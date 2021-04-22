The Center for Workforce Health and Performance and National Association of Worksite Health Centers Release Report to Help Employers and Insurers Manage Musculoskeletal Conditions

OAKLAND, Calif., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disability leaves for musculoskeletal conditions such as back pain and arthritis are estimated to cost insurers and employers about $6.3 billion annually. To offer employers insights to help employees manage these pain conditions, The Center for Workplace Health and Performance (CWHP) and National Association of Worksite Health Centers (NAWHC) released a report around the science and practice of a patient-centered approach to managing musculoskeletal disorders.



As part of these efforts, CWHP and NAWHC examined recent studies of patients with pain and hosted a virtual symposium on managing pain and musculoskeletal conditions in worksite health settings. The project was funded through a Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) Eugene Washington PCORI Engagement Award (EAIN-00102).

“What’s important about this report is that it starts with two types of evidence in managing pain and musculoskeletal conditions: high-quality comparative effectiveness trials, and the experiences of worksite health practitioners,” said CWHP president Brian Gifford. “Both approaches ended up drawing our attention to patients as a third source of expertise. Employers that can encourage provider teams to include employees’ wants and expectations about their own care stand to benefit from their improved well-being and ability to contribute fully on the job.”

The report includes a summary of PCORI studies, a recap of the session discussions, and guidance on how future patient-centered research can close evidence gaps in best practices to guide discussions with occupational health professionals. Particular focus is given to managing and treating pain and integrating providers for improved outcomes.

About the National Association of Worksite Health Centers

NAWHC is the nation’s only non-profit organization focused on assisting public and private employers and their vendor partners in developing and getting the greatest return from their onsite, near-site, shared and virtual health centers, onsite pharmacies, worksite fitness and wellness centers. nawhc.org

About The Center for Workforce Health and Performance

The Center for Workforce Health and Performance is an independent and objective source for scientific reports, educational resources, research & evaluation, and technical assistance on healthier, longer and more fulfilling working lives. CWHP contributes to the adoption of evidence-based policies and practices that support healthier, longer and more fulfilling working lives, a healthier economy and, in turn, healthier and more productive communities. tcwhp.org



