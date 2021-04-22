South Africa Soap and Cleaning Products, Wax and Polishes Manufacture Report 2021 - Demand for buying in bulk has strengthened, and consumers are increasingly switching to multi-purpose products

Dublin, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Manufacture of Soap and Cleaning Products, Wax and Polishes in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on the manufacture of soap, cleaning agents, sanitising products, disinfectants, wax and polishes in South Africa and it includes information on the state of the industry, its response to the crisis, developments and corporate actions.

There are profiles of 56 companies including multinational companies such as Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser, Colgate-Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, Ecolab and Diversey. Major local players profiled include Tiger Consumer Brands, Bliss Brands and Shield Chemicals, and third party contract manufacturers including Dynachem and Beige.

Manufacture of Soap, Cleaning and Sanitising Products, Wax and Polishes:

Soap and hygiene solutions are key to containing the spread of coronavirus, and producers of these products are playing an essential role in the pandemic response. Role players say that demand for cleaning products, sanitising agents and disinfectants soared prior to the start of lockdown in March, with bleach retail sales surging.

While some suppliers of industrial cleaning and sanitising products have reported subdued sales, others say that a flurry of deep-cleaning, disinfection and maintenance work undertaken during industry downtime has buoyed demand.;



Key Trends:

Sales volumes of soap and hand sanitisers, surface cleaners, bleach and other disinfectants have increased sharply since the outbreak of the pandemic. Demand for buying in bulk has strengthened, and consumers are increasingly switching to multi-purpose products.

Environmentally-friendly biological products and packaging have been developed, and there is greater use of natural ingredients. In laundry care, consumers are increasingly switching from products in powder and bar form to more concentrated products in liquid, liquid tablet or pod form. ;



Changing Environment:

The shift from chemicals to sustainable biological products is largely being driven by concerns relating to the toxicity of various chemicals and the irresponsible sourcing of raw ingredients, notably palm oil. Although still small, the market for eco-friendly cleaning products is growing steadily.

With the outbreak of the pandemic, demand for most categories of cleaning and sanitising products has increased substantially and manufacturers ramped up production of products such as bleach, soap and other personal and household hygiene products. ;



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size of the Industry



4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Coronavirus

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Government Interventions

5.4. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.5. Labour

5.6. Counterfeit Products

5.7. Health and Safety

5.8. Environmental Concerns

5.9. Marketing



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



Appendix

Summary of Notable Players

Company Profiles

