New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market by Product Type, Therapeutic Area and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064558/?utm_source=GNW

According to an article published in March 2020, which was focused on the growing prominence of telehealth solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, close to 85% patients in the US demonstrated preference for virtual consultations over direct interactions with healthcare providers. Presently, the widespread availability of affordable connectivity solutions, such as Bluetooth, Near Field Communication (NFC), Infrared (IR) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) is driving a fast-growing, hybrid products market, of which the pharmaceutical industry is also an emerging stakeholder. One of the major challenges associated with home-based care is poor adherence to prescribed medication regimens, which has been shown to be directly associated with poor treatment-related outcomes, additional healthcare costs. , In order to address the aforementioned concerns, the healthcare industry has been putting in a lot of effort towards developing the means to simplify self-medication and deploy modern technology solutions to make home-based care more effective. Connected drug delivery devices, capable of capturing, storing and transmitting patient health and medication usage data to healthcare providers, are a result of recent innovation in this domain. The use of such advanced drug delivery devices has, so far, been demonstrated to improve disease management at home, enabling healthcare professional to periodically monitor compliance to therapy.



There are several connected healthcare products available in the market, and many more are under development, for use across multiple therapeutic areas, including (but not limited to) metabolic disorders, respiratory disorders and neurological disorders. Further, innovators in this domain are identifying ways to incorporate a variety of additional features, such as provisions for audiovisual / tactile feedback, error alerts, and software that can assist patients in dose titration, into their proprietary offerings. Presently, there are many smart versions of medication inhalers, handheld / wearable injectors, drug delivery pumps, and implantable devices, in the market. As patients continue to adopt such smart solutions, it is projected that their overall spending on healthcare is likely to reduce. Considering that over 2.8 billion individuals are estimated to own a smartphone in 2020, it is safe to infer that this key demographic of likely connected medical device users is growing at a significant pace. We believe that in the coming years, growth in this domain is likely to be sustained by an increasing demand for such connected solutions, especially from patients with chronic diseases / disorders, who need to medicate on a frequent basis.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The ‘Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market by Product Type (Connected Inhalers, Connected Autoinjectors, Connected Pen injectors, Connected Wearable Injectors, Add-On Sensors and Others), Therapeutic Area (Metabolic Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Respiratory Disorders and Others) and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020-2030’ report features an extensive study of the current landscape and future outlook of the growing market for connected drug delivery devices that are either already commercialized or are under development.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of more than 65 connected drug delivery devices based on a number of relevant parameters such as

Type of device, namely connected inhalers, connected handheld injectors (connected pen injectors, connected autoinjectors and connected needle-free injectors) and connected wearable injectors (connected insulin pumps and connected patch pumps)

Status of development (approved / launched or under development)

Mode of drug delivery (injectable, inhalation and oral)

Targeted therapeutic area (metabolic disorders, respiratory disorders, neurological disorders, hormonal disorders and others)

Type of connectivity solution offered,

Other key device specifications (audio / visual reminders, connectivity, companion mobile applications, companion web portal, data storage / cloud platform options, rechargeable batteries / battery backup and reminder / notifications / alerts).



In addition, the chapter includes information on the device developers, including details on year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of around 25 add-on sensors for conventional devices, featuring information on status of development (approved / launched or under development), area of application (inhalers, pen injectors, autoinjectors, smart pills, pre-filled syringes and eye droppers), along with details on type of connectivity solution and key device specifications (audio / visual reminders, connectivity, companion mobile applications, companion web portal, data storage / cloud platform options, rechargeable batteries / battery backup and reminder / notifications / alerts). In addition, the chapter includes information on the device developers, including details on year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

A comprehensive competitiveness analysis of connected drug delivery systems (connected inhalers, connected handheld injectors and connected wearable injectors) and add-on sensors, taking into consideration various relevant parameters, such as supplier strength (company size) and relative competitiveness of the connected devices (audio / visual alerts, availability of companion mobile application and web portal, data storage / cloud platform, type of connectivity solution offered, and rechargeability / battery backup features)

Tabulated profiles of some of the prominent players in the industry (based on a proprietary shortlisting criteria), highlighting a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), details related to its connected drug delivery devices portfolio, and recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A detailed analysis of more than 95 clinical studies (completed, ongoing and planned) of various connected drug delivery devices and add-on sensors, based on multiple parameters, such as type of device, trial registration year, trial phase, trial status, type of sponsor / collaborator, targeted therapeutic area, study design, type of allocation, type of intervention model, type of masking and primary purpose of the trial. Further, the chapter includes information on regional distribution of clinical trials, number of patients enrolled, leading industry players and leading connected drug delivery solutions (in terms of number of registered trials).

An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by various stakeholders in this domain, during the period between 2015 and 2020 (till August), based on several parameters, such as year of agreement, type of partnership (acquisitions, treatment optimization agreements, distribution agreements, manufacturing and supply agreements, product improvement agreements, product development agreements, product commercialization agreements, licensing agreements, service alliances and others). The chapter also highlights analysis based on year of partnership, type of partnership, type of connected device and most active player(s) (in terms of number of partnerships inked). Further, the chapter includes a world map representation of all the deals inked in this field in the period 2015-2020, highlighting both intercontinental and intracontinental partnership activity.

A detailed analysis of the funding and investments that have been made in this domain; the analysis covers information on different types of funding, such as seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, equity financing, grants / awards and subsequent offerings, at various stages of development in companies that are focused on developing connected drug delivery devices and add-on sensors. In addition, the chapter highlights analysis based on number of funding instances, amount invested, type of funding, most active player(s) (in terms of number of funding instances), most active investor(s) (in terms of number of funding instances) and geographical analysis by amount invested.

A detailed discussion on the various steps of the supply chain model, namely R&D development, product manufacturing and assembly, product distribution, marketing and sales and post market surveillance of the connected drug delivery devices and the cost requirements across each of the aforementioned stages.

An insightful discussion on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the overall connected drug delivery devices market. In addition, it features a brief discussion on the key initiatives undertaken by key pharma players and key strategies to mitigate the challenges associated with connected drug delivery devices market.

A summary of the various guidelines issued by regulatory authorities to govern the development and approval of combination products (drugs and connected / smart drug delivery devices) across different geographical regions, such as, North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East.

Detailed case studies on the prevalent chronic disease indications, featuring disease epidemiology, an overview of the economic burden imposed due to non-adherence to prescribed treatment regimens and historical efforts for drug development along with details on the evolution of connected drug delivery devices / strategies for improving therapy adherence.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry’s evolution, including a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall connected drug delivery device industry.



One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on parameters, such as target consumer segments, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market in mid to long-term, for the period 2020-2030. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented on the basis of [A] type of solution (connected drug delivery devices and add-on sensors), [B] type of product (connected inhalers, connected handheld injectors and connected wearable injectors), [C] therapeutic areas (metabolic disorders, neurological disorders, respiratory disorders, and others), and [D] route of administration (injectable and inhalable), and [E] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA and rest of the world). To account for the uncertainties associated with the development of these connected drug delivery devices and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market’s evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were also influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Shaul Eitan (Chief Executive Officer, Avoset Health)

Duilio Macchi (Chief Executive Officer, Amiko Digital Health)

Patrick Anquetil (Chief Executive Officer, Portal Instruments)

Michael Hooven (President and Chief Executive Officer, Enable Injections)

Gaurav Patel (Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Cognita Labs)

Menachem Zucker (Vice President & Chief Scientist, Elcam Medical)

Mindy Katz (Vice President, Marketing and Alliance Management, Sorrel Medical)

Tiffany H. Burke (Director, Global Communications, West Pharmaceutical Services) and Graham Reynolds (Vice President Strategic Partnerships and Business Development, West Pharmaceutical Services)

Neil Williams (Director of Front-end Innovation and Head of Connected Health, Phillips-Medisize)

Anonymous (Advisor, Strategy and Business Development, etectRx)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market over the coming 10 years, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading developers of connected / smart drug delivery systems?

What are the popular types of drug delivery devices that are currently being marketed / developed in this domain?

What are the novel / advanced features that device developers are incorporating in their respective devices, to maintain a competitive edge in the market?

What is the relative competitiveness of different connected solutions across several device segments?

What kind of partnership models are commonly being adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

What is the trend in capital investments in the connected drug delivery device market?

What is the overall cost distribution across the value chain of connected drug delivery devices?

What is the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on connected drug delivery devices market?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to connected drug delivery devices market?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of smart / connected drug delivery devices, that are being developed or commercialized.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview about the connected drug delivery devices, along with the key design features and development process of connected devices. Further, it provides detailed information on the segmentation of connected devices, based on the type of device and type of technology used. The chapter also highlights various regulatory guidelines laid down for connected drug delivery devices. It further discusses the advantages and limitations of connected drug delivery devices, along with a discussion on the future trends that are likely to impact this emerging market.



Chapter 4 includes a detailed analysis of the current market landscape of over 65 connected drug delivery devices that are either commercialized or under different stages of development. The chapter includes the information and analyses based on a number of relevant parameters such as such as type of device, namely connected inhalers, connected handheld injectors (connected pen injectors, connected autoinjectors and connected needle-free injectors) and connected wearable injectors (connected insulin pumps and connected patch pumps), status of development (approved / launched or under development), mode of drug delivery (injectable, inhalation and oral), targeted therapeutic area (metabolic disorders, respiratory disorders, neurological disorders, hormonal disorders and others), type of connectivity solution offered, information on key device specifications (audio / visual reminders, connectivity, companion mobile applications, companion web portal, data storage / cloud platform options, rechargeable batteries / battery backup and reminder / notifications / alerts) . In addition, the chapter includes information on the overall device developers, including details on year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of device offered and leading players. Further, the chapter also highlights the information on device developers across each device category (connected inhalers, connected handheld injectors and connected wearable injectors) with the analysis on status of development, key device specifications, year of establishment, company size and location of the headquarters.



Chapter 5 includes a detailed analysis of the current market landscape of around 25 add-on sensors for conventional drug delivery devices, including smart ingestible sensors (smart pills), along with the information on status of development (approved / launched or under development), area of application (inhalers, pen injectors, autoinjectors, smart pill, pre-filled syringe and eye droppers), along with details on type of connectivity solution and key device specifications (audio / visual reminders, connectivity, companion mobile applications, companion web portal, data storage / cloud platform options, rechargeable batteries / battery backup and reminder / notifications / alerts). In addition, the chapter includes information on the device developers, including details on year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.



Chapter 6 presents a product competitiveness analysis of all the connected drug delivery systems and add-on sensors, taking into consideration various relevant parameters, such as supplier strength (company size) and relative competitiveness of the connected devices (audio / visual alerts, availability of companion mobile application and web portal, data storage / cloud platform, type of connectivity solution offered, and rechargeability / battery backup features). The analysis was designed to enable stakeholder companies to compare their existing capabilities within and beyond their respective peer groups and identify opportunities to achieve a competitive edge in the industry.



Chapter 7 features tabulated profiles of some of the prominent stakeholders in the connected drug delivery systems market. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details related to its connected drug delivery devices portfolio and recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 8 provides a detailed analysis of more than 95 completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various connected drug delivery solutions and add-on sensors, based on the various relevant parameters, such as type of device, trial recruitment status, trial registration year, trial phase, trial status, type of sponsor / collaborator, targeted therapeutic area, study design, type of allocation, type of intervention model, type of masking and primary purpose of the trial. Further, the chapter includes information on regional distribution of trials, number of patients enrolled, leading industry player and leading connected drug delivery solutions (in terms of number of registered trials).



Chapter 9 features an elaborate analysis of the recent partnerships and collaborations that have been inked amongst players in this market, during the period between 2015 and 2020 (till August), covering several partnership models, namely acquisitions, treatment optimization agreements, distribution agreements, manufacturing and supply agreements, product improvement agreements, product development agreements, product commercialization agreements, licensing agreements, service alliances and others, that have been adopted by industry stakeholders in this domain. The chapter highlights analysis based on year of partnerships, type of partnership, type of connected device and most active player(s) (in terms of number of partnerships inked). Further, the chapter includes a world map representation of all the deals inked in this field in the period 2015-2020, highlighting both intercontinental and intracontinental partnership activity.



Chapter 10 provides information on the funding and investments that have been made in both smart drug delivery systems and smart add-on sensors in the recent years. The chapter includes details on different types of funding, such as seed financing, venture funding, debt financing and grants, received by companies, highlighting the growing interest of the venture capital community and other strategic investors in this domain. The chapter highlights analysis based on number of funding instances, amount invested, type of funding, most active player(s) (in terms of number of funding instances), most active investor(s) (in terms of number of funding instances) and geographical analysis by amount invested.



Chapter 11 presents a value chain analysis featuring a discussion on various steps of the development operations, namely R&D development, product manufacturing and assembly, product distribution and marketing and sales and post market surveillance of a connected drug delivery device and the cost requirements across each of the aforementioned stages.



Chapter 12 presents a comprehensive market forecast, highlighting the future potential of the market till 2030 based on multiple parameters, such as prices of novel solutions, indication / region specific adoption trends, and competitive landscape. We have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of connected drug delivery devices and add-on sensors. In addition, we have segmented the market by type of product (connected inhalers, connected handheld injectors, and connected wearable injectors), therapeutic areas (metabolic disorders, neurological, respiratory disorders and others), route of administration (injectable and inhalable), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world).



Chapter 13 highlights the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the overall connected drug delivery device market. In addition, it features a brief discussion on the key initiatives undertaken by key pharma players and key strategies to mitigate the challenges associated with connected drug delivery devices market.



Chapter 14 provides information on various guidelines issued by regulatory authorities to govern the development and approval of combination products (drugs and smart devices) across different geographical regions, such as, North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.



Chapter 15 features case study on the most common disease indications across metabolic disorders and respiratory disorders. Each case study features a detailed description of the disease, its epidemiology, an overview of the economic burden imposed due to non-adherence to prescribed treatments for the disease and history of drug development along with the evolution of delivery devices / strategies focused on improving therapy adherence.



Chapter 16 provides a detailed analysis capturing the key parameters and trends that are likely to impact the industry’s evolution, under a comprehensive SWOT framework; it includes a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall connected drug delivery device market.



Chapter 17 summarizes the overall report. The chapter provides our independent opinion on the connected drug delivery devices market, based on the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 18 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions that were held with key stakeholders in this market. The chapter provides details of our conversations held with Shaul Eitan (Chief Executive Officer, Avoset Health), Duilio Macchi (Chief Executive Officer, Amiko Digital Health), Patrick Anquetil (Chief Executive Officer, Portal Instruments), Michael Hooven (President and Chief Executive Officer, Enable Injections), Gaurav Patel (Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Cognita Labs), Menachem Zucker (Vice President & Chief Scientist, Elcam Medical), Mindy Katz (Vice President, Marketing and Alliance Management, Sorrel Medical), Tiffany H. Burke (Director, Global Communications, West Pharmaceutical Services) and Graham Reynolds (Vice President Strategic Partnerships and Business Development, West Pharmaceutical Services), Neil Williams (Director of Front-end Innovation and Head of Connected Health, Phillips-Medisize) and Anonymous (Advisor, Strategy and Business Development, etectRx).



Chapter 19 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 20 is an appendix, which provides the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064558/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________