Nobel29 Resources Corp. Announces Values up to 36% Copper and 27 G/T Gold From Underground and Surface Sampling at Its Algarrobo Copper-Gold Project, Chile

| Source: Nobel29 Resources Corp. Nobel29 Resources Corp.

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobel29 Resources Corp. (TSX-V: NBLC) (the “Company” or “Nobel29”) announces results of channel sampling at surface and underground from its Algarrobo Iron Oxide copper-gold project (the “Project”) in Chile (Figure 1 – Location Map). The Company has completed an extensive chip-channel sampling program on underground and surface exposures of mineralization at its Algarrobo copper gold project in advance of its drill program. A total of 133 chip/channel samples were collected from the existing workings as well as trenches and surfaces exposures. The mineralization is typically characterized by very high grade veins ranging from 0.5 to 5 meters thick with mineralized wall rock adjacent that commonly has copper grades that can vary from 0.8% to 5% copper where they can sampled. The mining has been geared to high grade, small scale production for direct shipping +12% copper ore to the Enami smelter 45 km south in the city of Copiapo, and as such the narrow working generally do not expose the entire width of the mineralized wall rock as it does not meet the direct shipping cutoff grade. A complete list of the samples and results is included below. Additional information in respect of the Algarrobo Project can be found the Company’s technical report prepared by Richard T. Walker, M.Sc., P. Geo. and Enrique Grez Armanet, B.Sc., P. Geo. titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report Algarrobo Property III Region, Chile at 27° 02’ 34’ E Latitude, 70° 33’ 52’ Longitude” with an effective date of February 28, 2021, which has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) (the “Technical Report”).

Diamond drilling and ground magnetic surveys have commenced on the Project and results will be announced as they become available. According to David Gower, P.Geo., CEO, “We are incredibly excited to commence the work to delineate the resources on this Project. It’s very rare to see copper grades as high as we see on this Project. This is a large mineralized system that extends for at least 6 kilometers along strike based on the historical workings in the area and sampling done by Nobel29 geologists. Having recently closed a capital raising of approximately $9 million that was escrowed until trading commenced this week, the Company is well financed to execute on a major drill campaign at Algarrobo.”

Highlights

  • Chip/channel samples across the high-grade mineralized structures have returned values as high as 36.22% copper with numerous samples grading from 5 % to 30% copper (Table 1).
  • Copper-rich samples show consistent gold enrichment with values ranging from 0.24-3.37 g/t gold and locally values as high as 15 g/t and 27.4 g/t gold.
  • Artisanal mining has been producing ore to a 12% copper cut off and direct shipping it to the smelter in Copiapo for treatment.
  • Workings on the Project generally do not exceed 40 meters depth, however historical mining to 350 meters depth has occurred on an adjacent property and to 500 meters within 5 km of the Project.
  • The Project is characterized by a very extensive mineralized system that extends at least 6 km along strike in a northeast direction and major mineralized veins form a horsetail structure that is more than 2 km across strike. Besides the numerous major vein structures there are thousands of smaller copper mineralized veins with varying orientations that have not been sampled within the mineralized area (see Figure 2).  
  • The Project is in an area with excellent infrastructure, 25 km by paved highway from the port of Caldera and 45 km north of the smelting complexes located in the city of Copiapo also by paved highway.

Table 1: Highlights from the rock sampling program.

SAMPLE N°SOURCEWIDTH (m)TYPECu% Au (g/t) VEIN
58148Underground1.20Vein36.220.80VETA GRUESA
58140Surface0.50Vein30.772.05EMILIANA
58134Surface0.85Vein24.430.52MM
58141Underground0.50Vein22.941.09DESCUBRIDORA
55852Surface0.65Vein0.2127.40DESCUBRIDORA
58150Underground1.10Vein18.110.99MM
58139Underground0.80Vein16.962.31DESCUBRIDORA
58109Underground0.40Vein16.371.64DESCUBRIDORA
58110Surface0.70Vein14.163.99DESCUBRIDORA
58112Underground0.40Vein5.7715.00DESCUBRIDORA
58147Surface0.50Vein16.020.51VETA GLORIA
58149Underground2.00Vein14.152.05DESCUBRIDORA
58143Underground0.45Vein14.071.79ESTACA FALSA
58114Underground3.00Vein10.33.37DESCUBRIDORA
58133Surface1.00Vein11.152.14MM
58135Surface0.85Vein10.680.60MM
58128Underground1.00Vein9.710.40VETA GRUESA
58144Surface0.45Vein8.970.17GLORIA
58130SurfaceNOWaste8.800.03VETA GLORIA
58123Underground2.00Vein7.790.24VETA GRUESA
58129Surface2.00Vein7.770.26VETA GRUESA
58113Underground0.80Vein4.701.74DESCUBRIDORA
55853Surface0.85Vein5.140.42MM


Figure 1: Location of the Algarrobo IOCG Project.

Figure 2: Map of the northeast part of the Property showing the numerous major mineralized structures sampled by Nobel29 and from which production has occurred. The area with the historical and current mine workings is concentrated in the northeaster quadrant of the Property extending approximately six km along strike in a southwesterly direction. The numbers beside certain of the sample site refer to copper values in % from the high grade vein systems. The inset map showing the Gloria Vein occurs 3 km southwest along the trend and off the map.

Sampling Procedure

Rock chip samples were acquired perpendicular to the mineralized structures in a strip 20 cm wide and 2 to 3 cm deep. Samples were an average of approximately 1.0 m in length, not less than 0.4 m in length and range up to 3 meters in length. In exceptional cases, samples of less than 0.20 m were taken. Approximately 130 linear m of variably mineralized veins and structures were sampled. Sections to be sampled were selected and marked with paint by the supervising Geologist according to the mineralization characteristics of the different units and considering their contact relationships. Samples of the wall rock were taken adjacent to the mineralized veins, however sampling did not cross the lithological boundary. A total of 133 samples, approximately 3.5 kg each, were collected, with 26 samples inserted for Quality control (16.35% of the total samples analyzed), including duplicates (5.03%), reference material (standards 6.29%) and sterile samples (blanks 5.03%). Samples were bagged, labeled and submitted to ALS Global Laboratory for assay. Samples were prepared according to a standard, resulting in pulps with 85% at <75 μm. Subsequent to analysis, remaining pulp were received in Kraft envelopes for each sample, duly labeled, packed in boxes and stored in the Project warehouse in Caldera. For further information please refer to pages 79 and 80 of the Technical Report.

Stock Options

The Company has granted a total of 1,550,000 stock options to various directors and officers pursuant to its stock option plan. The options may be exercised at a price of $0.64 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

PROJECT: ALGARROBO    Au-AA23Cu-AA62Co-AA62 
TABLE 2: ASSAYS FOR ALL SAMPLES FROM THE INITIAL MAPPING PROGRAM - ALGARROBO PROJECTAuCuCo 
SAMPLE N°WGS84_EWGS84_NALT.SOURCE WIDTH (m) TYPEppm%%VEIN
58001 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD10.5013.8260.031 
580023446547009455951Surface0.90Host Rock0.0160.6870.009NN
580033446547009455951Surface0.75Vein0.0360.10.002NN
580043446547009455951Surface0.50Vein0.2770.2940.004NN
580053446547009455951Surface0.75Vein0.060.1270.004NN
580063446547009455951Surface1.05Host Rock0.110.5870.013NN
5800734542570090361149Surface0.90Host Rock0.0281.6460.033MM1
5800834542570090361149Surface0.80Vein0.1320.2920.002MM1
5800934542570090361149Surface1.50Vein1.520.1330.002MM1
5801034542570090361149Surface0.75Vein0.1030.1030.012MM1
5801134542570090361149Surface1.00Host Rock0.0222.2620.078MM1
5801234561770090541177Surface2.05Vein0.2170.3230.022MM0
5801334561770090541177Surface1.30Host Rock0.2621.3390.048MM0
5801434547170090421156Surface0.85Vein0.1472.7990.021MM0
5801534547170090421156Surface2.20Vein0.6070.6120.021MM0
5801634547170090421156Surface0.90Host Rock0.3541.8510.009MM0
5801734536070090351107Surface0.80Host Rock0.4250.045<0.001MM2
5801834536070090351107Surface1.10Vein0.4860.1420.003MM2
5801934536070090351107Surface1.60Vein0.0441.0430.063MM2
5802034536070090351107Surface0.75Vein0.2520.3010.018MM2
58021STD2STD2STD2STD2 STD2 STD21.2650.4460.007 
5802234531470090301091Adit0.95Vein1.840.7360.038MM3
5802334531470090301091Adit2.80Host Rock0.0110.2140.02MM3
5802434531470090301091Adit1.00Host Rock0.0421.1430.009MM3
5802534518370088101031Surface0.90Vein0.4740.7560.0272A
5802634518370088101031Surface0.20Vein0.0370.1950.0022A
5802734518370088101031Surface0.80Host Rock0.0180.0720.0022A
5802834515470088251031Surface0.75Vein0.1460.9760.0222A
5802934509070090351019Adit1.05Vein0.0552.9150.111MM4
5803034509070090351019Adit1.30Brecha0.1831.9370.119MM4
5803134509970090351019Adit1.10Host Rock0.0870.3190.128MM4
5803234509970090351019Adit1.15Vein0.1940.6760.148MM4
580333446217008985974Surface1.05Vein0.0250.050.014MM5
580343446217008985974Surface1.20Host Rock0.0230.0380.022MM5
580353446217008985974Surface0.95Host Rock0.0050.0150.011MM5
580363436947007910908Surface1.20Host Rock0.0330.4510.022DESCUBRIDORA
580373436947007910908Surface1.25Vein3.020.4630.05DESCUBRIDORA
580383436947007910908Surface2.30Host Rock0.8320.0910.026DESCUBRIDORA
580393435567007893873Adit1.15Host Rock0.0983.5340.023DESCUBRIDORA
580403435567007893873Adit0.50Vein3.921.5760.056DESCUBRIDORA
58041 STD3 STD3 STD3 STD3 STD3 STD3>10.01.6270.007 
580423436637007605937Adit0.60Vein1.9956.6112.38ESTACA FALSA
580433436637007605937Adit1.00Host Rock0.0420.8070.055ESTACA FALSA
580443437277007599962Surface0.65Vein0.2450.8110.046ESTACA FALSA
580453437147007648946Surface0.95Vein0.0130.2070.006ESTACA
580463437147007648946Surface1.50Brecha0.2956.1680.131ESTACA
580473442847007014917Surface1.30Host Rock0.2422.4830.221VETA GRUESA
580483442847007014917Surface1.50Vein0.1061.2360.031VETA GRUESA
580493442847007014917Surface1.00Host Rock0.0680.5840.058VETA GRUESA
58050 BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO<0.0050.0030.001BCO. GRUESO
58051 BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO<0.0050.001<0.001BCO. FINO
580523442847007014917Surface0.80Host Rock0.0231.5040.026VETA GRUESA
580533444447007078916Surface1.00Host Rock0.0922.5520.061VETA GRUESA
580543444447007078916Surface0.45Vein0.3270.3940.012VETA GRUESA
580553444447007078916Surface0.80Host Rock0.0230.3750.043VETA GRUESA
580563444447007078916Surface0.90Host Rock0.0180.9640.038VETA GRUESA
580573436617007887907Surface0.90Vein0.7241.4140.089DESCUBRIDORA
580583416077006450721Surface0.60Vein0.6191.8850.045VETA GRUESA
580593416077006450721Surface0.70Vein0.3014.1550.196VETA GRUESA
58060 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD10.5533.7870.031 
580613413987006469708Surface1.00Host Rock0.0560.8190.067DESCUBRIDORA
580623413987006469708Surface1.20Host Rock0.0781.0590.108DESCUBRIDORA
580633413987006469708Surface1.00Vein0.1031.3540.068DESCUBRIDORA
580643413987006469708Surface1.20Host Rock0.0860.5820.098DESCUBRIDORA
580653413987006469708Surface2.20Vein0.1470.6070.159DESCUBRIDORA
5806634540770091141141Surface1.20Vein0.2360.2290.026VETA VERDE
5806734540770091141141Surface0.25Vein0.8154.8240.231VETA VERDE
5806834540770091141141Surface0.60Host Rock0.0150.0450.002VETA VERDE
5806934591970094981085Surface1.10Host Rock1.921.6340.016VETA VERDE
5807034591970094981085Surface2.00Vein0.5562.7450.021VETA VERDE
5807134591970094981085Surface2.00Vein0.3230.6560.005VETA VERDE
5807234591970094981085Surface2.00Host Rock0.7094.4390.01VETA VERDE
580733460047010264999Adit1.00Host Rock<0.0050.2930.004ECUADOR
580743460047010264999Adit0.80Vein3.150.6250.005ECUADOR
580753460047010264999Adit1.00Host Rock0.950.350.006ECUADOR
580763451897010359983Surface0.60Vein0.0580.6240.034MILLONARIA
580773451897010359983Surface0.80Vein0.1771.0170.021MILLONARIA
580783448737009765985Adit1.25Host Rock0.080.3940.018RUBÉN
580793448737009765985Adit0.65Vein0.0773.1670.021RUBÉN
58080 STD2 STD2 STD2 STD2 STD2 STD21.2750.4450.007 
580813448737009765985Adit0.60Vein0.5121.4660.021RUBÉN
580823448737009765985Adit1.00Vein2.723.4020.01RUBÉN
5808334509070090351019Adit0.80Vein0.1130.6610.047MM4
5808434578070090911140Surface0.35Vein0.690.620.009DESCUBRIDORA
5808534578070090911140Surface0.40Host Rock0.0742.4730.042DESCUBRIDORA
5808634578070090911140Surface1.50Vein0.6134.5340.072DESCUBRIDORA
5808734578070090911140Surface1.70Host Rock0.0750.3150.04DESCUBRIDORA
5808834580370090491143Surface0.70Host Rock0.4821.6020.005DESCUBRIDORA
5808934580370090491143Surface0.65Vein1.984.3010.019DESCUBRIDORA
5809034580370090491143Surface0.75Host Rock0.0881.2810.01DESCUBRIDORA
5809134580370090491143Surface0.25Vein0.530.8990.042DESCUBRIDORA
5809234580370090491143Surface0.70Vein0.2071.3080.029DESCUBRIDORA
5809334580370090491143Surface0.90Host Rock0.0390.0990.007DESCUBRIDORA
5809434620670089711142Surface0.50Vein2.050.1670.021DESCUBRIDORA
5809534620670089711142Surface1.20Host Rock1.010.4970.12DESCUBRIDORA
5809634601170087511190Adit0.85Vein2.350.2140.053DESCUBRIDORA
580973423217006995883SurfaceNoDesmonte0.0164.3350.008VETA GRUESA
580983425967006312825Surface0.95Host Rock0.41.1540.006VETA GRUESA
580993425967006312825Surface0.90Vein1.181.1070.011VETA GRUESA
58100 BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO0.0060.003<0.001BCO. GRUESO
58101 BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO0.0190.001<0.001BCO. FINO
581023425967006312825Surface0.95Host Rock0.4733.130.005 
581033395097002477717Surface0.60Vein0.3667.2620.116VETA GLORIA
581043395097002477717Surface1.00Host Rock0.0120.0710.02VETA GLORIA
58105 STD3 STD3 STD3 STD3 STD3 STD3>10.01.6220.009 
581063437787006231818SurfaceNOVein0.0822.0110.005S/N
581073435567007893873Surface0.70Vein0.278.8780.129DESCUBRIDORA
5810834470170081131047SurfaceAcopioAcopio0.5334.0310.014DESCUBRIDORA (San Sebastian)
5810934470170081131047Adit0.40Vein1.6416.370.023DESCUBRIDORA (San Sebastian)
581103435917007900899Surface0.70Vein3.9914.160.057DESCUBRIDORA
581113435917007900899Surface1.00Vein0.6874.7590.018DESCUBRIDORA
581123435917007900899Adit0.40Vein>10.05.7730.132DESCUBRIDORA
581133435917007900899Adit0.80Vein1.7354.7042.27DESCUBRIDORA
581143435917007900899Adit3.00Vein3.3710.30.117DESCUBRIDORA
5811534378370069591060Surface1.00Host Rock0.0320.0950.082VETA GRUESA
5811634378370069591060Surface0.80Vein0.0910.1970.04VETA GRUESA
5811734378370069591060Surface0.50Vein0.0951.5840.23VETA GRUESA
5811834378370069591060Surface1.05Vein0.1130.2260.04VETA GRUESA
581193437397006953922Surface1.30Host Rock0.0660.1370.048VETA GRUESA
58120 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD10.553.8330.034VETA GRUESA
581213437397006953922Surface1.25Vein0.0560.1530.046VETA GRUESA
581223437397006953922Surface1.00Vein0.8991.2020.069VETA GRUESA
581233439307006930920Adit2.00Vein0.2447.7860.022VETA GRUESA
581243439307006930920Adit0.80Host Rock0.1480.50.071VETA GRUESA
581253442847007014917Adit1.00Vein0.1410.2150.044VETA GRUESA
581263442847007014917Adit1.40Host Rock0.0170.1180.016VETA GRUESA
581273442847007014917Adit1.00Host Rock0.0141.5160.177VETA GRUESA
581283442847007014917Adit1.00Vein0.4049.7070.034VETA GRUESA
581293443107007019927Surface2.00Vein0.2577.7710.845VETA GRUESA
581303398627002376618SurfaceNODesmonte0.0318.8040.074VETA GLORIA
58131 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD10.6433.7020.03 
5813234523170094631078Surface0.60Vein1.2450.610.013NN
5813334523170094631078Surface1.00Vein2.1411.150.037NN
5813434549470090451161Surface0.85Vein0.51524.430.05MM0
5813534549470090451161Surface0.85Vein0.59910.6750.16MM0
5813634557070090511162Surface0.40Vein0.1453.7950.116MM0
58137 BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO<0.0050.0150.001BCO. GRUESO
58138 BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO<0.0050.0030.001BCO. FINO
5813934470170081131047Adit0.80 2.3116.960.033DESCUBRIDORA (San Sebastian)
5814034473170084851084Surface0.50 2.0530.770.033EMILIANA
5814134470170081131047Adit0.50 1.0922.940.026DESCUBRIDORA (San Sebastian)
58142 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD10.5263.7390.03 
581433436637007605937Adit0.45 1.7914.070.232ESTACA FALSA
581443395097002477717Surface0.45 0.1748.9650.137GLORIA
58145 BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO<0.0050.0320.001BCO. GRUESO
58146 BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO<0.0050.0030.001BCO. FINO
581473399377002367652Surface0.50Vein0.51416.0150.071GLORIA
581483439307006930920Adit1.20Vein0.80436.220.311VETA GRUESA
581493435917007900899Adit2.00Vein2.0514.1450.07DESCUBRIDORA
5815034531470090301091Adit1.10Vein0.98718.110.026MM3
5585134601170087511190Adit0.85Vein0.7030.0090.212DESCUBRIDORA
5585234601170087511190Surface0.65Vein>10.00.2050.04DESCUBRIDORA
5585334547170090421156Surface0.85Vein0.4155.1380.041MM0
558543442847007014917Surface1.50Vein0.0720.6910.038VETA GRUESA
558553437397006953922Surface1.25Vein0.060.2370.073VETA GRUESA
558563435567007893873Adit0.50Vein1.751.2270.074DESCUBRIDORA
558573446217008985974Surface1.05Vein0.0310.040.009MM5
558583446217008985974Surface1.20Vein0.0160.030.021MM5
558593413987006469708Surface2.20Vein0.0671.1360.116DESCUBRIDORA
55860 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD10.4573.8150.03 

 


