical Support, CerCell), and Torsten Due Bryld (Chief Commercial Officer, CelVivo).



Chapter 17 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 18 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.



Chapter 19 is an appendix, which contains an indicative list of business offering accessories, media bags, equipment, and automation solutions for single-use bioreactors.

