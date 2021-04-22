NFI celebrates Earth Day with completion of over 40 million electric vehicle miles and installation of more than 200 EV chargers

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that its electric vehicles (“EVs”) have collectively travelled more than 40 million zero-emission miles. Through this milestone, NFI EVs have prevented nearly 150,000 imperial tons of greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions from entering the environment – the equivalent of removing 23,000 cars from the road for one year.



In addition, NFI announced that New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, NFI’s full-suite infrastructure project management service, has now installed more than 200 EV chargers .

“Today’s achievements are tomorrow’s gains. In reaching 40 million electric miles across NFI’s EV line up, we continue to decrease the carbon footprint of transportation while delivering clean, safe, quiet mobility powered by our advanced zero-emission technology,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “Decades of strengthening our core competencies – including scalable customized manufacturing, lifetime service and support, technology innovation, and workforce development – have led to these milestones and established NFI as a leader in the EV market.”

NFI’s industry-leading EV offering includes the broadest range of vehicles: single and double-deck heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty buses. NFI has been manufacturing electric vehicles since 1969, and its current offering includes battery-electric and fuel-cell electric variants.

NFI meets urban mobility demands through a unique four pillar approach, including:

vehicles (buses and coaches); infrastructure; smart, connected technology; and workforce development.

This approach directly meets the call posed by this year’s Earth Day theme to “Restore Our Earth,” inviting innovative thinking, emerging green technologies, and climate restoration to ecosystems.

“In recognition of Earth Day, NFI is committed to leading electrification of mass mobility around the world,” said Soubry. “With over 600 engineers globally, our ability to design and deploy sustainable technology is unmatched. We remain relentless in our delivery of four-pillar mobility solutions, as well as our ultimate pursuit of more livable communities, cleaner air, decreased GHG emissions, and a protected environment – all of which contribute to mitigating climate change.”

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility with battery-electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles operating in more than 80 cities in four countries that have completed over 40 million electric service miles. NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and motor coach technology and providing essential workforce development through electric bus training, now available online. NFI is testing automated vehicle technology and remains committed to the development of technology standards that deliver safe, clean, sustainable, connected mobility options to communities.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, technology, and workforce development, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 8,600 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,900 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

