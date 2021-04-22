Global Halal Food Market Report 2021-2026: Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Products, Cereals & Grains, Oil, Fats & Waxes, Confectionery

Dublin, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Halal Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global halal food market reached a value of US$ 1.9 Trillion in 2020.

Halal food refers to food items and beverages that are strictly prepared according to the rules underlined by the Islamic dietary law. According to this law, alcohol, blood, pork, by-products of pork and blood, animals that are dead before slaughtering, and those not killed in the name of Allah are considered 'haram' or impermissible for consumption. Moreover, halal food products are packaged and stored in utensils, which have been cleaned as per the prescribed guidelines.



Over the past few years, halal food items have become popular amongst both Muslim and non-Muslim consumers as they have evolved from being an identification mark of religious observation to assurance of food safety, hygiene and reliability.

For example, slaughtered halal animals undergo two health checks, as compared to the single inspection performed on other conventional animals. Besides this, several Islamic and non-Islamic countries are implementing stringent regulatory frameworks, which consist of globally accepted standards, to attract novel entrants in the market.

Recently, in October 2019, the Government of Indonesia introduced mandatory halal labeling and certification rules, owing to which consumers nowadays prefer halal food. With an increase in the demand, manufactures have widened their product portfolio by introducing several value-added food items, including hot dogs, soups, candies, burgers, sandwiches, cookies, creams and pizzas.

Moreover, the flourishing e-commerce industry has facilitated consumers with easy accessibility of halal-certified food products. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global halal food market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.



Breakup by Product:

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy Products

Cereals & Grains

Oil, Fats & Waxes

Confectionery

Others

Currently, meat, poultry and seafood are the most preferred food products in the market.



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Traditional Retailers

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online

Others

At present, supermarkets and hypermarkets represents the largest segment, dominating the market.



Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Europe

North America

Latin America

On the geographical front, Asia Pacific is the leading market for halal food, accounting for the majority of the total market share. This growth can be attributed to the presence of several regulatory bodies and a combination of the religious and cultural populations in the region.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being QL Foods Sdn Bhd, Al Islami Foods Co., DagangHalal Group, Saffron Road, Kawan Foods Berhad, Janan Meat Ltd, Prima Agri-Products Sdn Bhd, Cargill, Inc., BRF S.A., Nestle S.A., Tahira Foods Ltd., and Al-Falah Halal Foods Ltd.



