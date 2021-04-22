Global Grow Light Markets Report 2021: Market Reached a Value of $3.26 Billion in 2020 - Forecast to 2026 with Focus on HID, LED, Fluorescent & Others

Dublin, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grow Light Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global grow light market reached a value of US$ 3.26 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the global grow light market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

A grow light, or plant light, is an artificial source of light that emits light in the electromagnetic spectrum to promote photosynthesis and accelerate growth in plants. It is commonly available in fluorescent, high-intensity discharge (HID), light-emitting diodes (LED) and incandescent variants.

They are primarily used for supplementing sunlight, color and temperature to the crops and can be customized according to a specific goal, such as flowering inhibition, anthocyanin accumulation and enhanced rooting. Owing to this, they find extensive applications in vertical farming, indoor farming, commercial greenhouses, landscaping, and for other purposes.



Significant growth in the agricultural sector is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread adoption of vertical and indoor farming practices is also providing a boost to the market growth. The hydroponic farming systems use multiple grow lights to maintain an adequate amount of sunlight and protecting the plants from damage caused by insects and pests.

Additionally, the rising demand for food as a result of the increasing population, coupled with the limited availability of cultivable land, is also impacting the product demand positively. Grow lights aid in maintaining the optimal yield and plant quality, thereby meeting the steadily rising food demand across the globe.

Apart from this, various technological advancements, including the development of smart grow lights integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT), are acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Other factors, including various innovations in the field of agricultural sciences and the implementation of favorable government policies, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Epistar, Everlight Electronics, Gavita International B.V., General Electric Company, Heliospectra AB, Illumitex Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LumiGrow, Osram Licht AG, Shenzhen Juson Technology Co. Ltd., etc.



