DecisionLink Named One of Atlanta’s Pacesetters

ATLANTA, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DecisionLink today announced that it was named one of Atlanta’s fastest growing companies by the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 2021 Pacesetter Awards. DecisionLink was recognized as a top 100 metro Atlanta firm for its noteworthy growth, having significantly expanded the reach and adoption of its ValueCloud® platform, the first and leading enterprise-class solution for automating and scaling customer value management (CVM).



“We are honored to be recognized as one of Atlanta’s top companies,” said DecisionLink Co-Founder and CEO Jim Berryhill. “This award belongs to our entire team and serves as a validation of their commitment to our vision and our customers. We are proud to be the leaders in CVM and will continue to innovate and champion a value-first approach to customer relationships.”

Since its founding, DecisionLink has transformed the traditionally time and labor-intensive processes of business case development and overall value-based customer engagement into an automated and scalable, self-service discipline through the launch of its award-winning ValueCloud® platform.

ValueCloud® transforms customer value into a strategic asset, enabling commercial team members to automatically establish and communicate the value of their offerings through a variety of brandable assets and web-based experiences, and do so at any stage of the customer journey, including renewal time. The business impacts of elevating conversations through quantified value are vast and include win rate increases of 20-30%, discount reductions of 10-15%, secured annual recurring revenues at ~120%, and accelerated deal velocity of 20-30%, as well as a host of other benefits.

As the foundation for a modern, secure, and scalable enterprise-wide CVM program, ValueCloud® has quickly grown and been deployed by organizations of all sizes and across various industries, including companies like CrowdStrike, NCR, DocuSign, Marketo, VMware, Verint, and more. Businesses use ValueCloud® to realize significant revenue growth, reduced churn, and increased customer lifetime value.

About DecisionLink

