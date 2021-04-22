Dave Temkin Joins Catchpoint as Advisor to the Board

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchpoint™, the leader in Digital Experience Monitoring, today announced that Dave Temkin will join as an advisor to the board.



Dave is a seasoned internet technology executive with experience building and scaling world-class digital infrastructure and teams. Most recently, he assembled and led the team that built the world's largest Content Delivery Network for Netflix and its global studio technical infrastructure including systems and storage. Previously, he served in leadership roles with Yahoo responsible for strategy and execution.



Dave is also Founder and Board Member of Community IX (the largest member-run Internet Exchange Platform in the eastern US) and NY Network Operator's Group (NYNOG), and a past Board Member for NANOG and Children of Bellevue. He is a frequent speaker at technical conferences and has represented Netflix as an ambassador to LGBTQ+, Women in Tech, and minority representation organizations.

“We are excited to have Dave’s expertise and strategic advice,” said Mehdi Daoudi, CEO and co-founder at Catchpoint. “His deep and extensive experience will make an immediate impact on our company as we are continuing to evolve our global digital experience solution, serving the rapidly expanding multi trillion-dollar global digital economy. I’m confident Dave will provide strong counsel to help grow our company and continue exceeding our client’s needs.”

