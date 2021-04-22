New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Healthcare Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064680/?utm_source=GNW

• End User (Independent Homes/Villas, Condominium/Apartments, Elderly Care Homes, and Other Residents)



Country Segmentation



• U.S.

• China

• EU5

• Japan

• Nordic Countries

• Brazil

• India

• South Korea

• Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Rise of Healthcare Consumerism

• Growth in Adoption of mHealth

• Advances in Wearable Technology

• Remote Monitoring Enabling Anything-as-a-Service

• Connected Devices Causing a Paradigm Shift in the Medtech Landscape

• Growth in the Number of Regional Startups



Market Challenges



• Lack of Insurance Coverage for Home Healthcare Services

• Patient Preferences and Prejudice Hampering Adoption Rate

• Lack of Well-Defined Regulations



Market Opportunities



• Product Expansion

• Home Healthcare Service

• Business Collaborations

• Regional Opportunities



Key Companies Profiled



Apple, Inc, Alphabet, Inc., Demant, Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Ltd, HK Smartmv Limited, Huami Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Corporation, ResMed, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sonova Holding AG, Withings, Xiaomi Corporation, among others



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• How has COVID-19 impacted the global home healthcare market?

• What are the key regulations for the development, commercialization, and adoption of home healthcare devices?

• Which are the leading players that currently hold significant dominance in the global home healthcare market?

• What are the key strategies incorporated by the players of the global home healthcare market to sustain the competition and retain their supremacy?

• What is the patent landscape of the home healthcare market?

• What are the key technological developments on which the current industry leaders are spending their major share of research and development (R&D) investment?

• What different business models have been adopted in the home healthcare market?

• What is the current market potential of different types of home healthcare services, and what are the factors deciding the growth potential of home healthcare services for the forecast period?

• What is the current revenue contribution of different products, and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

• How many products are in pipeline in different countries in the home healthcare market?

• How does the end-user perception impact the growth of the global home healthcare market?

• Which countries contribute to a major share of the current demand, and which countries hold significant scope for expansion for business activities by players of the global home healthcare market?

• What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global home healthcare market?



Key USPs of the Report



Following are some of the key contents of the report:

• Return on Investment Analysis

This section encompasses a description of the basic-level and advanced0level set-up-cost of home healthcare business.



• Home Healthcare Adoption Curve

This section includes information on adoption curve of home healthcare products in different countries.



• Business Model Analysis

This section comprises information on the key business models deployed in the market by leading players.



• Readiness Index

This section of the report encompasses the readiness index of home healthcare technology in different countries



In addition, the report provides:

• A detailed analysis and growth forecast (2021-2025) for different market segments

• Recent developments and trends in the global market landscape

• Factors promoting and inhibiting the market growth

• Case studies to assess the delivery models and strategies adopted by some of the highly funded players in the market



Expert Quote



“The market for home healthcare has grown significantly over the years. Furthermore, the development of connected medical devices and software has propelled the growth of the field. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has played a key role in changing the perception of home healthcare, especially in emerging economies such as India”.



Scope of the Global Home Healthcare Market



The purpose of the study is to enable the reader to gain a holistic view of the global home healthcare market, by each of the segments mentioned above.



The report constitutes an in-depth analysis of the global home healthcare market, including a thorough analysis of the products. The study also provides market and business-related information on various end users and countries.



Key Companies in the Global Home Healthcare Market



Some of the key players contributing to the global home healthcare market include Apple, Inc, Alphabet, Inc., Demant, Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Ltd, HK Smartmv Limited, Huami Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Corporation, ResMed, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sonova Holding AG, Withings, Xiaomi Corporation, among others.



Countries Covered

• U.S.

• China

• EU5

• Japan

• Nordic Countries

• Brazil

• India

• South Korea

• Rest-of-the-World

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064680/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________