Tools for Engaging Online Learners

CALGARY, Alberta, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the 2020-21 school year, thousands of Canadian school students have taken courses online. But online education models are not created equally, says a veteran online teacher.



Linda Robinson teaches at SCcyber E-learning Community, which uses a learning model of in-classroom access to online course materials blended with teacher access in several formats including live video.

“Engagement is key,” says Robinson, who uses several tools to engage students. She provides empowerment, a diversity of feedback mechanisms, audio and visual cues to capture attention, and questioning techniques that personalize the student experience. Many of these tools have been researched, developed and piloted by the entire SCcyber education team.

Regular weekly online access and live video sessions provide a choice of several communication styles—texting or emailing the teacher, or dropping into a live video session with on-screen messaging in private or group modes, or using their microphone.

“Connecting”, says Robinson, “is mostly about aligning our teaching strategies with their technological way of doing things.”

“I have to make it interesting, even over the top, and use visual and audio signals to communicate the interest.” When she speaks, she injects her voice with interest. When she looks into the camera, she uses hand movements to emphasize key lesson points.

Another engagement tool is the use of ‘you-centred statements’ that emphasize a student’s experience. “We often ask students why they think the way they do,” says Robinson, “as a way to uncover their thinking process and help them to be more transparent in their expression.”

“Ultimately, we want students to bloom where they are planted, be curious and look for answers, not simply want to be spoon-fed.”

Ms. Robinson’s engagement tools are working. SCcyber has one of Canada’s highest percentages of high school graduates in Aboriginal communities. See the full story at www.sccyber.net.

