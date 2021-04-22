Rail Wheel Market to Touch USD 4,869.1 Million with 5.2% CAGR by 2025; Exciting Advancements in Locomotive Technologies to Accelerate Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, Rail Wheel market size is projected to reach USD 4,869.1 Million by 2027. The Global Rail Wheel Market was worth USD 3,822.1 million in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Expansion of Rural Connectivity in Emerging Economies to Catalyze the Rail Wheel Market Growth.

Efficient, uninterrupted connectivity is elemental for the economic progress of a nation. Railways, since the 19th century, have played an instrumental role in expanding economies and improving the living standards of people. Even today, in a period of accelerated economic growth, countries, both developed and developing, are initiating and completing rail projects to further strengthen their economies. For example, in the UK, the first phase of the High Speed 2 railway network connecting London with Central and Northern England was initiated in 2019. The £2.75 billion project is expected to be completed by 2026. On the other hand, Indonesia successfully deployed its first mass rapid transit rail system in 2019 at an estimated cost of USD 1.5 billion. Widening utilization of railway transport will, therefore, ensure an ever-increasing adoption of rail wheels.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/rail-wheel-market-105124





With the COVID-19 pandemic destabilizing the global economy, governments worldwide have been forced to impose lockdown and social distancing measures to curb the spread of the virus. In many countries, such as India, public modes of transportation were suspended to prevent community transmission of the coronavirus. The rail wheel market growth has suffered because of the pandemic outbreak, registering a -1% CAGR in 2020.

Lack of demand for railway services and the resultant fall in revenues have been the chief factors that are hindering the growth of this market. For example, in August 2020, Indian Railways reported that rail traffic revenue shrunk by 42% compared to 2019 as the government cancelled several trains due to low occupancy, triggered by consumers’ unwillingness to travel by public transport amid the pandemic. The market for rail wheels is also getting hit by increasing disputes between countries. In January 2021, for instance, Singapore and Malaysia canceled a mega rail project as the two countries’ administrations could not reach an agreement.

Establishment of Robust Metro Infrastructure to Energize the Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific is envisioned to lead the rail wheel market share during the forecast period as India and China are intensely building a strong metro network infrastructure. The strengthening of metro connectivity in these countries is premised on the rapid expansion of urban areas and the growing need to make urban mobility more sustainable. The region’s market size was estimated to be USD 1,496.6 million in 2019.

Rising deployment of advanced, data-driven rail technologies by the US and Canada will enable North America to chart a prolific growth trajectory in the near future. Strong trade relations between the US and Canada will also ensure stable market growth in the region. In Europe, the open transport networks and free passenger mobility within the European Union will fuel the market for many years to come.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/rail-wheel-market-105124





Top Players Aim at Bolstering Global Market Presence

Competition in the railway wheel market is intense, with leading companies adopting novel strategies to broaden and deepen their global market position. One of the preferred strategies for these companies is to enter into collaborations and partnerships to implement projects in emerging markets. This is enabling key players to diversify their operations and build a strong international network.

September 2020: CAF USA was chosen by Mitsubishi Corporation to design and supply 246 modern Diesel Electric Multiple Units under a contract awarded to Mitsubishi by the Government of Myanmar. The units are part of the country’s massive 620km-long Yangon-Mandalay circular railway upgrading project.







Quick Buy - Rail Wheel Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105124





List of Key Companies Covered in the Rail Wheel Market Report:

CAF USA, Inc. (New York, United States)

Bombardier Inc. (Montreal, Canada)

CRRC Corporation Limited (Beijing, China)

Kolowag AD (Septemvri, Bulgaria)

Bonatrans Group A.S. (Bohumin, Czech Republic)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Bharat Forge Ltd. (Pune, India)

VELTRUP Technik Philippines (Manila, Philippines)

ArcelorMittal A.S. (Luxembourg)

Lucchini RS S.p.A. (Brescia, Italy)

United Metallurgical Company (Moscow, Russia)

Semco India (P) Ltd. (Pune, India)

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A. (Beasain, Spain)





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/rail-wheel-market-105124





Global Rail Wheel Market Segmentation:

By Rail Type:

High Speed

Freight Wagons

Passenger Wagons

Locos

By Application Type:



OEM

Aftermarket

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/rail-wheel-market-105124





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Automotive Sunroof Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Material Type (Glass, Fabric), By Product Type (Pop-Up, Inbuilt, Tilt & Slide, Top Mount, Panoramic), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Locomotive Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology Type (IGBT Module, GTO Thyristor, and SiC Module), By Propulsion Type (Diesel and Electric) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027

Automotive Electric Turbocharger Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Fuel Type (Gasoline and Diesel), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027

Automotive ECall Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Automatic and Manual), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicles) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026

Automotive V2X Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Connectivity Type (DSRC and Cellular), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), By Communication Type (Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P), and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.