ManTech Earns AWS Migration and DevOps Competencies

HERNDON, Va., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration and DevOps Competencies. This achievement signifies ManTech’s adherence to best practices in each competency and proven success in deploying AWS for government customers.

“ManTech is proud to add AWS Migration and DevOps to our longstanding status as an Advanced AWS Partner with Government Competency within the AWS Partner Network (APN),” said Srini Iyer, ManTech’s Chief Technology Officer and head of the company’s Innovation and Capabilities Office (ICO). “Simultaneous recognition of our work in these competencies demonstrates ManTech’s stature as the trusted partner of government for AWS services and our leadership in D@tEsm – Data at the Edge, data assurance solutions providing management and security in edge computing environments.”

Through its AWS Migration Competency, ManTech helps ensure that customers achieve optimal agility, resilience and cost efficiency benefits of AWS deployments to help realize maximum return on investment. ManTech puts its AWS DevOps Competency to work for government customers by simplifying and accelerating infrastructure deployment and management, automating development lifecycles, and ensuring seamless integration between software developers and IT operations.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 52 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com

Media Contact:

Jim Crawford

ManTech

Executive Director, External Communications

(M) 571.446.7550

James.Crawford2@ManTech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a04b70e2-94bd-45be-829a-024de4f4f18d.