pMD®️ Introduces A New Take On Medical Billing and Collections

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pMD ®, the innovation leader in health care technology, announced they have added medical billing and collection services to their already robust solution offerings. Backed by an advanced technology platform, pMD’s experts in revenue cycle management simplify practice workflows while chasing down their maximum revenue.



$262 billion in claims were denied in 2016, translating to nearly $5 million in denials, on average, per provider.1 As the average hospital claim denial rate continues to trend upward, increasing to 23 percent in 20202, providers are leaving a tremendous amount of money on the table. Combine the high cost of denials with inadequate transparency and reporting and providers are left scratching their head trying to understand the financial health of their practices.

“It can be very difficult for physicians to balance taking care of patients while running a practice smoothly and optimizing revenue,” says Adam Kenney, VP of Software Engineering at pMD. “Doctors didn't go into medicine to become experts in billing. When billing is seamless, they can focus on what really matters most: their patients.”

pMD proactively reduces claims denials, lag, and overhead, while making it easy for patients to understand and pay what they owe. By utilizing the platform’s automation tools, their veteran billing specialists are able to work significantly more efficiently, accurately, and at a higher capacity.

“As the world was struck by the COVID-19 pandemic, the practice of medicine changed overnight, and if it weren't for pMD, I may not be practicing medicine today,” said Dr. Pauline Harding, a family medicine physician. “When the acute care facility I was working with all of a sudden no longer had the resources to dedicate to my chronic care patients, I was faced with a tough decision. Do I reopen my practice? Luckily, pMD made that decision easy. I was so relieved they could take on many of the functions I had been counting on the urgent care facility for, such as billing, coding, and claim submission. I’m excited to have reopened my practice knowing that all I have to worry about is providing the best possible care for my patients!”

Whether it’s enrollment and credentialing, coding, working denials and appeals, patient collections, or detailed financial reporting, the pMD team can handle it all and much more.

In any good relationship, transparency is paramount. Providers should never have to guess how their practice is performing financially. This is why pMD places an emphasis on providing unmatched access to financial reporting and a dedicated billing manager, so providers and administrators know exactly where their money is at all times.

“Having access to all of our charge data will allow our business to be properly run,” said Dr. Cyril Ovuworie, a nephrologist with Kappellini Medical Group. “This is why we chose pMD. The reporting ability will enable us to make smart decisions and I'm very excited that pMD will take our practice to the next level. The pMD team is also very accessible and helpful through every step of the process.”

Customers utilizing pMD’s revenue cycle management solutions receive far more than just billing services. They enjoy access to everything pMD’s end-to-end platform has to offer at no additional cost. Not only does pMD help untangle the web of practice tools to easily capture data, improve clinical efficiency, engage patients, and streamline transitional care, but what really sets the company apart from the crowd is its consultative approach and commitment to unparalleled customer service. In addition to white glove implementation and providing a dedicated billing manager, all customers have access to the 24/7 live customer support that pMD has built its reputation on for more than 20 years.

For more information visit: https://www.pmd.com/billing-services

About pMD

pMD was founded more than 20 years ago with the mission to reduce medical errors and save patient lives, and have developed a set of products and services to support this mission. pMD’s HIPAA-compliant software arms health care professionals with powerful, intuitive mobile tools that improve patient care. With pMD's secure communication, telehealth, data capture, and revenue cycle management platform, health care teams finally have an elegant and simple technology to maximize efficiency and collaboration, capturing everything right at the point of care. pMD interfaces with all major electronic medical records, hospital systems, and medical billing systems, enabling the efficient sharing of data and cutting down on medical errors. pMD is committed to developing the best solution and providing superior customer service. For more information, contact pMD or visit www.pmd.com .

Media Contact

Ari Brosowsky

PR Manager

ari@pmd.com

1 LaPointe, J., “ $262B of Total Hospital Charges in 2016 Initially Claim Denials ,” RevCycle Intelligence, June 26, 2017.