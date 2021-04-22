Reputation Unveils Messaging to Enable Faster, More Personalized Customer Interactions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management, today introduced its latest product, Messaging . Messaging provides a central inbox that takes in customer messages from a range of popular messaging applications and services, allowing businesses to respond from one centralized location. With Messaging, businesses can engage with customers easier and faster to generate more leads and provide better customer support.



According to the Washington Post , 70% of consumers say they prefer messaging a business to receive faster support, as opposed to calling or emailing. And a HubSpot Research report found that two-thirds of consumers who reach out to a business via messaging or chat expect a response within 10 minutes. As customer behaviors and expectations continue to become more urgent, businesses need to adapt their customer experience (CX) strategy and anticipate the processes and technology trends that underpin it. With Messaging, Reputation helps businesses do just that by providing a consolidated way for them to interact with their customers.

Leave no messages unanswered

Reputation’s Messaging aggregates customer inquiries from a range of messaging applications, such as text messages, Facebook Messenger and Google Business Messages, funneling them into a central inbox. (Additional messaging channels, such as Twitter Direct Messages, WhatsApp and Instagram Direct Messages, are forthcoming.) Tested by current Reputation customers, Messaging allows businesses to respond faster to support inquiries, sales leads and other pressing needs, keeping interactions with each customer together in an easy-to-follow thread.

“Messaging has been one of my favorite betas,” said Melissa Stiles, Vice President, Marketing and Sales at Storage Asset Management. “It saves my social team so much time by allowing us to respond to messages across Google and Facebook all in one place.”

Messaging incorporates the following functionalities to help businesses better execute on their CX strategy:

Review requesting — After completing a customer conversation, send a review request, potentially turning a positive experience into social proof for your business.





Message templates — Quickly respond to common questions with one click. Emojis, images and PDFs can be leveraged to increase engagement.





Resolution tracking — Assign inquiries to the right person/team to make sure that every customer gets a response. Filter by topic and mark conversations as done when an inquiry has been completed.





Chat extensions — Add a text message widget to your website so customers can have more ways to contact you.





Conversation reporting — Track and improve follow-through by measuring response rate, time to respond, time to resolution and more.



“Reputation is committed to helping businesses across industries build and execute winning CX strategies,” said Pranav Desai, vice president of Product Management, Reputation. “With Messaging, we continue to expand our interaction-to-action platform, transforming feedback into a competitive advantage. Messaging allows businesses to close the loop with customers faster than ever before.”

Messaging is currently available to new and existing Reputation customers. For more information on the product and pricing, please visit www.reputation.com .

About Reputation

Reputation, creator of the Reputation Experience Management category, is changing the way companies gather and act on customer feedback to drive decision making and enhance Customer Experience (CX) programs. Reputation’s interaction-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that companies use to learn from and grow. Thousands of global organizations rely on the patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X™ to provide a reliable index of brand performance in order to make targeted business improvements. Backed by Bessemer Ventures and Kleiner Perkins, and trusted by over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, Reputation turns feedback into the fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

