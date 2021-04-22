ZAGG Brands Teams with Eden Reforestation Projects to Combat Global Climate Change

SALT LAKE CITY, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG Brands, a leading global mobile lifestyle company, today announced a partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects, one of the most prolific tree planting organizations that has planted more than 485 million trees since 2005. To support these efforts globally during 2021, ZAGG Brands will donate funds to Eden Reforestation Projects with every Gear4 protective case sold. To learn more about ZAGG’s efforts to build a more sustainable future, please visit https://www.zagg.com/sustainability.



The partnership highlights the damaging effects of large-scale deforestation for agricultural croplands, urbanization, and mining activities, to name a few. Deforestation negatively affects natural ecosystems, biodiversity, and the climate and leads to flooding, erosion, and desertification. Regions that are most impacted by deforestation are often highly poverty-stricken where impoverished communities are forced to destroy their local environment to survive. Through their “Employ to Plant” methodology, over 26,000 people have been employed to plant an average of 20 million trees every month. As a result of consistent employment, employees are now more able to send their children to school, and better afford food, clothing, and medical care. Further, sustainable farming and fishing can return because of the restored environment1.

“To have healthy communities, we need clean air, natural resources, and a safe environment,” said Chris Ahern, ZAGG Brands CEO. “We take this to heart at ZAGG Brands and have significantly reduced single-use plastics in our manufacturing process. And we are reducing our environmental footprint by transitioning to include fully recyclable packaging to reduce waste going to landfills. We understand the need to do good and are honored to support Eden Reforestation Projects to help improve the environment.”

The Gear4 Copenhagen case is constructed with D3O® Bio, a 52% renewable plant-based material2 with no compromise on impact protection3. D3O® Bio saves on fossil-based resources, reduces water consumption, and allows for sustainable waste management4. The Copenhagen case is also available at Verizon.com or Verizon stores.

“Eden Reforestation Projects reduce extreme poverty and restore healthy forests by employing local villagers to plant millions of trees each year,” said Stephen Fitch, founder and CEO of Eden Reforestation Projects. “We’re grateful to ZAGG Brands and Verizon, and all of our partners, for supporting this vision and helping lead the way in restoring land and lives.”

To learn more about Eden Reforestation Projects, visit https://edenprojects.org.

Source: Eden Reforestation Projects

2Plant based materials are preferable to petroleum in generating bio-plastics because plants grow at a faster rate than they are used

3Source: Beta Analytic Testing Laboratory; Certificate Number 461938573774114026; Nov. 12, 2020

4Source: D3O

About ZAGG Brands

ZAGG Brands is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com .

About Eden Reforestation Projects

Eden Reforestation Projects is a 501(c)3 international nonprofit that is committed to alleviating extreme poverty and restoring healthy forests in Madagascar, Haiti, Nepal, Indonesia, Mozambique, Kenya, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Through their "Employ to Plant" methodology, they provide fair-wage and consistent employment to thousands of people in communities suffering from extreme poverty.

People are employed to produce, plant, and guard an average of 15 million trees every month. Since Eden's launch in 2005, over 333 million trees have been planted, and the lives of thousands of people are being transformed. Eden's employees are now sending their children to school and able to afford food, clothing, and medical care. Further, because of consistent employment, hundreds of Eden's workers have escaped debt slavery, and sustainable farming and fishing are returning as a result of the restored environment.

