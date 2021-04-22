New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thermal Imaging Market for Mobility Industry - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Applications, Products, and Country-Wise Assessment - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064681/?utm_source=GNW



Market Segmentation



• Application Type – Automotive, Aerosapce and Defense, and Marine

• By Wavelength- Short, Medium, Long

• Product Type – Uncooled, Cooled



Regional Segmentation



• North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

• Europe – Germany, Italy, France, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) – Japan, South Korea, and Rest-of-APJ

• U.K.

• China

• Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Rise in Investment of Armed Force Modernization Worldwide

• Growing Awareness of Thermal Imaging to Combat Accidents

• Increase in Production Volume Leading to Price Reduction



Market Challenges



• Export Restriction Imposed to Limit the Market Growth

• Reduction in Defense Budget



Market Opportunities



• Performance Improvement in ADAS and AV



Key Companies Profiled



FLIR Systems, Inc., Leonardo, Xenics, L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC., HGH Infrared System, Opgal, Tonbo Imaging Pvt Ltd, JENOPTIK AG, Veoneer Inc., Axis Communication AB, Workswell, InfraTec GmbH, Excelitas Technologies Corp, Stonkam Co., Ltd., and Lynred



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• For a new company looking to enter the market, which areas could it focus upon to stay ahead in the competition?

• How do the existing market players function to improve their market positioning?

• Which are the promising companies that have obtained financial support to develop their products and markets?

• How does the supply chain function in the global thermal imaging market for the mobility industry?

• Which companies have been actively involved in innovation through patent applications, and which products have witnessed maximum patent applications during the period 2017-2020?

• Which product segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the global thermal imaging market for the mobility industry during 2020-2025?

• Which are the players that are catering to the demand for different thermal cameras?

• How should the strategies adopted by market players vary for different product segments based on the size of companies involved in each segment?

• What are the key offerings of the prominent companies in the market for thermal cameras?

• What are the demand patterns of thermal cameras across the application areas in different regions and countries during the period 2019-2025?



Market Overview



The major advantage thermal imaging has is that it can be used in any condition and does not require any additional light. In the mobility segment, drones with thermal imagers are widely used for various activities such as search and rescue operations, firefighting, solar farm inspections, utility inspections, and much more.



With respect to the vehicles used by the defense sector of various countries, thermal imaging has a major role to play in surveillance around the borders and tracking movements in restricted areas. Also, armored fighting vehicles are able to lock heat signatures which helps in planning strategic attacking strategies using this technology.



In the case of autonomous vehicles, bad lighting, dark travel, bright sun glare, and inclement weather make classification difficult.In these normal driving conditions, thermal sensors increase the ability to see in darkness, despite the mist, fog, and sunlight, and accurately identify cars, humans, animals, and other objects.



In addition, thermal cameras are similarly effective in daytime driving..



The market research study offers a wide perspective of different types of thermal imagers and applications they are used for.The report also provides an analysis of the market penetration of these types in different applications and their growth opportunities across different regions as well as countries.



The study focuses on the changing landscape of the thermal imaging market for mobility, owing to the significant developments made by the leading players.



The report further considers the market dynamics, supply chain analysis, and the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The global thermal imaging market for mobility report is a compilation of different segments, including market breakdown by type, wavelength, application, region, and country.

The thermal imaging market for mobility segmentation (on the basis of type) is further categorized into cooled and uncooled.



The thermal imaging market for mobility on the basis of wavelength is segregated into short, medium, and high.



The thermal imaging market for mobility on the basis of application is segregated into automotive, aerospace and defense, and mobility.



The thermal imaging market for mobility segmentation by region is segregated under seven major regions, namely, North America, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific-and-Japan, Rest-of-the-World, and the U.K.



Competitive Landscape



The global thermal imaging market for mobility competitive landscape consists of different strategies undertaken by key players across the industry to gain traction and market share presence.Some strategies adopted by the camera providers are new product launches, business expansions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations.



Among all these strategies adopted, product development is the popular choice of the strategy implemented in the thermal imaging market for mobility. Some of the most prominent ecosystem players are FLIR Systems, Inc., Leonardo, Xenics, L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC., HGH Infrared System, Opgal, Tonbo Imaging Pvt Ltd, JENOPTIK AG, Veoneer Inc., Axis Communication AB, Workswell, InfraTec GmbH, Excelitas Technologies Corp, Stonkam Co., Ltd., and Lynred.



