Nobel29 Resources Corp. Announces Values up to 36% Copper and 27 G/T Gold From Underground and Surface Sampling at Its Algarrobo Copper-Gold Project, Chile

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobel29 Resources Corp. (TSX-V: NBLC) (the “Company” or “Nobel29”) announces results of channel sampling at surface and underground from its Algarrobo Iron Oxide copper-gold project (the “Project”) in Chile (Figure 1 – Location Map). The Company has completed an extensive chip-channel sampling program on underground and surface exposures of mineralization at its Algarrobo copper gold project in advance of its drill program. A total of 133 chip/channel samples were collected from the existing workings as well as trenches and surfaces exposures. The mineralization is typically characterized by very high grade veins ranging from 0.5 to 5 meters thick with mineralized wall rock adjacent that commonly has copper grades that can vary from 0.8% to 5% copper where they can sampled. The mining has been geared to high grade, small scale production for direct shipping +12% copper ore to the Enami smelter 45 km south in the city of Copiapo, and as such the narrow working generally do not expose the entire width of the mineralized wall rock as it does not meet the direct shipping cutoff grade. A complete list of the samples and results is included below. Additional information in respect of the Algarrobo Project can be found the Company’s technical report prepared by Richard T. Walker, M.Sc., P. Geo. and Enrique Grez Armanet, B.Sc., P. Geo. titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report Algarrobo Property III Region, Chile at 27° 02’ 34’ E Latitude, 70° 33’ 52’ Longitude” with an effective date of February 28, 2021, which has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) (the “Technical Report”).



Diamond drilling and ground magnetic surveys have commenced on the Project and results will be announced as they become available. According to David Gower, P.Geo., CEO, “We are incredibly excited to commence the work to delineate the resources on this Project. It’s very rare to see copper grades as high as we see on this Project. This is a large mineralized system that extends for at least 6 kilometers along strike based on the historical workings in the area and sampling done by Nobel29 geologists. Having recently closed a capital raising of approximately $9 million that was escrowed until trading commenced this week, the Company is well financed to execute on a major drill campaign at Algarrobo.”

Highlights

Chip/channel samples across the high-grade mineralized structures have returned values as high as 36.22% copper with numerous samples grading from 5 % to 30% copper (Table 1).

Copper-rich samples show consistent gold enrichment with values ranging from 0.24-3.37 g/t gold and locally values as high as 15 g/t and 27.4 g/t gold.

Artisanal mining has been producing ore to a 12% copper cut off and direct shipping it to the smelter in Copiapo for treatment.

Workings on the Project generally do not exceed 40 meters depth, however historical mining to 350 meters depth has occurred on an adjacent property and to 500 meters within 5 km of the Project.

The Project is characterized by a very extensive mineralized system that extends at least 6 km along strike in a northeast direction and major mineralized veins form a horsetail structure that is more than 2 km across strike. Besides the numerous major vein structures there are thousands of smaller copper mineralized veins with varying orientations that have not been sampled within the mineralized area (see Figure 2).

The Project is in an area with excellent infrastructure, 25 km by paved highway from the port of Caldera and 45 km north of the smelting complexes located in the city of Copiapo also by paved highway.

Table 1: Highlights from the rock sampling program.

SAMPLE N° SOURCE WIDTH (m) TYPE Cu% Au (g/t) VEIN 58148 Underground 1.20 Vein 36.22 0.80 VETA GRUESA 58140 Surface 0.50 Vein 30.77 2.05 EMILIANA 58134 Surface 0.85 Vein 24.43 0.52 MM 58141 Underground 0.50 Vein 22.94 1.09 DESCUBRIDORA 55852 Surface 0.65 Vein 0.21 27.40 DESCUBRIDORA 58150 Underground 1.10 Vein 18.11 0.99 MM 58139 Underground 0.80 Vein 16.96 2.31 DESCUBRIDORA 58109 Underground 0.40 Vein 16.37 1.64 DESCUBRIDORA 58110 Surface 0.70 Vein 14.16 3.99 DESCUBRIDORA 58112 Underground 0.40 Vein 5.77 15.00 DESCUBRIDORA 58147 Surface 0.50 Vein 16.02 0.51 VETA GLORIA 58149 Underground 2.00 Vein 14.15 2.05 DESCUBRIDORA 58143 Underground 0.45 Vein 14.07 1.79 ESTACA FALSA 58114 Underground 3.00 Vein 10.3 3.37 DESCUBRIDORA 58133 Surface 1.00 Vein 11.15 2.14 MM 58135 Surface 0.85 Vein 10.68 0.60 MM 58128 Underground 1.00 Vein 9.71 0.40 VETA GRUESA 58144 Surface 0.45 Vein 8.97 0.17 GLORIA 58130 Surface NO Waste 8.80 0.03 VETA GLORIA 58123 Underground 2.00 Vein 7.79 0.24 VETA GRUESA 58129 Surface 2.00 Vein 7.77 0.26 VETA GRUESA 58113 Underground 0.80 Vein 4.70 1.74 DESCUBRIDORA 55853 Surface 0.85 Vein 5.14 0.42 MM



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4d67991-02ef-4e9b-937e-9899529b6267

Figure 1: Location of the Algarrobo IOCG Project.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f703e58-5b82-43ae-a3be-830d8947b739

Figure 2: Map of the northeast part of the Property showing the numerous major mineralized structures sampled by Nobel29 and from which production has occurred. The area with the historical and current mine workings is concentrated in the northeaster quadrant of the Property extending approximately six km along strike in a southwesterly direction. The numbers beside certain of the sample site refer to copper values in % from the high grade vein systems. The inset map showing the Gloria Vein occurs 3 km southwest along the trend and off the map.

Sampling Procedure

Rock chip samples were acquired perpendicular to the mineralized structures in a strip 20 cm wide and 2 to 3 cm deep. Samples were an average of approximately 1.0 m in length, not less than 0.4 m in length and range up to 3 meters in length. In exceptional cases, samples of less than 0.20 m were taken. Approximately 130 linear m of variably mineralized veins and structures were sampled. Sections to be sampled were selected and marked with paint by the supervising Geologist according to the mineralization characteristics of the different units and considering their contact relationships. Samples of the wall rock were taken adjacent to the mineralized veins, however sampling did not cross the lithological boundary. A total of 133 samples, approximately 3.5 kg each, were collected, with 26 samples inserted for Quality control (16.35% of the total samples analyzed), including duplicates (5.03%), reference material (standards 6.29%) and sterile samples (blanks 5.03%). Samples were bagged, labeled and submitted to ALS Global Laboratory for assay. Samples were prepared according to a standard, resulting in pulps with 85% at <75 μm. Subsequent to analysis, remaining pulp were received in Kraft envelopes for each sample, duly labeled, packed in boxes and stored in the Project warehouse in Caldera. For further information please refer to pages 79 and 80 of the Technical Report.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vernon Arseneau, P.Geo, and Mr. David Gower P.Geo., Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

PROJECT: ALGARROBO Au-AA23 Cu-AA62 Co-AA62 TABLE 2: ASSAYS FOR ALL SAMPLES FROM THE INITIAL MAPPING PROGRAM - ALGARROBO PROJECT Au Cu Co SAMPLE N° WGS84_E WGS84_N ALT. SOURCE WIDTH (m) TYPE ppm % % VEIN 58001 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 0.501 3.826 0.031 58002 344654 7009455 951 Surface 0.90 Host Rock 0.016 0.687 0.009 NN 58003 344654 7009455 951 Surface 0.75 Vein 0.036 0.1 0.002 NN 58004 344654 7009455 951 Surface 0.50 Vein 0.277 0.294 0.004 NN 58005 344654 7009455 951 Surface 0.75 Vein 0.06 0.127 0.004 NN 58006 344654 7009455 951 Surface 1.05 Host Rock 0.11 0.587 0.013 NN 58007 345425 7009036 1149 Surface 0.90 Host Rock 0.028 1.646 0.033 MM1 58008 345425 7009036 1149 Surface 0.80 Vein 0.132 0.292 0.002 MM1 58009 345425 7009036 1149 Surface 1.50 Vein 1.52 0.133 0.002 MM1 58010 345425 7009036 1149 Surface 0.75 Vein 0.103 0.103 0.012 MM1 58011 345425 7009036 1149 Surface 1.00 Host Rock 0.022 2.262 0.078 MM1 58012 345617 7009054 1177 Surface 2.05 Vein 0.217 0.323 0.022 MM0 58013 345617 7009054 1177 Surface 1.30 Host Rock 0.262 1.339 0.048 MM0 58014 345471 7009042 1156 Surface 0.85 Vein 0.147 2.799 0.021 MM0 58015 345471 7009042 1156 Surface 2.20 Vein 0.607 0.612 0.021 MM0 58016 345471 7009042 1156 Surface 0.90 Host Rock 0.354 1.851 0.009 MM0 58017 345360 7009035 1107 Surface 0.80 Host Rock 0.425 0.045 <0.001 MM2 58018 345360 7009035 1107 Surface 1.10 Vein 0.486 0.142 0.003 MM2 58019 345360 7009035 1107 Surface 1.60 Vein 0.044 1.043 0.063 MM2 58020 345360 7009035 1107 Surface 0.75 Vein 0.252 0.301 0.018 MM2 58021 STD2 STD2 STD2 STD2 STD2 STD2 1.265 0.446 0.007 58022 345314 7009030 1091 Adit 0.95 Vein 1.84 0.736 0.038 MM3 58023 345314 7009030 1091 Adit 2.80 Host Rock 0.011 0.214 0.02 MM3 58024 345314 7009030 1091 Adit 1.00 Host Rock 0.042 1.143 0.009 MM3 58025 345183 7008810 1031 Surface 0.90 Vein 0.474 0.756 0.027 2A 58026 345183 7008810 1031 Surface 0.20 Vein 0.037 0.195 0.002 2A 58027 345183 7008810 1031 Surface 0.80 Host Rock 0.018 0.072 0.002 2A 58028 345154 7008825 1031 Surface 0.75 Vein 0.146 0.976 0.022 2A 58029 345090 7009035 1019 Adit 1.05 Vein 0.055 2.915 0.111 MM4 58030 345090 7009035 1019 Adit 1.30 Brecha 0.183 1.937 0.119 MM4 58031 345099 7009035 1019 Adit 1.10 Host Rock 0.087 0.319 0.128 MM4 58032 345099 7009035 1019 Adit 1.15 Vein 0.194 0.676 0.148 MM4 58033 344621 7008985 974 Surface 1.05 Vein 0.025 0.05 0.014 MM5 58034 344621 7008985 974 Surface 1.20 Host Rock 0.023 0.038 0.022 MM5 58035 344621 7008985 974 Surface 0.95 Host Rock 0.005 0.015 0.011 MM5 58036 343694 7007910 908 Surface 1.20 Host Rock 0.033 0.451 0.022 DESCUBRIDORA 58037 343694 7007910 908 Surface 1.25 Vein 3.02 0.463 0.05 DESCUBRIDORA 58038 343694 7007910 908 Surface 2.30 Host Rock 0.832 0.091 0.026 DESCUBRIDORA 58039 343556 7007893 873 Adit 1.15 Host Rock 0.098 3.534 0.023 DESCUBRIDORA 58040 343556 7007893 873 Adit 0.50 Vein 3.92 1.576 0.056 DESCUBRIDORA 58041 STD3 STD3 STD3 STD3 STD3 STD3 >10.0 1.627 0.007 58042 343663 7007605 937 Adit 0.60 Vein 1.995 6.611 2.38 ESTACA FALSA 58043 343663 7007605 937 Adit 1.00 Host Rock 0.042 0.807 0.055 ESTACA FALSA 58044 343727 7007599 962 Surface 0.65 Vein 0.245 0.811 0.046 ESTACA FALSA 58045 343714 7007648 946 Surface 0.95 Vein 0.013 0.207 0.006 ESTACA 58046 343714 7007648 946 Surface 1.50 Brecha 0.295 6.168 0.131 ESTACA 58047 344284 7007014 917 Surface 1.30 Host Rock 0.242 2.483 0.221 VETA GRUESA 58048 344284 7007014 917 Surface 1.50 Vein 0.106 1.236 0.031 VETA GRUESA 58049 344284 7007014 917 Surface 1.00 Host Rock 0.068 0.584 0.058 VETA GRUESA 58050 BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO <0.005 0.003 0.001 BCO. GRUESO 58051 BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO <0.005 0.001 <0.001 BCO. FINO 58052 344284 7007014 917 Surface 0.80 Host Rock 0.023 1.504 0.026 VETA GRUESA 58053 344444 7007078 916 Surface 1.00 Host Rock 0.092 2.552 0.061 VETA GRUESA 58054 344444 7007078 916 Surface 0.45 Vein 0.327 0.394 0.012 VETA GRUESA 58055 344444 7007078 916 Surface 0.80 Host Rock 0.023 0.375 0.043 VETA GRUESA 58056 344444 7007078 916 Surface 0.90 Host Rock 0.018 0.964 0.038 VETA GRUESA 58057 343661 7007887 907 Surface 0.90 Vein 0.724 1.414 0.089 DESCUBRIDORA 58058 341607 7006450 721 Surface 0.60 Vein 0.619 1.885 0.045 VETA GRUESA 58059 341607 7006450 721 Surface 0.70 Vein 0.301 4.155 0.196 VETA GRUESA 58060 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 0.553 3.787 0.031 58061 341398 7006469 708 Surface 1.00 Host Rock 0.056 0.819 0.067 DESCUBRIDORA 58062 341398 7006469 708 Surface 1.20 Host Rock 0.078 1.059 0.108 DESCUBRIDORA 58063 341398 7006469 708 Surface 1.00 Vein 0.103 1.354 0.068 DESCUBRIDORA 58064 341398 7006469 708 Surface 1.20 Host Rock 0.086 0.582 0.098 DESCUBRIDORA 58065 341398 7006469 708 Surface 2.20 Vein 0.147 0.607 0.159 DESCUBRIDORA 58066 345407 7009114 1141 Surface 1.20 Vein 0.236 0.229 0.026 VETA VERDE 58067 345407 7009114 1141 Surface 0.25 Vein 0.815 4.824 0.231 VETA VERDE 58068 345407 7009114 1141 Surface 0.60 Host Rock 0.015 0.045 0.002 VETA VERDE 58069 345919 7009498 1085 Surface 1.10 Host Rock 1.92 1.634 0.016 VETA VERDE 58070 345919 7009498 1085 Surface 2.00 Vein 0.556 2.745 0.021 VETA VERDE 58071 345919 7009498 1085 Surface 2.00 Vein 0.323 0.656 0.005 VETA VERDE 58072 345919 7009498 1085 Surface 2.00 Host Rock 0.709 4.439 0.01 VETA VERDE 58073 346004 7010264 999 Adit 1.00 Host Rock <0.005 0.293 0.004 ECUADOR 58074 346004 7010264 999 Adit 0.80 Vein 3.15 0.625 0.005 ECUADOR 58075 346004 7010264 999 Adit 1.00 Host Rock 0.95 0.35 0.006 ECUADOR 58076 345189 7010359 983 Surface 0.60 Vein 0.058 0.624 0.034 MILLONARIA 58077 345189 7010359 983 Surface 0.80 Vein 0.177 1.017 0.021 MILLONARIA 58078 344873 7009765 985 Adit 1.25 Host Rock 0.08 0.394 0.018 RUBÉN 58079 344873 7009765 985 Adit 0.65 Vein 0.077 3.167 0.021 RUBÉN 58080 STD2 STD2 STD2 STD2 STD2 STD2 1.275 0.445 0.007 58081 344873 7009765 985 Adit 0.60 Vein 0.512 1.466 0.021 RUBÉN 58082 344873 7009765 985 Adit 1.00 Vein 2.72 3.402 0.01 RUBÉN 58083 345090 7009035 1019 Adit 0.80 Vein 0.113 0.661 0.047 MM4 58084 345780 7009091 1140 Surface 0.35 Vein 0.69 0.62 0.009 DESCUBRIDORA 58085 345780 7009091 1140 Surface 0.40 Host Rock 0.074 2.473 0.042 DESCUBRIDORA 58086 345780 7009091 1140 Surface 1.50 Vein 0.613 4.534 0.072 DESCUBRIDORA 58087 345780 7009091 1140 Surface 1.70 Host Rock 0.075 0.315 0.04 DESCUBRIDORA 58088 345803 7009049 1143 Surface 0.70 Host Rock 0.482 1.602 0.005 DESCUBRIDORA 58089 345803 7009049 1143 Surface 0.65 Vein 1.98 4.301 0.019 DESCUBRIDORA 58090 345803 7009049 1143 Surface 0.75 Host Rock 0.088 1.281 0.01 DESCUBRIDORA 58091 345803 7009049 1143 Surface 0.25 Vein 0.53 0.899 0.042 DESCUBRIDORA 58092 345803 7009049 1143 Surface 0.70 Vein 0.207 1.308 0.029 DESCUBRIDORA 58093 345803 7009049 1143 Surface 0.90 Host Rock 0.039 0.099 0.007 DESCUBRIDORA 58094 346206 7008971 1142 Surface 0.50 Vein 2.05 0.167 0.021 DESCUBRIDORA 58095 346206 7008971 1142 Surface 1.20 Host Rock 1.01 0.497 0.12 DESCUBRIDORA 58096 346011 7008751 1190 Adit 0.85 Vein 2.35 0.214 0.053 DESCUBRIDORA 58097 342321 7006995 883 Surface No Desmonte 0.016 4.335 0.008 VETA GRUESA 58098 342596 7006312 825 Surface 0.95 Host Rock 0.4 1.154 0.006 VETA GRUESA 58099 342596 7006312 825 Surface 0.90 Vein 1.18 1.107 0.011 VETA GRUESA 58100 BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO 0.006 0.003 <0.001 BCO. GRUESO 58101 BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO 0.019 0.001 <0.001 BCO. FINO 58102 342596 7006312 825 Surface 0.95 Host Rock 0.473 3.13 0.005 58103 339509 7002477 717 Surface 0.60 Vein 0.366 7.262 0.116 VETA GLORIA 58104 339509 7002477 717 Surface 1.00 Host Rock 0.012 0.071 0.02 VETA GLORIA 58105 STD3 STD3 STD3 STD3 STD3 STD3 >10.0 1.622 0.009 58106 343778 7006231 818 Surface NO Vein 0.082 2.011 0.005 S/N 58107 343556 7007893 873 Surface 0.70 Vein 0.27 8.878 0.129 DESCUBRIDORA 58108 344701 7008113 1047 Surface Acopio Acopio 0.533 4.031 0.014 DESCUBRIDORA (San Sebastian) 58109 344701 7008113 1047 Adit 0.40 Vein 1.64 16.37 0.023 DESCUBRIDORA (San Sebastian) 58110 343591 7007900 899 Surface 0.70 Vein 3.99 14.16 0.057 DESCUBRIDORA 58111 343591 7007900 899 Surface 1.00 Vein 0.687 4.759 0.018 DESCUBRIDORA 58112 343591 7007900 899 Adit 0.40 Vein >10.0 5.773 0.132 DESCUBRIDORA 58113 343591 7007900 899 Adit 0.80 Vein 1.735 4.704 2.27 DESCUBRIDORA 58114 343591 7007900 899 Adit 3.00 Vein 3.37 10.3 0.117 DESCUBRIDORA 58115 343783 7006959 1060 Surface 1.00 Host Rock 0.032 0.095 0.082 VETA GRUESA 58116 343783 7006959 1060 Surface 0.80 Vein 0.091 0.197 0.04 VETA GRUESA 58117 343783 7006959 1060 Surface 0.50 Vein 0.095 1.584 0.23 VETA GRUESA 58118 343783 7006959 1060 Surface 1.05 Vein 0.113 0.226 0.04 VETA GRUESA 58119 343739 7006953 922 Surface 1.30 Host Rock 0.066 0.137 0.048 VETA GRUESA 58120 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 0.55 3.833 0.034 VETA GRUESA 58121 343739 7006953 922 Surface 1.25 Vein 0.056 0.153 0.046 VETA GRUESA 58122 343739 7006953 922 Surface 1.00 Vein 0.899 1.202 0.069 VETA GRUESA 58123 343930 7006930 920 Adit 2.00 Vein 0.244 7.786 0.022 VETA GRUESA 58124 343930 7006930 920 Adit 0.80 Host Rock 0.148 0.5 0.071 VETA GRUESA 58125 344284 7007014 917 Adit 1.00 Vein 0.141 0.215 0.044 VETA GRUESA 58126 344284 7007014 917 Adit 1.40 Host Rock 0.017 0.118 0.016 VETA GRUESA 58127 344284 7007014 917 Adit 1.00 Host Rock 0.014 1.516 0.177 VETA GRUESA 58128 344284 7007014 917 Adit 1.00 Vein 0.404 9.707 0.034 VETA GRUESA 58129 344310 7007019 927 Surface 2.00 Vein 0.257 7.771 0.845 VETA GRUESA 58130 339862 7002376 618 Surface NO Desmonte 0.031 8.804 0.074 VETA GLORIA 58131 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 0.643 3.702 0.03 58132 345231 7009463 1078 Surface 0.60 Vein 1.245 0.61 0.013 NN 58133 345231 7009463 1078 Surface 1.00 Vein 2.14 11.15 0.037 NN 58134 345494 7009045 1161 Surface 0.85 Vein 0.515 24.43 0.05 MM0 58135 345494 7009045 1161 Surface 0.85 Vein 0.599 10.675 0.16 MM0 58136 345570 7009051 1162 Surface 0.40 Vein 0.145 3.795 0.116 MM0 58137 BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO <0.005 0.015 0.001 BCO. GRUESO 58138 BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO <0.005 0.003 0.001 BCO. FINO 58139 344701 7008113 1047 Adit 0.80 2.31 16.96 0.033 DESCUBRIDORA (San Sebastian) 58140 344731 7008485 1084 Surface 0.50 2.05 30.77 0.033 EMILIANA 58141 344701 7008113 1047 Adit 0.50 1.09 22.94 0.026 DESCUBRIDORA (San Sebastian) 58142 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 0.526 3.739 0.03 58143 343663 7007605 937 Adit 0.45 1.79 14.07 0.232 ESTACA FALSA 58144 339509 7002477 717 Surface 0.45 0.174 8.965 0.137 GLORIA 58145 BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO BCO. GRUESO <0.005 0.032 0.001 BCO. GRUESO 58146 BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO BCO. FINO <0.005 0.003 0.001 BCO. FINO 58147 339937 7002367 652 Surface 0.50 Vein 0.514 16.015 0.071 GLORIA 58148 343930 7006930 920 Adit 1.20 Vein 0.804 36.22 0.311 VETA GRUESA 58149 343591 7007900 899 Adit 2.00 Vein 2.05 14.145 0.07 DESCUBRIDORA 58150 345314 7009030 1091 Adit 1.10 Vein 0.987 18.11 0.026 MM3 55851 346011 7008751 1190 Adit 0.85 Vein 0.703 0.009 0.212 DESCUBRIDORA 55852 346011 7008751 1190 Surface 0.65 Vein >10.0 0.205 0.04 DESCUBRIDORA 55853 345471 7009042 1156 Surface 0.85 Vein 0.415 5.138 0.041 MM0 55854 344284 7007014 917 Surface 1.50 Vein 0.072 0.691 0.038 VETA GRUESA 55855 343739 7006953 922 Surface 1.25 Vein 0.06 0.237 0.073 VETA GRUESA 55856 343556 7007893 873 Adit 0.50 Vein 1.75 1.227 0.074 DESCUBRIDORA 55857 344621 7008985 974 Surface 1.05 Vein 0.031 0.04 0.009 MM5 55858 344621 7008985 974 Surface 1.20 Vein 0.016 0.03 0.021 MM5 55859 341398 7006469 708 Surface 2.20 Vein 0.067 1.136 0.116 DESCUBRIDORA 55860 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 STD1 0.457 3.815 0.03



