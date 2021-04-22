Platinex Announces New Technical Members to the Team

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) (the "Company" or "Platinex") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jamie Lavigne and Blaine Webster to the Company’s technical committee. Both individuals bring significant industry experience including work directly in the area at Cote Gold deposit and in the Shining Tree camp.



Jamie Lavigne has over 30 years of experience in exploration, resource delineation, and mining and has played key roles in several successful gold exploration and development projects. Mr. Lavigne completed the first two mineral resource estimates for the Cote Lake Gold deposit for Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc. Upon the acquisition of Trelawney in 2012, Mr. Lavigne complete two mineral resource updates for IAMGOLD Corporation. Mr. Lavigne held the position of Senior Geologist and supervised the delineation of more than 2 Moz of gold at the West Meliadine Gold Project, currently being mined by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. During the period 2013 to 2016, Mr. Lavigne explored a large tract of ground in central Myanmar. Mr. Lavigne completed a detailed interpretation and geological model of the Nugget Pond gold deposit, western Newfoundland which was subsequently put into production. Since 2009, Mr. Lavigne has operated as an Independent Consulting Geologist including work at Bonterra Resources Inc and Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine. Mr. Lavigne is a Professional Geologist (P.Geo).

Blaine Webster joined INCO in 1971, working there until 1979 and becoming highly experienced in mining exploration. From 1979 to 1982 he supervised the ground and drill hole survey division at Scintrex Limited and in 1983 established JVX Ltd. which operated until 2014 conducting 1500 geophysical surveys in 35 countries around the world. He founded Goldeye Explorations Limited in 1986, taking it public in 1997. Goldeye made significant gold discoveries in Ontario at Sandy Lake and in Tyrrell Twp. (now part of Aris Gold property). Mr. Webster brings to Platinex 44 years of exploration experience on 5 continents including 25 years studying and exploring the Shining Tree area. Mr. Webster graduated from UBC in 1971 in geophysics and geology.

Line Cutting and Induced Polarization:

The Company is also pleased to announce a program of line cutting, and an IP (induced polarization) survey is being commissioned on a line grid comprising up to 57 line km and the work has commenced. The IP survey will cover parts of the Caswell-Ronda prospect area, also locate possible target sources of gold-in-till anomalies and test areas south of and through the Herrick mine and Churchill mine, where it is believed the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone separates older volcanic rocks on the south from a large area of Porcupine sedimentary rocks on the northeast.

All exploration activities, including drilling, line cutting and IP, are being designed and will be implemented within COVID-19 safety guidelines for the Province of Ontario.

Platinex owns 100% interest of the Shining Tree gold project, northern Ontario. The Shining Tree Property is situated in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt comprising 21,720 ha (53,648 ac.), making it the largest land position in the Shining Tree area. The property is located to the east of IAMGOLD’s Cote Gold deposit and along 21 km of the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone (“RTDZ”) and borders Aris’s Gold’s Juby Gold Deposit.

The information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. James R.Trusler, PEng, Chairman and CEO of the Company, and the qualified person for exploration at the Shining Tree property, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Platinex Inc. – Advancing a District Scale Project in an Abitibi Gold Camp

Platinex is focusing its efforts on the exploration of its property in the Shining Tree District. Platinex has created the largest combined gold focused property package in the Shining Tree District, northern Ontario, which has received little modern exploration compared to other gold camps in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Shares of Platinex are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "PTX".

See the new video coverage titled – “Active Exploration Program at Caswell”

Greg Ferron, Board of Director/Corporate Development Consultant

Tel: (416) 270-5042

Lori Paradis, Assistant Secretary

Tel: (416) 268-2682

Email: lparadis@platinex.com

Web: www.platinex.com

To receive Company press releases, please sign up on the website.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Investing into early-stage companies, inherently carries a high degree of risk and investment into securities of the Company shall be considered highly speculative.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.