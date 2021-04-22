Fast-Growing FinTech Infinicept Welcomes Veterans of Shopify, Visa, First Data and United Way as Strategic Advisers

DENVER, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinicept, a leading provider of embedded payments infrastructure, today announced several seasoned business advisers who will guide the company in its quest to help software and e-commerce companies “get payments going your way.”

The advisers include former executives from Shopify, Visa, First Data, United Way, Deloitte, UPS and Sun Microsystems. The group has more than 120 years of combined experience in business, finance, marketing and sales leadership roles across multiple industries. Each individual will provide expert advice and guidance to co-founders Todd Ablowitz and Deana Rich and the broader Infinicept team.

“We’re thrilled to add experts like Eula, Lisa, Sameer and Russ to our extended team,” said Todd Ablowitz, co-founder and co-CEO of Infinicept. “Each has unique and powerful experience to share, and they’ve already shown their immense contribution to our success.”

Deana Rich, co-founder and co-CEO added: “Their combined track record in software, finance, marketing and philanthropy will help put Infinicept in a unique position to scale our business while staying true to our core values.”

Infinicept experienced rapid growth in 2020, with an 800 percent increase in yearly payments volume as more businesses recognize the value of embedded payments. The company also secured new funding led by Mastercard and MissionOG, which will help Infinicept accelerate growth and adoption for its flexible payments platform. Infinicept has more than 250 software, banking and fintech customers in 30 countries. The company plays a valuable role in an embedded payments market projected to reach $15 billion by 2025.

The advisers announced today are:

Eula Adams

Adams has more than 40 years of experience in financial services, accounting and technology. He most recently served as CEO of Neuromonics, a medical device company, and president of Xcore Corporation. He was previously senior vice president of storage sales and services for Sun Microsystems. Before that, he spent 12 years at First Data Corporation, having served as president of Merchant Services, president of Card Issuer Services, president of Teleservices, and chief operating officer of Western Union (acquired by First Data in 1995). Adams was a partner at Touche before it merged with Deloitte, where he oversaw the audit group as a partner. He is ingrained in his community and has served as an adviser to U.S. congressmen and Colorado officials, and has an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Lisa Bowman

The founder of Marketing Mojo and winner of numerous marketing industry awards, Bowman has a passion for intersecting “purpose and profit.” Before starting her own company and speaking out on the importance of gender equality in the workplace, she was the chief marketing officer of United Way Worldwide, where she led the organization’s most recent brand transformation and oversaw marketing, communications, insights and strategic partnerships for the world’s largest non-profit. Prior to United Way she spent 15 years in senior marketing roles at UPS leading marketing, new product development, and social impact programs. Bowman holds a seat on the National Board of the American Marketing Association.

Sameer Govil

Govil is a leader in the digital payments and consumer banking industries, currently serving as a senior adviser at McKinsey and several FinTechs and VC firms. With more than 30 years experience in financial services globally, he helped established Visa’s leadership in South Asia and Middle East geographies serving as a group country manager, and later based in global HQ as senior vice president of global seller solutions, products and public policy. Govil currently serves on board of Revolut, US and was also a board member for eight years at the Electronic Transactions Association, where he served with Infinicept’s co-CEOs

Russ Jones

The former CFO at Shopify, Jones is a seasoned financial and business leader with nearly 40 years of experience. Jones guided Shopify as it grew from 50 to more than 3,000 employees, helped them go public in 2015, and worked with Infinicept to make Shopify a payment facilitator. He was previously CFO at Xambala Incorporated and Watchfire, and held earlier business and finance roles at Newbridge Networks and Mitel. Jones serves as on the board of directors for Sierra Wireless, Olo (digital ordering and delivery), and the Ottawa Hospital Foundation.

About Infinicept

Infinicept helps software companies get all the advantages of embedded payments—including more revenue and more control of the merchant experience—without the disadvantages of DIY approaches or off-the-shelf solutions. Infinicept tools and services simplify everything from underwriting and onboarding to risk monitoring and payouts. Customers can count on more foresight, more freedom, and more follow-through to get payments going their way. With more than 250 customers in over 30 countries, Infinicept’s platform volume is growing at 800 percent per year, and the company was ranked #95 on the Inc. 5000 list.